Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Han shot first.

This really is a full service blog.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Reality always wins in the end.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Just a few bad apples.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Wetsuit optional.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let there be snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass

Thanks to our ever-dependable, poetical Ozark Hillbilly:

from Song of Myself:

A child said What is the grass? fetching it to me with full hands;
How could I answer the child? I do not know what it is any
more than he.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 1

I guess it must be the flag of my disposition, out of hopeful green
stuff woven.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 2

Or I guess it is the handkerchief of the Lord,
A scented gift and remembrancer designedly dropt,
Bearing the owner’s name someway in the corners, that we may
see and remark, and say Whose?

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 3

Or I guess the grass is itself a child, the produced babe of the
vegetation.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 4

Or I guess it is a uniform hieroglyphic,
And it means, Sprouting alike in broad zones and narrow zones,
Growing among black folks as among white,
Kanuck, Tuckahoe, Congressman, Cuff, I give them the same, I
receive them the same.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 5

And now it seems to me the beautiful uncut hair of graves.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 6

Tenderly will I use you curling grass,
It may be you transpire from the breasts of young men,
It may be if I had known them I would have loved them,
It may be you are from old people, or from offspring taken soon
out of their mothers’ laps,
And here you are the mothers’ laps.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Leaves of Grass 7

***********

What’s going on in your garden (memories / planning / indoor / tropical) gardens, this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • satby
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      satby

      What a beautiful photo essay OH! Thanks for getting the morning off to a wonderful start.
      Especially solstice eve. After tomorrow, days will begin to lengthen again. And after noon on Jan. 20, some most of us will be able to breath easier again.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: I’d reply, “Left arm back atcha.” but I don’t want to insult you. (my way of saying, “Hadn’t heard that one before.” :-) )

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.