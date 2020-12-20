Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – The Three Bears of TV Shows

Tonight, it’s Medium Cool, hold the BGinCHI.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Cancelled Too Soon

Not to worry, BG will be back to Medium Cool on January 17.  I don’t want to name names, but someone has some book finishing to do.  I am holding down the fort in the meantime.

Tonight, let’s talk about some great shows that were cancelled too soon.  Firefly is at the top of my list. What are your top 5 shows that were cancelled after a season or two?   Tell us about some great shows that never really got the chance to play out like they should have.

Don’t even get me started on the not-so-great shows that have gone on too long!  We can talk about those, too.

Are there any shows that got it just right?

Reminder: next week we’ll be talking about The Wind of Change podcast.  There’s still time to catch up on the 8 episodes if you’re interested.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      I never watch current TV, so this is not a thread on which I’ll have much to contribute. I tried to watch Mrs. Maisel but got bored pretty quickly.

      Bosom Buddies should have gone on much longer.

      Now my problem is that Northern Exposure isn’t streamed anywhere.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      And there was a quirky little show called The Finder that maybe isn’t up there with those three, but it was a good show that ended too soon.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      I’m going to pretend you aren’t limiting the thread to current series, so I’m submitting John Sayles’ Shannon’s Deal. It only lasted one year (1990-1991), but it remains one of my favorites. Does anyone remember it?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      namekarB

      On Netflix . . . Heaven’s Garden. Korean with subtitles. I was never much in to watching any series but this hooked me right away. No violence to speak of just a great look at rural life in Korea, Estranged daughter with children (including step child) moves back to the country. Also a peek into separated families between North and South Korea. A little tragedy, some comedic moments, loves lost and gained. Interplay between village residents. A lot of tears flowing both from sadness and happiness.  I did not want the series to end.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      FlyingToaster

      I’ve got a whole slew of too-early cancelled shows:

      • Star Trek TOS
      • Starlost
      • Dark Angel
      • Highlander: The Raven
      • Moonlight
      • Crusade
      • Dollhouse
      • Rosewater

      And, I fear, The Expanse, because the 30-year time gap between books 6 & 7 is probably insurmountable.  Rewriting for a ~12 year time gap might work, but I also see them wanting to walk away from the whole casting nightmare.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scotius

      I loved a show called “Profit” that aired for 4 episodes in 1996 vefore being cancelled. It starred Adrian Pasdar as a psychopath scheming his way up the corporate ladder. It hasn’t aged well but I still enjoy rewatching it on  DVD once in a while.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl:

      This thread is absolutely not limited to current series.

       

      Glad to hear that, because I’m still pissed that Deep Space Nine was canceled so as not to “compete with”  The Next Generation movies.  Grrr.

      (I just saw the documentary about DS9, “What We Left Behind,” and was pissed off/heartbroken all over again.)

      And another oldie from the 1990s I wish had had more seasons, “Space: Above & Beyond,” (aka “Marines in Spaaaaace”).  Very rah-rah, but also excellent characters and conflicts.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: What shows do you think are worse than that one?

      I should qualify that to mean shows of that genre.  I almost never watch half-hour comedies and I never watch reality shows.

      My two exceptions to half-hour comedies were Spin City and one other that is eluding me, but I watched because I loved the main actor in the show.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Faithful Lurker

      I agree about The Finder. I really liked it, another show about Florida called Maximum Bob was cancelled too soon. It had the ghost of a young slave girl haunting the entitled wife of a corrupt Florida judge. You don’t get much better than that. I also really liked Lodge 47 that ended this year. I was hoping for another season.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      FlyingToaster

      @WaterGirl: I felt that Dollhouse, like Dark Angel, was fucked over by the network.  At this point, I rarely try to watch scripted TV on TV, because I can never fucking tell when shows are going to be on; I wait for shows to turn up on streaming services and then watch there.

      I can actually tell when shows will be on Science or Discovery, so I’m infinitely more likely to watch Deadliest Catch or How the Universe Works than any scripted shows.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Both were British series.  Zen featured Rufus Sewell as a detective in Rome who has to navigate Italian politics as well as solve crimes.  Did I mention it is set in Rome?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Don K

      I totally agree about Firefly. It was a great show.

      Also, while it ran for its planned five years, Babylon 5 was kind of wrecked because the fifth season wasn’t greenlighted until fairly late in production for season four, so the producers crammed the climax into a couple of episodes and brought the planned 5-year arc to the desired conclusion at the end of season four. As a result, season five is anti-climactic and kind of meandering and boring. Still, it’s a great show, worth the time investment of watching all the way through (or at least the first four seasons). Not really on-topic here, but it’s always bugged me.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RSA

      @WaterGirl:

      The Finder was great! It had its flaws, most notably how the Romani threads were handled, but I thought the leads and the plots were excellent. I was sorry that it ended, and where it ended. I even picked up the source novels, but they were different and not as engaging.

      My submission: Brimstone, canceled after one season. A detective (Peter Horton, then most familiar from 30 something) is released from Hell by the Devil (John Glover) to capture 113 escaped hellions. Horton was good in his role. Glover stole every scene, though, and to this day is my favorite Satan in TV or movies.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      Hmmm.

      “Star Trek TOS” is an obvious choice. There was an old SF series “Space: Above and Beyond” that had possibilities

      There was an 80s comedy with Tim Reid, “Frank’s Place” that I wish had had more than a season.

      I wish that “Game of Thrones” would have had a longer final season and a better ending.

      I think that “Cheers,” with Dana Delaney, who did a guest episode as a teacher, might have had some more life in it.

       

      ETA: I agree with the positive comments above about Babylon 5. It would have been nice to have the fifth season run out more smoothly. This is a series that I would be immensely curious to see rebooted.

      I kinda liked Firefly. Great cast with good chemistry. But I don’t much care for “westerns” ported into outer space.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RSA

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Zen featured Rufus Sewell as a detective in Rome who has to navigate Italian politics as well as solve crimes.  Did I mention it is set in Rome?

      What a wonderful show. I still remember Sewell in his black suit, as stylish a detective as anyone could imagine.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @FlyingToaster: I have Tivo so it doesn’t matter when they switch the times around because I set it up as a Season Pass and they record whenever it’s on.

      My pet peeve is fucking football that messes up the time for shows on Sunday nights.  That’s hard to control for, though once I get burned on that by the first game of the season, I set the last show on that channel on Sunday to record for an extra hour.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      CaseyL

      @Mike in NC: Ooh, that reminds me of a cop show I quite liked and wish had lasted another season:  Graceland. Very suspenseful premise, with an internal investigator assigned to a group of undercover narcs in order to see if their leader had “gone native,” as it were.  While also becoming, or pretending to become, a member of the group.

      The premise may have been too torturous to hold up after two seasons – after a while,  you figure the main characters have to twig to what’s going on or they’re idiots – but I loved the plot twists.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Yutsano

      The LEXX. Very strange sci-fi show. If you looked past the hypersexuality of it there were some really brilliant concepts in it. Only had two seasons but it could have definitely told more tales.

      @CaseyL: Space: Above and Beyond is high on my lists of reboots. They were starting to get into the concepts of how to possibly communicate with something so alien and then it got the axe. Yes Teufelhunden in space has appeal, but after the first season clumsily built the paying board they were THIS CLOSE to exploring beyond “blow all the shit up” stories. I don’t think that one will get a recycle however.

      Reply

