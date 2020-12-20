DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT … MCCONNELL: “More help is on the way. Moments ago … the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement."
Plan in the house
— one day stop gap tonight
— 7 day stop gap tomorrow — embedded in procedural vote
— yearlong spending and covid bill tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PcZZcBlujm
PELOSI writes house Dems, touting provisions from the bill. pic.twitter.com/RVHLeb8esZ
.@SenSchumer and I will speak with reporters shortly about the new bipartisan emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package.
Watch here: https://t.co/2fi357l3G3
Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people. https://t.co/z9uVKPk9TP
