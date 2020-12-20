Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

The willow is too close to the house.

This blog will pay for itself.

The math demands it!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Naturally gregarious and alpha

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Mission Accomplished!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

We have all the best words.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Maybe A ‘Stimulus’ Finally, But #MoscowMitch Still Terrible

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Maybe A ‘Stimulus’ Finally, But #MoscowMitch Still Terrible

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , ,

He could’ve accepted the House HEROES Act any time since last May, but now he gets to grandstand at Christmas…

I’m not on Facebook, but I’ll be looking for further reports elsewhere…

ETA: Let’s see if this works:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ajabu
  • Another Scott
  • Anotherlurker
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Bill Arnold
  • burnspbesq
  • Calouste
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Dan B
  • danielx
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debbie
  • dexwood
  • eddie blake
  • Geminid
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Lacuna Synechdoche
  • Major Major Major Major
  • mali muso
  • mrmoshpotato
  • natem
  • patrick II
  • Raoul Paste
  • raven
  • sdhays
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • trnc
  • TS (the original)
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Ajabu

      I just had a similar situation. I was supposed to do a virtual concert at 8 PM tonight. Got a call for it about 10 days ago. Got another call on Friday last Telling me (48 hours before the gig) that the chosen platform wouldn’t work for what they were trying to do. I pointed out that they had 10 months lead time for a pandemic Christmas concert and yet they waited until the first week of December to start planning it.
      Dumb ass mofos…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JoyceH

      Just getting word that Trump is going down to Mar A Lago for the holidays, leaving Wednesday. Whew! I’d been thinking that the way he’s been acting lately, staying in DC over the holidays would be a Bad Sign. (Martial law, Situation Room, etc) So I was relieved, though less relieved that the Secret Service is expecting him to return to DC on January 3. I’m hoping once he gets down there, to all that gaudy splendor and deferential staff, the place where they burn his steaks just right, he might start asking, why return to that ‘dump’ in DC?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Raoul Paste

      Even Josh Hawley is saying that this bill is an inadequate stimulus, in other words too stingy
      Also, happy holidays to Ajabu

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ajabu

      and happy holidays to you as well.

      why do they insist on calling it stimulus?

      With a stimulus I’d go buy a new Mercedes. This is urgent survival money. Like keep food on the table and pay the bills money.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TS (the original)

      @JoyceH:

      Secret Service is expecting him to return to DC on January 3

      Thought the rules down there said no-one could stay more than 7 days at a time. Hope the neighbors keep complaining.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      I am exhausted. Just worn out in every way. I have no excuse… everyone in the house is healthy, move is complete. But I just feel like I have nothing left.

      I took my mom shopping yesterday. Due to the snowstorm on Wednesday, the roads were finally clear enough. Curbside pickup at IKEA for a rug for the entryway. Then the craft store, where there is plenty of space to distance and yet some dickheads invaded our personal space. Then finally to Costco for groceries, cat food, toilet paper, some winter clothes items, diapers, allergy meds, gas, etc. It was a shitshow. So many people. I tried so hard to distance. It’s so stressful. I go out so rarely these days, and every time I do, it’s this constant mental calculation of how far away are people, what direction are they walking, are they wearing their masks properly, do they seem to be doing any gross behavior like touching my cart or any merchandise, did the cart get sanitized, is anyone coughing, can I hold my breath long enough while  they walk by. I’m tired.

      Got home, emptied the car ($800 worth of Costco stuff, so it filled the car), put down the rug….. and my mom’s dog pissed on the rug before it had even been down for an hour.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anotherlurker

      Already, some very Democratic friends are complaining that Democratic leadership needs to be replaced with younger leadership. They are complaining that Pelosi and Shumer are caving to the traitors.   When I ask how younger leadership will help to get a bigger stimmy, the replies are thin, vague, to say the least.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trnc

      @JoyceH: I don’t mean to rain on the parade, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference where he is and he’s able to misuse his presidential powers from anywhere.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @raven: They did have disinfectant wipes at Costco for the first time in months. They also had the nice toilet paper. Both were LIMIT 1. No paper towels, though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bill Arnold

      @sdhays:

      so I’m pretty sure he’s already way over his limit, as if the rules will ever apply to him.

      Once he’s no longer POTUS, he’s just another wealthy (supposedly :-) guy with richer neighbors, some of whom will object to his security presence, and/or simply to his presence

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne:

      Got home, emptied the car ($800 worth of Costco stuff, so it filled the car), put down the rug….. and my mom’s dog pissed on the rug before it had even been down for an hour.

      Ugh.  I’m sorry Suzanne.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Anotherlurker:

      Already, some very Democratic friends are complaining that Democratic leadership needs to be replaced with younger leadership. They are complaining that Pelosi and Shumer are caving to the traitors

      evergreen

      There’s a sizable faction of the left that can’t accept the fact that votes– votes in elections, votes in Congress– carry more weight than what is right or righteous, so somewhere out there must be the One Weird Trick that will trump R control of the Senate, to say nothing of The Beast who has the veto for another month. They don’t know what it is, but they know it’s out there if only Nancy Pelosi weren’t stupid or corrupt. Or both.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Yutsano

      So basically: I work tomorrow then WHO KNOWS??? I feel like there are players in this mix who are going for failure. But I could be wrong.

      A Vox primer if anyone is curious. I think it’s half shit but we’ll see.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie@Major Major Major Major:

      If that’s true, that we got 70% of what we wanted, then the Rs must be worried about Georgia.

      I don’t see how it could be 70% of what we wanted if Pelosi’s bill was for 2 or 3 Trillion and we were already negotiated down to less than 1 Trillion, so maybe it’s 70% of where we were after giving up a ton of stuff.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: He’ll try again later, if he’s still majority leader.  He won’t give up until he’s defeated.

