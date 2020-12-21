Dr. Vivek Murthy: "May be closer to mid summer, early fall" for widespread vaccine distribution https://t.co/4TeGpCLJ26 pic.twitter.com/eUPvZJHQ18 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 20, 2020





In light of that unwelcome news, a new debate:

If we move fast with trials for a single-dose vaccine, we might be able to double the number of people we can quickly vaccinate—ending this crisis sooner, helping with vaccine equity, and saving many lives. New piece from @michaelmina_lab and me. https://t.co/NqGmM1WabJ pic.twitter.com/zsvddgIC9T — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) December 18, 2020

When the best you can hope for is that you peak out at 220,000 a day pic.twitter.com/TbqlQw9tgC — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 20, 2020

The US had +183,223 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 18.2 million. The 7-day moving average fell slightly to below 218,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/ZwyBavI47F — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 21, 2020

More than 1 million people have passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints in each of the past two days in a sign that public health pleas to avoid holiday travel are being ignored, despite an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/wufNR3dpBJ — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

======

Europe is the first region to pass the 500,000-mark in coronavirus deaths https://t.co/DPm09ICUcO via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/hWVh4Mg1kK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 20, 2020

#EU ambassadors will hold a crisis meeting in Brussels on Monday on travel restrictions to the UK after the emergence of a new #coronavirus strain there suspected to be very infectious.https://t.co/NXu9JM3Mog — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 21, 2020

The United Kingdom was shut off from much of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union’s orbit https://t.co/r7dpdMQebb — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) December 21, 2020

Breaking: The gov't has issued a "notice to airmen" restricting incoming flights to Canada carrying passengers from the UK. It's scheduled to take effect at midnight. #cdnpoli — Ashley Burke (@AshleyBurkeCBC) December 21, 2020

Argentina, Chile to suspend flights from Great Britain over COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/XvOVW2p56f pic.twitter.com/2ddLlXzJ3H — Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2020

“The data right now is showing this current strain in the UK, while it’s moving faster … there’s no evidence it’s causing more serious disease and there’s no evidence to suggest this particular strain will not respond to the vaccines,” @lipiroy sayshttps://t.co/rtmGXVjKjN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 21, 2020

Sweden is struggling under the second #coronavirus wave. Stockholm, the capital, is once again at the epicenter of the epidemic where officials have called on members of the public w/ medical training to help offset some of the healthcare burden https://t.co/p3TnJGjQl5 pic.twitter.com/B7jMNZ439t — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 21, 2020

Sweden and Japan are paying the price for COVID-19 exceptionalism https://t.co/w5fmORZlU2 via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 20, 2020

Russia confirmed a new single-day record of 29,350 coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the total number of infections to 2,877,727 https://t.co/p82qBm2mx7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 21, 2020

No need to panic over new UK coronavirus strain, says India's health minister https://t.co/BaaDEtI2gk pic.twitter.com/jSp5CGumtF — Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2020

South Korea's capital to ban gatherings larger than four as coronavirus deaths rise https://t.co/Qv0WjUUZ5K pic.twitter.com/MJbzvvmT0u — Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2020

Thousands of people have lined up for coronavirus tests in a province near Bangkok, as Thai authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak of the virus that has infected nearly 700 people. https://t.co/J17pqDOFIo — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

Covid-19: Couple holds 10,000 people drive-thru wedding in Malaysia https://t.co/wXL69MzQtQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 21, 2020

New South Wales reports its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in three days, stoking cautious optimism that authorities have contained an outbreak in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs https://t.co/1yPTUdG9wP pic.twitter.com/LJjnSMkX6F — Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2020

======

I'll be updating this but here's a quick take on the #ACIP vote to set Phase 1b and Phase 1c vaccine priority groups. https://t.co/XGjodhA5S8 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 20, 2020

… An expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that adults aged 75 and older, as well as frontline essential workers, be designated as the second priority group to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also voted to recommend that the third stage of the national vaccination program should focus on adults 65 to 74, people 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not included in the second phase of vaccination. The committee defined frontline essential workers as first responders, teachers and other education workers including day care workers, food and agriculture workers, correctional facility staff, postal workers, public transit workers, and people who work in manufacturing and in grocery stores… …[T]he entire essential workers group, which is based on a list drawn up by a division of the Department of Homeland Security, represents about 87 million people — too big a group at a time when vaccine supplies are scarce. Essential workers who will have to wait for Phase 1c for vaccine include people who maintain water and wastewater systems, people who work in the IT and communications sector, members of the media, and public safety workers. Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s program to fast-track vaccine production, estimates there will be enough vaccine to vaccinate 20 million people in December, another 30 million in January, and an additional 50 million by the end of February. Phase 1a of the vaccination effort, which began last week, involves offering vaccine to 24 million people. In Phase 1b, 49 million people will be eligible to receive vaccine. Phase 1c is a much larger group, including roughly 129 million people. In total, the first three priority groups will cover 202 million people — double the number of people the country expects to have vaccine for by the end of February…

The supply chain: A German factory is racing to churn out COVID-19 syringes https://t.co/gdbjTtHfGw via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 20, 2020

======

As Christmas nears, coronairus experts look for lessons From Thanksgiving https://t.co/BCbhsqxdyB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 20, 2020

All these politicians get the vaccine first, because they're "setting an example". Nice of them to start now. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 21, 2020

Health officials are asking people who test positive for coronavirus to warn friends, family and others themselves. Officials say do-it-yourself tracing is not ideal, but with infections soaring it’s likely the most effective way to reach people at risk. https://t.co/KgyNZYuVu4 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, frustrating rural healthcare workers including those at the COVID-besieged Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa. Read more: https://t.co/Vej5ev1yHw 📷 Go Nakamura pic.twitter.com/XcLvZcxpJ5 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) December 21, 2020

Ventilators that the Obama administration agreed to buy for $3,280 each suddenly cost $15,000. It turns out they were “functionally identical,” according to House investigators, and the “waste of taxpayer funds” may have reached $500 million. https://t.co/DA69mn4lds — ProPublica (@propublica) December 20, 2020

Even with COVID-19 hospitalizations at an all-time high in LA County and virus spread accelerating at rates never seen before, the Citadel Outlets look packed with holiday shoppers searching for parking spots. https://t.co/siWsYWviTN pic.twitter.com/4MPPoI95Tv — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 20, 2020