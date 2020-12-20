Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hogfather Reading Club: Talk Amongst Yourselves

Hogfather Reading Club: Talk Amongst Yourselves

Hello and welcome to a special holiday edition of Recommended Reading! Today we’ll be talking about our Light Solstice Reading Club selection, Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather. I’m so happy we could share this reading experience together. I didn’t remember much from my prior read, so this was almost like reading it for the first time. And what can I say? Pratchett is almost always good, but when he’s transcendent, he’s transcendent.

A drawing of Death as the Hogfather
I even made a fanart! Click to embiggen–WordPress made the preview look all mushy.

Hogfather tells the story of the time Santa Cl the Hogfather is, for lack of a better term, killed. By the assassin Mr. Teatime, which is of course pronounced the-ah-tim-eh, though everybody mispronounces it immediately, even if they’ve never seen it spelled. Death must step in and deliver  the presents. Meanwhile a surplus of belief is sloshing around the Discworld, giving rise to the Oh God of Hangovers, the Eater of Socks, and more. We follow various heroes and villains as they navigate this new reality. In the end, balance is restored, reality’s humorless scolds defeated (for now).

Hogfather hits a real sweet spot for me: I’m a sucker for holiday specials, and like Neil Gaiman I think Death is Pratchett’s best character. This book is a pile of contradictions, a god-riddled argument for secular humanism, a rationalist’s paean to irrational belief, where Death is the only character who seems to understand the meaning of life. And it’s so well-engineered that it actually works. In the hands of a lesser author, so many things could go wrong. But they don’t, because this is Pratchett at the top of his very considerable game. Everything comes together in the end for a denouement that I’m not ashamed to admit made me cry a little. Especially Banjo’s fate.

When I read a paperback I dog-ear the bottom corners for favorite passages. I ended up with a lot for this one, sometimes on facing pages. So much to love in this book. As somebody who’s attended his share of Episcopal, Jewish, and Neo-Pagan solstice celebrations, I think Pratchett does a great job capturing the true meaning of Hogswatch–fire and blood, annoying relatives in paper hats, ancient rituals to chase away the smothering darkness with lights and pretty pictures. And big, stupid myths we tell our children. The tiniest worm in the ocean, a red flame in the crushing black depths, speaks volumes in this story. Its life is so irrational, striving against oblivion, and why?

Because otherwise, the universe is just a bunch of rocks moving in curves. Without our sometimes ridiculous applications of the anthropic principle–personified here as a professor–when the sun rises after the darkest day of the year, it’s just a ball of flaming gas. Without the Hogfather–or that silly, pointlessly red worm–we forget ourselves.

And that is why, at this time of the year, we light things on fire. Happy Hogswatch, everyone! What did you all think? Opening discussion question: what does Death sound like in your head?

    1. 1.

      PaulWartenberg

      I never figured out the deal with the Auditors. I know they’re opposed to the randomness of free will and thus oppose life itself, but it makes them too easy a set of villains to go against.

      Teatime was scary nasty though.

    2. 2.

      PaulWartenberg

      The speech about Belief that Death gives his granddaughter is Pratchett at his best.

      “All right,” said Susan. “I’m not stupid. You’re saying humans need… fantasies to make life bearable.”

      REALLY? AS IF IT WAS SOME KIND OF PINK PILL? NO. HUMANS NEED FANTASY TO BE HUMAN. TO BE THE PLACE WHERE THE FALLING ANGEL MEETS THE RISING APE.

      “Tooth fairies? Hogfathers? Little—”

      YES. AS PRACTICE. YOU HAVE TO START OUT LEARNING TO BELIEVE THE LITTLE LIES.

      “So we can believe the big ones?”

      YES. JUSTICE. MERCY. DUTY. THAT SORT OF THING.

      “They’re not the same at all!”

      YOU THINK SO? THEN TAKE THE UNIVERSE AND GRIND IT DOWN TO THE FINEST POWDER AND SIEVE IT THROUGH THE FINEST SIEVE AND THEN SHOW ME ONE ATOM OF JUSTICE, ONE MOLECULE OF MERCY. AND YET—Death waved a hand. AND YET YOU ACT AS IF THERE IS SOME IDEAL ORDER IN THE WORLD, AS IF THERE IS SOME…SOME RIGHTNESS IN THE UNIVERSE BY WHICH IT MAY BE JUDGED.

    3. 3.

