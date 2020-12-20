Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Wetsuit optional.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I personally stopped the public option…

Mission Accomplished!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Lighten up, Francis.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We have all the best words.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

This blog will pay for itself.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Good luck with your asparagus.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 19-20

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport…

Spokespeople for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have said that pork products are not part of their COVID-19 vaccines. But limited supply and preexisting deals worth millions of dollars with other companies means that some countries with large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia, will receive vaccines that have not yet been certified to be gelatin-free.

This presents a dilemma for religious communities, including Orthodox Jews and Muslims, where the consumption of pork products is deemed religiously unclean, and how the ban is applied to medicine, he said.

“There’s a difference of opinion amongst Islamic scholars as to whether you take something like pork gelatin and make it undergo a rigorous chemical transformation,” Waqar said. “Is that still considered to be religiously impure for you to take?”

The majority consensus from past debates over pork gelatin use in vaccines is that it is permissible under Islamic law, as “greater harm” would occur if the vaccines weren’t used, said Dr. Harunor Rashid, an associate professor at the University of Sydney.

There’s a similar assessment by a broad consensus of religious leaders in the Orthodox Jewish community as well.

“According to the Jewish law, the prohibition on eating pork or using pork is only forbidden when it’s a natural way of eating it,” said Rabbi David Stav, chairman of Tzohar, a rabbinical organization in Israel.

If “it’s injected into the body, not (eaten) through the mouth,” then there is “no prohibition and no problem, especially when we are concerned about sicknesses,” he said.

Yet there have been dissenting opinions on the issue — some with serious health consequences for Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, some 225 million.

In 2018, the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Muslim clerical body that issues certifications that a product is halal, or permissible under Islamic law, decreed that the measles and rubella vaccines were “haram,” or unlawful, because of the gelatin. Religious and community leaders began to urge parents to not allow their children to be vaccinated.

“Measles cases subsequently spiked, giving Indonesia the third-highest rate of measles in the world,” said Rachel Howard, director of the health care market research group Research Partnership…

Any bets that the ultra-Orthodox Jews currently holding superspreader events in NYC won’t use this argument as a defense to refuse vaccination, as well?

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 1 new domestic confirmed and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
       
      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 1 new confirmed case, a traced close contact of one of the asymptomatic cold chain logistics workers reported in recent days. There are currently 2 domestic confirmed and 6 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound has been designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Suifenhe, all are traced close contacts already under quarantine. There are currently 10 domestic confirmed (8 at Suifenhe and 2 at Dongning), 10 domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Suifenhe), and 1 domestic suspect case (at Suifenhe) in Mudanjiang. 2 residential compounds and an office building at Suifenhe, and 1 sub-district at Dongning, remain designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Beijing Municipality did not report any new positive cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed cases in the city. The hotel were the cases stayed at remains designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Chengdu in Sichuan Province did not report any new positive cases. 1 confirmed case recovered. There are currently 11 domestic confirmed and 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Mianyang in Sichuan Province reported that all F1 & F2 close contacts at the wedding that the cargo pilot (who tested positive and was diagnosed as COVID-10 patient a day later) attended have tested negative for a 2nd time. 1,070 contacts are under quarantine. 2 villages and 4 residential compounds are designated as Medium Risk.
      Turfan in Xinjiang Autonomous Region did not report any new positive cases. There are currently 4 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound remain designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region did not report any new positive cases. 2 confirmed cases recovered, and 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. Currently, there are 10 confirmed cases in the city. 25 close contacts were released from quarantine, 34 close contacts remain under quarantine. 3 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
       
      The case exported from Dongguan in Guangdong Province to South Korea has reportedly tested negative in follow up testing at South Korea. The case is either a false positive, or a recovered case intermittently shedding dead viral particles. As of 12 PM on 12/19, 39 close contacts and 1,480 regular contacts have been traced. 1,557 swab samples (some individuals were collected via both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs) and 147 environmental samples collected. Of the 1,367 results obtained so far, all are negative.
       
      Guangzhou in Guangdong Province reported a new domestic asymptomatic case today, a custodian at a quarantine hotel. The case was discovered during routine screening of quarantine hotel staff, having previously tested negative on 11/28, 12/4 and 12/11. This is the 2nd case among quarantine hotel staff in Guangzhou. The cases will be counted in tomorrow’s China National Health Commission’s daily data dump.
       
      China is definitely implementing even more targeted responses to new outbreaks, following experience and knowledge gained fighting outbreaks in the summer and fall. Medium Risk designations are narrowed to sub-districts, residential compounds, or individual buildings. Mass screenings are now done at district level or below, rather than city-wide. Places where local governance capacity and and capability are lower, i.e. Tiers 4/5 cities such as Turfan in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, or Suifenhe/Dongning at Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province, de facto lock downs are still in place city wide. Places with higher governance capacity and capability, such as the Tier 2 city of Chengdu, for example, most of the city is not under any movement restrictions. However, the main shopping and tourist areas in the city center are still practically deserted, despite them being far away from where the cluster of cases are found, because residents themselves decide to stay away from crowded areas on their own volition, due to a dozen reported positive cases.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases, 7 imported asymptomatic cases:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 11 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 1 each from Israel, Spain, France, Italy (via Copenhagen), Germany, the UK and Russia, a Spanish national coming from Spain (via Germany), and a Belorussian national coming from Belarus (via Moscow)
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Russia and Pakistan
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region – 2 confirmed cases, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases,
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Nepal
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Sweden
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese crew members off a cargo ship arriving from Indonesia
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia and 1 from Uzbekistan (via Istanbul)
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released

       
      Overall in China, 2 serious cases improved to moderate, 21 confirmed cases recovered, 7 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation, and 650 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 309 active confirmed cases in the country (267 imported), 5 are in serious condition (4 imported), 205 asymptomatic cases (183 imported), and 3 suspect cases. 6,596 individuals remain under quarantine.

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 74 new cases, 4 imported (from Indonesia ) and 70 local (25 of whom without clear sources of infection). There are another 70 cases who are preliminarily confirmed, awaiting retesting.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      715 new cases, 750 people hospitalized, 138 patients in the ICU, 429 deaths total

      Positivity rate at 8.9%.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Keeping the death tally on my truck up to date is getting harder and harder every day. I can hardly wait for 1/20 when this whole covid mess will magically disappear.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.