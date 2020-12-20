DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT … MCCONNELL: “More help is on the way. Moments ago … the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement." — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2020

He could’ve accepted the House HEROES Act any time since last May, but now he gets to grandstand at Christmas…

Plan in the house — one day stop gap tonight

— 7 day stop gap tomorrow — embedded in procedural vote

— yearlong spending and covid bill tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PcZZcBlujm — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2020

PELOSI writes house Dems, touting provisions from the bill. pic.twitter.com/RVHLeb8esZ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2020

I’m not on Facebook, but I’ll be looking for further reports elsewhere…

.@SenSchumer and I will speak with reporters shortly about the new bipartisan emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package. Watch here: https://t.co/2fi357l3G3 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 20, 2020

ETA: Let’s see if this works: