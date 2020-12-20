Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today In the President's Ongoing, Attempted Coup Du Jour

Today In the President’s Ongoing, Attempted Coup Du Jour

54 Comments

President Trump – angry, manic, desperate, and perpetually needy – had not so legal eagle Sidney Powell back to the White House today to indulge his and her fantasies (ewww!!!!).

And just who is Patrick Byrne? Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock who had to resign from that position when it was discovered/disclosed that he’d been having an affair, and enjoying very different types of positions, with Maria Butina. Since then he’s become an avid warrior against the Deep State (there is no Deep State) and for Trump.

Powell, in addition to her two meetings this weekend with the President, has also been airing her grievances.

All of this stupidity reached the point where both Secretary of the Army McCarthy and the Army Chief of Staff GEN McConville issued a statement on Friday that:

There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election.

Powell, the perhaps even more unhinged LTG (ret) Flynn, Byrne, and others appear to be indulging Trump’s grievances, delusions, and worst instincts. This includes a new filing with the Supreme Court requesting cert to overturn three Pennsylvania Supreme Court rulings in the quixotic and never ending quest to get the Supreme Court to disenfranchise millions of Americans and allow Trump to remain president.

The senior military leaders have made it clear they are not going to get involved in the election outcome. Every court that Trump’s attorneys – Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – or attorneys working on his behalf, but not directly for him – Powell, L. Lin Wood, a few others* – have gone to seeking to have all or parts of the election results thrown out have told them they don’t have a case. They don’t have standing, they don’t have anything that is justiciable at the district level or appealable at the appellate level or even constitutionally remediated at the state and US Supreme Court levels. And that’s before we get into just how bad the basic lawyering has been. Wood filed something at the end of last week attesting that there was “plenty of perjury.”

Today In the President's Ongoing, Attempted Coup Du Jour

I’m sure some of our own actual legal eagles will weigh in, as I’m not a lawyer and I’m not about to start playing one here, but I don’t even see how Trump could have voting machines seized. They voting machines are the property of municipalities and the election laws that allow their use are state laws. I get that the tennis player illegally acting as the DHS secretary has already explained that DHS doesn’t have the authority to do this, and I’m sure Barr isn’t going to authorize the FBI to do it between now and his last day on Wednesday, so even if Trump could find someone with a badge and a gun to do this I can’t imagine state and local officials would allow it to happen.

And that’s the same thing with Flynn’s and Powell’s and anyone else calling for him to invoke the Insurrection Act, declare martial law, invalidate the election, and thereby remain president. You can’t undertake a coup with a disgraced, pardoned, unhinged retired general; a passel of really bad and incompetent attorneys; a disgraced, unhinged former CEO who can’t keep his fly zipped; and a bunch of people on Twitter. I once planned an insurgency – finding and organized host country senior military, law enforcement, and government leaders who had gone to ground after their country had been invaded and organizing them as a host country insurgent/irregular force to harry the invaders while we and our coalition allies in the simulation tried to force the invading army out, retake the country, and reestablish the government – and couldn’t make chicken salad out of this chicken shit.

All that Trump, Powell, Flynn, Byrne, Giuliani, Powell, and all the sycophants, surrogates, and supporters are doing is degrading America’s political structures and institutions. They are putting the lives of local and state officials, as well as the lives of those working for the voting machine companies in danger. Eventually they’ll start putting state and Federal judges lives in danger. We saw the beginning of that this week with the 4chan hoax about John Roberts.

We’ve got four years of evidence that none of these people can effectively run the government, they’re not about to suddenly become competent revolutionaries. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to put people’s lives in danger or get people hurt or killed. They absolutely will. They’ll definitely do as much damage as they can to the United States, its political structures, its institutions, the constitutional order, and democratic self government as possible. And they’ll keep doing it even once Trump is out of office. As I wrote the night before election day:

Rule or ruin. That was the crux of it in 1860.

They seek to rule or ruin. It is all they have ever sought. They don’t care about party, when they finish consuming and using up what’s left of the Republican Party they’ll attach themselves to another party. Just as they abandoned the Democratic Party and attached themselves like the parasites they are to the Republican Party during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s when it became clear that they could no longer achieve their goals through the Democratic Party. All they care about is ruling or ruining. They don’t care about the ordered liberty, civic rights and responsibilities, and individual rights and responsibilities that animated the founders and framers. They don’t actually care about the Constitution or what it means. They don’t actually care about America and its ideals, the actual promise of those ideals, and the charge laid upon us all by the founders and framers to create a more perfect union. They certainly don’t care about providing for the common defense, securing the blessings of liberty, and promoting the general welfare. They don’t actually care about America or Americans except insofar as they can use America to protect themselves, their property, and their wealth and they can exploit every other American to further enrich themselves. If they cannot rule, then they will always seek to ruin.

Lincoln was clear eyed as to who they were and what they were about in 1860. As we go into election day tomorrow, even if you’ve already cast your vote by mail or in person during early voting, we need to be as clear eyed as Lincoln to the threat they pose to the Republic and recognize that voting tomorrow to disempower these anti-American wreckers is just the first step in a centuries long war for not just control of, but for the soul of, America.