      OldDave

      I’ve read the book a few times and watched the British TV adaptation … but nothing fresh comes to mind right now.  Maybe someone will inspire me to comment further.

    4. 4.

      Major Major Major Major

      @PaulWartenberg: I think of them more as a force of nature than a villain per se. A disaster movie might find us working in opposition to a volcano, but it’s really about humans squabbling over scarce resources.

    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      Christopher Lee did the voice in the TV Colour of Magic, and his voice was close enough to how I imagine those capitalized utterances.

    6. 6.

      Torrey

      What does Death sound like? My first reaction is to say he sounds like Ian Richardson, who played the character in the film, but then I realized that, when I read the character in my head, Death sounds to me much more like Christopher Lee giving an extra resonance to his voice while reading “The Raven.”  Perhaps a mix of the two: Richardson with a bit extra at the low end. That’s the voice, of course, not necessarily the accent.

      ETA: and I see that while I was composing Matt McIrvin brought up Christopher Lee. So there it is.

    7. 7.

      JeanneT

      I was re-reading this story, and seeing so much more detail in it than I appreciated the first times I raced through the book.  I agree with Paul that Death’s commentary  is a wonderful statement about belief and humanity.  I also loved one little damning comment about Teatime – that he ‘treated people like things’.  That reminded me of the lessons from another Pratchett book about belief and faith – Carpe Jugulum.

      Really, much of Prachett’s writing is about belief, and how it shapes humanity and the way we see the world…..

      (aside: My copy of the Hogfather this time round was an ebook from my public library.  I was so sad that my edition did not include the text of ANY of the footnotes!)

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @PaulWartenberg: They’re not really the main villains in Hogfather, but instead are more of a plot device to get the ball rolling. Pratchett tried to flesh them out some in Thief of Time, and I’m not really sure he was completely successful.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J R in WV

      The book was amazing to read years later on. I did a Pratchett binge years ago (30 or 40…) and one of my best friends is an addict of Pratchett work. Reminded me a little bit of Dickens (who I really don’t like) perhaps because of the similarity between MorPork (sp?) and Victorian London. Lamp lighters, trash pickers, mud-larks, shit-gatherers, on and on.

      I finished it 2 or 3 weeks ago, and restarted it a few days ago. Fascinating book, I too found the Auditors strange, everyone else seemed to fit right in. Needing to believe the common myths that underlie civilization seems pretty real too. Why else do we read George Eliot? Or Dickens? Or Melville? I may not finish the second/third reading right away.

      But going into the Trump Plague Xmas as we are, this book was right on the money, thanks Major^4 for bringing it to our attention! Bleak, bloody, body bags out behind the hospitals, just a living horror story for everyone, everywhere. What would Sir Terry have done with this situation? Whoo, scary thoughts.

    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @JeanneT:

      Really, much of Prachett’s writing is about belief, and how it shapes humanity and the way we see the world…..

      I always suggest Small Gods as a good starting point for people new to Discworld, and that strong thematic element is one big reason why.

    15. 15.

      Kristine

      I’m only half-through my reread. Enjoying Ponder Stibbon’s dealings with Hex at present. And Ridcully. And Pterry’s talent for characterization and setting.

      Death is a favorite. His voice is of course sepulchral, Christopher Lee or James Earl Jones.

      I started in the middle of things with Discworld–my first book was Lords and Ladies. I thought the character speaking in ALL CAPS was a d/i/s/t/a/n/t/ r/e/l/a/t/i/v/e/ of d/i/f/f/e/r/e/n/t c/h/u/r/c/h l/a/d/y a wizard, but I soon learned the error of my ways.

    17. 17.

      arrieve

      I’ve always assumed that Death has no voice — like someone with bad laryngitis — and that’s why he has to speak only in upper case. I’ve not seen any of the adaptations — so much of what I love in Pratchett is his voice. “The senior wizards gathered round, ready to help those less fortunate than themselves remain that way,” to pick a random example.

      Death is my second favorite character, after Granny Weatherwax.

    18. 18.

      JeanneT

      @Matt McIrvin:  Right – and that has really come to mind many times during the past four years: evil is treating people (animals, the earth, etc) as things for our own gratification and profit, to be used and discarded.

      This reading I also especially enjoyed the holy fury of Death when dealing with the King giving his discards to the poor peasant and expecting tears of joy and gratitude, and Death’s refusing to accept the death of the little match girl.  The cynical comments of Albert especially made me think about the romanticism of poverty.

