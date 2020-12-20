GUS PERNA, the general running logistics for Operation Warp Speed, takes sole responsibility for a big problem with Pfizer vaccine rollout: states report they’re getting less than they were promised. “It was my fault,” Perna says. “It was a planning error, and I am responsible.” pic.twitter.com/LbMpT9l23B — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) December 19, 2020





Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign https://t.co/naZlIyCUqM pic.twitter.com/8kSltOj67t — Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2020

COVID19 is now the leading cause of death in the U.S. https://t.co/NA4wdWmhVV via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 19, 2020

The US had +189,415 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 18.0 million. The 7-day moving average fell slightly to just over 218,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/oA2E9pgLbT — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 20, 2020

If you’re wondering how the U.S. surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, wonder no longer https://t.co/XD1A1RilQu — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 18, 2020

remember when in the early days of covid jared consulted karlie kloss's doctor father who took it to his facebook group — Naomi Fry (@frynaomifry) December 18, 2020

======

Curfews, lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings

How Europe is responding to new coronavirus outbreakshttps://t.co/435VmSHP97 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 19, 2020

Covid: WHO in 'close contact' with UK over new variant https://t.co/VLE5EOMnrp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 20, 2020

Travel ban between Scotland & the rest of the UK, saying that movement across the border “for all but the most essential purposes is not permitted”. Mainland Scotland would move into Tier 4 restrictions for three weeks from Boxing Day. https://t.co/7eaQUKI0rD — Linda Yueh (@lindayueh) December 19, 2020

Oh look, it’s the sequel to the March 2020 shitshow when Americans were flooding back into the U.S. after Trump’s muddled Europe ban and everyone was crammed like sardines into Dulles, O’Hare, etc. https://t.co/snfudRudOH — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 19, 2020

BREAKING: The Netherlands bans U.K. flights for the rest of the year, fearing the new coronavirus variant that is racing through London and southern England. https://t.co/tAkHbVFTIz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 20, 2020

Italy is imposing a partial lockdown for Christmas https://t.co/P4WPpgUmPj via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 20, 2020

As companies around the globe race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and nations scramble to secure millions of doses, questions about the use of pork-derived ingredients has begun to play a role in the purchasing and planned distribution. https://t.co/6r2tTe8fxI — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

… Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport… Spokespeople for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have said that pork products are not part of their COVID-19 vaccines. But limited supply and preexisting deals worth millions of dollars with other companies means that some countries with large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia, will receive vaccines that have not yet been certified to be gelatin-free. This presents a dilemma for religious communities, including Orthodox Jews and Muslims, where the consumption of pork products is deemed religiously unclean, and how the ban is applied to medicine, he said. “There’s a difference of opinion amongst Islamic scholars as to whether you take something like pork gelatin and make it undergo a rigorous chemical transformation,” Waqar said. “Is that still considered to be religiously impure for you to take?” The majority consensus from past debates over pork gelatin use in vaccines is that it is permissible under Islamic law, as “greater harm” would occur if the vaccines weren’t used, said Dr. Harunor Rashid, an associate professor at the University of Sydney. There’s a similar assessment by a broad consensus of religious leaders in the Orthodox Jewish community as well. “According to the Jewish law, the prohibition on eating pork or using pork is only forbidden when it’s a natural way of eating it,” said Rabbi David Stav, chairman of Tzohar, a rabbinical organization in Israel. If “it’s injected into the body, not (eaten) through the mouth,” then there is “no prohibition and no problem, especially when we are concerned about sicknesses,” he said. Yet there have been dissenting opinions on the issue — some with serious health consequences for Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, some 225 million. In 2018, the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Muslim clerical body that issues certifications that a product is halal, or permissible under Islamic law, decreed that the measles and rubella vaccines were “haram,” or unlawful, because of the gelatin. Religious and community leaders began to urge parents to not allow their children to be vaccinated. “Measles cases subsequently spiked, giving Indonesia the third-highest rate of measles in the world,” said Rachel Howard, director of the health care market research group Research Partnership…

Any bets that the ultra-Orthodox Jews currently holding superspreader events in NYC won’t use this argument as a defense to refuse vaccination, as well?

Israel begins its coronavirus inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day in a bid to stamp out the illness that is once again surging among its population. https://t.co/Uaee6hSVzb — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

Thailand to test over 10,000 people after record COVID-19 surge https://t.co/XYdAo6l3Km pic.twitter.com/BnniJmjxCy — Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2020

Asia Today: The outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs has grown to 70 cases with an additional 30 in the last 24 hours. Authorities say they may never be able to trace the source. https://t.co/npYg7psETc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 20, 2020

======

Here's a side-by-side comparison of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines on a range of factors. https://t.co/F8FSRlUQNo — STAT (@statnews) December 19, 2020

How Moderna’s mRNA vaccine works https://t.co/jQ9bVfDjgV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 19, 2020

"Early study results show [monoclonal antibodies] may reduce the rate of hospitalizations by up to 70% if they are taken in time, which can be life-saving, especially among people who are at high risk of getting very sick." https://t.co/xub08Ad91h — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) December 19, 2020

First over-the-counter COVID19 test: Useful but not a game changer https://t.co/gHpPpDKzdg via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 19, 2020

======

The AP tallied more than $7 billion in purchases by states this spring for personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers, as the COVID-19 pandemic's spread caused chaos. https://t.co/4v9i9PNjNX — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

Murdoch received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as his network’s biggest star peddled vaccine skepticism and told viewers they should react “nervously” to the rollout https://t.co/rYTMdgmTzQ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 18, 2020

“It’s no wonder people are confused or don’t believe what politicians say.” To the public’s chagrin, some of America’s political leaders have been caught preaching one thing on the coronavirus and practicing another. https://t.co/gJNlIlSdU2 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

Two Georgia hospitals in the same district. One is slammed with #COVID19 and received no vaccine this week. One, an influential for-profit cancer hospital with no ER, gets its entire 1000+ staff vaccinated, administrators and all. #coronavirus #gapolhttps://t.co/GSEUw6cx9P — Ariel Hart (@ArielWriter) December 19, 2020