Open thread!

* Because the writers this year have decided to just say “FUCK IT!!!”, one of the attorneys consulting for and aiding the president in his suits regarding Pennsylvania is also the attorney for Ihor Kolomoisky. Kolomoisky is being prosecuted in the US, owns the network that vaulted Zelensky into Ukraine’s presidency, lives in Israel, and may be one of the primary Ukrainian sources of the dirt that Rudy Giuliani has been looking for on Hunter Biden.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Amir Khalid
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • Emma from FL
  • gratuitous
  • JanieM
  • Jay
  • John Revolta
  • jonas
  • Kent
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Philbert
  • Richard
  • rikyrah
  • Uncle Omar
  • VOR

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Ah, good. You got in the part about Patrick Byrne and the New Yorker article, which I read a few days ago.

      I think we need to consider that Byrne seems delusional enough that he may be saying he was there, but in fact was not. The other side of that is that if Trump is consulting Sidney Powell, it would not be surprising if he were consulting Byrne.

      [There have been times when I read a statement from the Biden camp, and it makes sense and comes out of normal strategies, and it is like the sun shining through the clouds.]

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks for your column, Adam!

      I’m glad the Army leadership piped up,and I’m sad that they felt the need to do so.

      Would be very interested to hear your and/or Cheryl’s take on people alleging voting fraud in KY.  I don’t know if it’s just that some reporters at Raw Story have gone off the opposite deep end… sorry this machine won’t let me get back on to post the link.  Logic was something like, gee, maybe some of the feverish-sounding claims they have made about hacking voting machines is an admission of what they actually did to some E&S machines to clinch McConnell’s and Graham’s victories.

      Again, I have no clue, and I have just found out that one of my kid’s school workers tested positive, and I am trying to think about anything else.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      At least Trump is headed for Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, so he’ll have even more opportunities to listen to various nutballs catering to his aggrieved ego.

      That’ll make things so much better!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike in NC

      This tedious four year long Airing of Grievances ends in 30 days. Enough is enough. If they want to go out like Mussolini and company, we can accommodate that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Lyrebird: My understanding is that there’s no there there with the Raw Story reporting.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      JFC, Nixon wandering the halls of the White House at night muttering to the portraits of former presidents is downright NORMAL compared to this batshit insanity. And I assume what Byrne is saying is that they’re not discussing “martial law”, but merely an executive order *authorizing* the military to seize control of certain states and municipalities in order to confiscate their voting machines and declare Trump the winner. See? Totally different than this fake news martial law business. They only do that in countries run by crazy people.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Cheryl Rofer: Explicit: They’re totally cool with him being massively corrupt with lots of “skeletons” if he just backs Trump.

      I mean, we knew it already but it’s nice of them to say so. :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Lyrebird:

      Again, for the cheap seats – I despise McConnell, have taken the opportunity to insult the closeted on directly to his face (he had an appetite for chicken when he was an early middle aged local official).

      He won KY fair and square – the spreadnecks in this state love cruelty even if they dislike him and think he’s a crook.

      He’s THEIR crook, and no amount of misery is too much of it means that people who don’t look, think or act like white rural Kentuckians don’t get to be less miserable than them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      I realize that searching for logic here makes about as much sense as entrusting anything to Jared Kushner, but what would even be the point of seizing voting machines? Are they expecting to find little Trump-hating gnomes hiding inside the cases? The actual votes, which have been, well, actually counted, would seem to be more important.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @MisterForkbeard: It’s beyond corruption. Lin Wood is the one who had been responsible for all the spelling errors in the legal papers that Powell isn’t responsible for. He’s as delusional as any of them. Makes Mark Meadows look pretty good, which may be why he’s attacking him.

      With an edge of KewAnon.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Uncle Omar

      I hope the Secret Service taped these meetings.  So, this is the remains of the Trump Inner Circle, three incompetent batshit crazy attorneys, one perjurious felon, and an eyes wide shut Russian honey trap victim.  It looks like we might end up with a Seven Days in May situation yet.  If he, Trump, is going to Mar a Lago for the holiday, maybe the Russians, Chinese, Israelis, Brits, French, or Iranians will release their tapes of any meetings he has with the A-Team there.

      Wait until he finds out that all the money that Jared stole from the campaign went to cover his debts and there isn’t any left for Daddy Don.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Emma from FL

      Sometimes I wonder if they are mad or evil. Then I realize it doesn’t really matter. The outcome would be the same.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: They’re convinced that a forensic examination will show that the software on them was created in Venezuela under Hugo Chavez orders, funded by the Lichtensteiners, on behalf of a communist Chinese and Democratic Party plot. And that it was designed to switch millions of votes in specific states from Trump to Biden. Or something. Despite several of the states they’re alleging this happened in don’t use the same voting machines.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Mike in NC:

      I have been curious as to the conservative Republican end game – how do you get to enjoy your society with low tax rates, a structural legislative advantage and a lifetime of conservative judicial opinions if you’re spending all your time and money on security measures to duck assassination attempts, IEDs and have to start worrying about your families, donors and close friends being tainted by proximity?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Uncle Omar: I’m hopeful whatever Biden AG is in place decides that they need to recordings or minutes of these meetings to determine if any crimes took place.

