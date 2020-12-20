Thanks to our ever-dependable, poetical Ozark Hillbilly:

I guess it must be the flag of my disposition, out of hopeful green stuff woven.

A child said What is the grass? fetching it to me with full hands; How could I answer the child? I do not know what it is any more than he.

Or I guess it is the handkerchief of the Lord,

A scented gift and remembrancer designedly dropt,

Bearing the owner’s name someway in the corners, that we may

see and remark, and say Whose?

Or I guess the grass is itself a child, the produced babe of the

vegetation.

Or I guess it is a uniform hieroglyphic,

And it means, Sprouting alike in broad zones and narrow zones,

Growing among black folks as among white,

Kanuck, Tuckahoe, Congressman, Cuff, I give them the same, I

receive them the same.

And now it seems to me the beautiful uncut hair of graves.

Tenderly will I use you curling grass,

It may be you transpire from the breasts of young men,

It may be if I had known them I would have loved them,

It may be you are from old people, or from offspring taken soon

out of their mothers’ laps,

And here you are the mothers’ laps.