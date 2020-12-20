Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent (Horrifying) Read: Trump & His Cronies vs. the Virus

I keep stockpiling stories too long for the daily link-aggregations, because there’s just *too much news* every damned day. But this Washington Post story is well worth the click (hell, the subscription, if you can get one) — “The inside story of how Trump’s denial, mismanagement and magical thinking led to the pandemic’s dark winter”:

After their warnings had gone largely unheeded for months in the dormant West Wing, Deborah Birx, Anthony S. Fauci, Stephen Hahn and Robert Redfield together sounded new alarms, cautioning of a dark winter to come without dramatic action to slow community spread.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, among the many Trump aides who were infected with the virus this fall, was taken aback, according to three senior administration officials with knowledge of the discussions. He told the doctors he did not believe their troubling data assessment. And he accused them of outlining problems without prescribing solutions.

The doctors explained that the solutions were simple and had long been clear — among them, to leverage the power of the presidential bully pulpit to persuade all Americans to wear masks, especially the legions of Trump supporters refusing to do so, and to dramatically expand testing…

Trump went days without mentioning the pandemic other than to celebrate progress on vaccines. The president by then had abdicated his responsibility to manage the public health crisis and instead used his megaphone almost exclusively to spread misinformation in a failed attempt to overturn the results of the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

“I think he’s just done with covid,” said one of Trump’s closest advisers who, like many others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss internal deliberations and operations. “I think he put it on a timetable and he’s done with covid. . . . It just exceeded the amount of time he gave it.”…

The catastrophe began with Trump’s initial refusal to take seriously the threat of a once-in-a-century pandemic. But, as officials detailed, it has been compounded over time by a host of damaging presidential traits — his skepticism of science, impatience with health restrictions, prioritization of personal politics over public safety, undisciplined communications, chaotic management style, indulgence of conspiracies, proclivity toward magical thinking, allowance of turf wars and flagrant disregard for the well-being of those around him.

“There isn’t a single light-switch moment where the government has screwed up and we’re going down the wrong path,” said Kyle McGowan, who resigned in August as chief of staff at the CDC under Redfield, the center’s director. “It was a series of multiple decisions that showed a lack of desire to listen to the actual scientists and also a lack of leadership in general, and that put us on this progression of where we’re at today.”…

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I love how hard he’s sold vaccines, but refuses to get one himself. If that’s not Trump in a Nutshell, I don’t know what is.

    2. 2.

      germy

      “There isn’t a single light-switch moment where the government has screwed up and we’re going down the wrong path,” said Kyle McGowan, who resigned in August as chief of staff at the CDC under Redfield, the center’s director. “It was a series of multiple decisions that showed a lack of desire to listen to the actual scientists and also a lack of leadership in general, and that put us on this progression of where we’re at today.”…

       

      I suppose this is why so many of his followers are invested in the “this virus isn’t really a big deal” narrative.

    3. 3.

      frosty

      Subscription: If you have Amazon Prime, the WaPo comes with it. Works for the whole family, too. I’m reading it using Ms F’s Prime account.

      Now, whether we should be buying all this stuff from Amazon is another discussion.

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      @debbie: Donnie has worked to break the USA from the beginning.  Nothing about this story (excerpts) is surprising to me.  Even Woodward’s quotes weren’t surprising, except to the extent that he expressed understanding…

      Donnie is a malevolent force, not a disinterested one.  It has been 5+ years and too much of the press still doesn’t get it.

      Grrr…

      Cheers,

      Scott.

    6. 6.

      frosty

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think you log into the Post with the Prime login and password. I would try it right now, but if I screw it up and she gets locked out there will be hell to pay.  :-)

      I see her name in the upper right corner.

    7. 7.

      Luciamia

      The whole herd immunity tact was perfect for Trump. He didn’t have to actually DO anything: just let people get sick and have God sort them out!

    8. 8.

      MattF

      That quote:

      The catastrophe began with Trump’s initial refusal to take seriously the threat of a once-in-a-century pandemic. But, as officials detailed, it has been compounded over time by a host of damaging presidential traits — his skepticism of science, impatience with health restrictions, prioritization of personal politics over public safety, undisciplined communications, chaotic management style, indulgence of conspiracies, proclivity toward magical thinking, allowance of turf wars and flagrant disregard for the well-being of those around him.

      Only nine different ’causes’ of Trump’s failure to deal with COVID. And, yeah, I do understand why writers (and editors) end up doing this. And, yeah, they left out ‘psychopathic liar and malignant narcissist’.

    9. 9.

      Punchy

      When the default setting is “All bad news is only meant to purposely hurt Dear Manchild”, this is the response you’ll get to objective, reasoned projections.  I hope Meadows is haunted by at least 100,000 ghosts of COVID causalties for the rest of his life.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: I think that even with Prime the Washington Post subscription costs a token amount of money. I seem to recall $4 but I don’t remember what time period that covered

      I googled amazon prime washington post, and it does look like you can get 6 months for free.  That’s a different deal than the $4 one that I subscribed to.

    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      And he accused them of outlining problems without prescribing solutions.

      Well, solutions that involved no work on his part, of course, because aside from being a treasonous fascist shit, he’s also lazy.

    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “I think he’s just done with covid,” said one of Trump’s closest advisers who, like many others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss internal deliberations and operations. “I think he put it on a timetable and he’s done with covid. . . . It just exceeded the amount of time he gave it.”…

      How does this dear little idiot brush his teeth and not drown?

