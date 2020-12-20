Tonight, it’s Medium Cool, hold the BGinCHI.

Not to worry, BG will be back to Medium Cool on January 17. I don’t want to name names, but someone has some book finishing to do. I am holding down the fort in the meantime.

Tonight, let’s talk about some great shows that were cancelled too soon. Firefly is at the top of my list. What are your top 5 shows that were cancelled after a season or two? Tell us about some great shows that never really got the chance to play out like they should have.

Don’t even get me started on the not-so-great shows that have gone on too long! We can talk about those, too.

Are there any shows that got it just right?

Reminder: next week we’ll be talking about The Wind of Change podcast. There’s still time to catch up on the 8 episodes if you’re interested.