      Meanwhile, Brexit seems to be starting early BBCNews:

      Covid-19: Dover port halts traffic to France for 48 hours
      Published1 hour ago

      The port of Dover has been closed to all vehicle traffic leaving the UK for the next 48 hours.

      France acted to halt lorry movements in the wake of fresh concerns over the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

      UK ministers and officials will discuss the move at the government’s Cobra emergency committee on Monday.

      Freight from coming to Britain from France will be allowed, but there are fears lorry drivers will not travel to avoid being stuck in the UK.

      Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged the public and hauliers not to travel to ports in Kent, including Dover. “We expect significant disruption in the area,” he said.

      […]

      How’s that herd mentality working out for ya, BoJo??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      eddie blake

      it’s too goddamn small, and the states and cities are DROWNING. mz blake is a teacher. she is very nervous about the future. biden BETTER bolster the states’ finances, or there will be a bloodbath in ’22.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Suzanne: You can get deliveries from practically everywhere. I am using Costco, CVS, InstaCart, and Office Depot. I’m pretty sure I can also do Home Depot and a few others I don’t need urgently and will wait until after the new year.

      I’m also lucky to have a high-quality produce, milk, bread, and prepared food grocer that delivers from Albuquerque.

      I don’t go to stores any more, don’t plan to until the case numbers are way down.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JoyceH

      @trnc: Oh sure, he can do presidential things anywhere but there’s symbolism and also it seems to me to be indicative of his state of mind. Staying in DC is “standing fast” and holding the line and all that macho BS, whereas flying off to a country club for the holidays has a real “slinking away” feel to it. Plus, he’s used to doing other stuff down there – it’s warm, he can golf! The fact that he’s going there seems to me to indicate that for all his bluster, he’s not really going to do anything specific about trying to stay in power.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      It sounds like trump is expected to sign this bill. He still says he’ll veto the ~$760 billion National Defense Authorization Act  passed a week ago. trump’s ostensible reasons are objections to language mandating changes in military base names and restrictions on pulling troops out of Germany and other countries. Also trump has complained that changes in regulation of social media are not including. But the real sticking point for trump may be the attachment of the Corporate Transparency Act a few weeks ago. This law would crack down on the use of shell companies to hide money laundering and other financial misdeeds. Congressional leaders seem determined to override any veto, even if it means holding a vote of the current Congress on Jan.2.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Yes. That and Toomey — I think losing both are real victories for us. Hopefully, it’s the beginning of a shift away from McConnell’s bullshit.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Calouste

      @Another Scott: The Netherlands halted all air and ferry traffic from the UK until New Year’s Day, maybe with an exception for lorries. A number of other countries no longer allow flights from the UK either. In other words, people are more or less stuck on the island.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dan B

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I do the same.  Arrive Costco 7:30 PM.  Wednesdays are often the slowest evening, according to staff.  The people in the store are less likely to be space cadets about distancing.  They’re on a mission to shop and get out – no standing mid aisle trying to decide what to buy.  Grab and git!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      patrick II

      @TS (the original):

      What I am waiting for is for the Palm Beach Police trying to evict him after the city wins it’s court case.  I don’t think the Secret Service will let it happen, but I am curious how it will turn out.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      eddie blake

      @Baud:
      biden’s whole schtick during the campaign was that, were he the nominee and won,  post trump, the gop fever would break and he’d be able to find senators to work with him.

      pretty sure he’s out of his fucking mind, but it doesn’t matter. HE will get blamed for the recession/ depression to come, if the gop succeeds in hamstringing him.

      we know it. the gop knows it.
      we’ve seen it before.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      danielx

      @Suzanne:

      ….. and my mom’s dog pissed on the rug before it had even been down for an hour.

      Because of course it did. After all, it is 2020. Like the dog needed an excuse…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      natem

      Look, this bill is pretty underwhelming, I get that, but it’s pretty funny how people point to Pelosi accepting this one as opposed to the $1.8T offer Mnuchin was floating in October as failed negotiating when, let’s see, there was an election just days away that, sorry to say, played into her calculus—it had to! that’s a big effing gift wrapped in a bow to Trump.

      And, what else? Oh yeah, Mnuchin isn’t Senate Majority Leader, but you know maybe these geniuses can predict the future outcome of THAT.

      Anyway, the real answer is we need Biden, Ossoff and Warnock sworn in like now, but that being not possible gotta make do with this turd

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mrmoshpotato

      In other grifter news…

      NeverTrump Lincoln Project seeks to trademark name for 'political fundraising services.' Problem: One Christopher J. Small already owns name. Uses it to educate people about–get this–Abraham Lincoln. NeverTrumpers gird for battle. https://t.co/SrzpTDx4b8— Byron York (@ByronYork) December 17, 2020

      SAD!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Dan B: I usually go on weeknights, too. But there was a snowstorm this week and our streets weren’t clear until Friday afternoon. I’m not old enough for senior hours.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Nancy Smash and the Biden administration need to get the post office fixed as well.  My local post office is still all screwed up, as is the postal service in Minneapolis.  I could have driven from Northern Virginia to Minneapolis and back twice in the time from my parents mailing out our Christmas presents to us.  I should check with my sibling to see whether their boxes got to them yet from Minneapolis (still Northern Virginia as the destination but a different local post office).

      Reply
    55. 55.

      mali muso

      @Suzanne: not sure how widespread it is but my Costco partners with Instacart for food and grocery delivery. They even fold the delivery and instacart fees into the item prices so you know exactly what you’re spending (less the tip, which I always make very generous).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.