      At the very least, deposing the Senior Trump Sources cited by Haberman seems like a good idea.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gratuitous

      A pull quote from one of Byrne’s tweets: “I can promise you: President Trump is being terribly served by his advisers. They want him to lose and are lying to him.”

      Uh, Mr. Byrne? Kiddo? President Trump has already lost the election. He lost it weeks ago. What his advisers want or don’t want is immaterial. Trump lost and that fact is beyond recall. Nitwit.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      CaseyL

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      how do you get to enjoy your society with low tax rates, a structural legislative advantage and a lifetime of conservative judicial opinions if you’re spending all your time and money on security measures to duck assassination attempts, IEDs and have to start worrying about your families, donors and close friends being tainted by proximity?

       

      I don ‘t know, but if there’s any chance of making “The War of The Mad & Evil versus the Merely Evil” a reality TV show I’d subscribe.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Adam L Silverman: And also that the voting machine companies are now threatening to sue, at last I heard, several Fox News commentators and Sidney Powell.

      Thanks for this explanation. I can never recall all of it.

      I can’t help laughing, but the other side is that this is the President of the United States of America. Until January 20, now a month away but who’s counting.

      Good night. Gotta give the kitties their late-night crunchies.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dmsilev: I assume that with the seized voting machines they wouldn’t be seeking evidence, but rather planting or fabricating evidence. As such it would be limited only by their morbid imagination.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JanieM

      @dmsilev:

      Are they expecting to find little Trump-hating gnomes hiding inside the cases?

      This is my laugh of the week.

      @Adam L Silverman:

      They’re convinced that a forensic examination will show that the software on them was created in Venezuela under Hugo Chavez orders, funded by the Lichtensteiners, on behalf of a communist Chinese and Democratic Party plot. And that it was designed to switch millions of votes in specific states from Trump to Biden. Or something. Despite several of the states they’re alleging this happened in don’t use the same voting machines.

      Is there any difference?

      As a former programmer I wish them the best of luck trying to prove any of it, supposing they could get their hands on the machines.

      Oh wait, I forgot, they don’t have to “prove” anything, they can just keep making shit up. Any experts who might examine the machines without coming up with the right conclusions were just in on the conspiracy in the first place. Etc.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Uncle Omar

      @Adam L Silverman:  But, during the Great Clinton Penis Chase I remember a court ruling that Secret Service agents could be compelled to testify about what was said in Presidential meetings. It also seems that witnesses to a conspiracy to overthrow the constitution could also be compelled to testify and that Executive Privilege would not apply to a plot to overturn the election and seize power.
      And, I’m going to bed and try to stop thinking about what a bunch of terrible people have power in this country. To paraphrase Samuel L. Jackson, “Get these motherfucking snakes out of our motherfucking house!”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JanieM

      @JanieM: Another thing about that convoluted mess of a conspiracy theory is that the perps of this alleged conspiracy (Chavez et al.) are smart enough to pull off the theft of an election but not smart enough to erase their tracks. I wouldn’t trust these people to make change in a convenience store.

      Oh, wait………

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jonas

      @dmsilev: Dobbs didn’t do any debunking himself. Fox ran an “insert” segment of sorts during Dobbs, Baritomo, and Pirro’s shows debunking the election hacking nonsense. The hosts of course acted like it never happened, but I suppose Fox now thinks it’s covered its ass. It will be interesting to see what Smartmatic’s lawyers think of it. I hope they settle for nothing less than the hosts themselves admitting it was all bullshit. But Fox got away with not issuing a formal retraction of the Seth Rich story peddled by Hannity and others, even though the network paid a big settlement to the family, so maybe they can’t push it much further.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jonas

      @JanieM: Don’t forget they did it all while somehow also making sure there was no discrepancy between the paper ballot count and the electronic count. It’s one thing to hack a computer system, but to also alter millions of paper ballots? Only Hugo Chavez’s ghost in league with George Soros and the Trilateral Commission, Freemasons, and Reverse Vampires could have pulled that off!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Halberman always has quotes from “White House staffers” who think that “new thing that happened” is crazy. This gives the incorrect impression that sane people are working there.

      It’s probably more like:  “Stealing the voting machines?  That’s crazy!  We should get Nicholas Cage to steal Obama’s face off of Mt. Rushmore!”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Lyrebird

      @Adam L Silverman:  good thoughts for your kid and the school worker.

      &

      @rikyrah:

      THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!

      They’re both lovely people… yes to those good thoughts!  Everyone’s been working their masks, so here’s hoping the big person has a mild case and my little one didn’t catch it.

      Peace to all o y’all out there…

      Reply

