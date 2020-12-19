Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: It Went to Jared

American Made Media Consultants, for extra risibility. Bess Levin is always a good read:

Donald Trump and his family have spent the last four years making the airtight case that they view the presidency as simply a means to enrich themselves and their associates. They probably don’t particularly like that reputation and, yet, it hasn’t stopped them from funneling taxpayer money to their private business, gouging the Secret Service, and raising legal defense funds that the fine print says could go directly to their pockets. Oh, and, according to a new report, setting up a shell company that spent hundreds of millions of campaign dollars to pay Trump family members along with other expenditures it seemingly wanted to keep under wraps.

According to Business Insider, first son-in-law Jared Kushner personally approved the creation of the company, incorporated as American Made Media Consultants Corp. and American Made Media Consultants LLC, in April 2018. From there, Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, was named president, with Mike Pence’s nephew John Pence serving as vice president. If you’re wondering why the shell company, described as Business Insider as acting “almost like a campaign within a campaign” was necessary, well, it’s not entirely clear, but it sure sounds like the express purpose was the ability to shield “financial and operational details from public scrutiny,” as it allowed the campaign to avoid federally mandated disclosures concerning what it was spending considerable amounts of money on. And by considerable we mean nearly half of the $1.26 billion raised for Trump’s reelection. Which seems like a lot!…

Within the larger campaign, some leaders told Business Insider they were in the dark regarding the AMMC arrangement, saying that they were generally aware the company was used to purchase TV, radio, and digital advertising but had no idea exactly how much each vendor was keeping for itself. While some advisers have accused former campaign manager Brad Parscale of mismanaging money, the bulk of the cash spent by AMMC—$415 million—occurred after Parscale was fired on July 15. (Parscale has defended his spending as campaign manager.)

As for what Parscale’s successor, Bill Stepien, knew of the situation, a Republican close to the White House suggested to Business Insider that Stepien may have purposely kept himself in the dark so as not to anger Kushner. Another source, though, believed the first son-in-law may have been the one keeping the information from Stepien. “Nothing was done without Jared’s approval,” the source said. “What Stepien doesn’t know is because Jared doesn’t want him to know.”…

Paul Waldman is more of a cynic:

To be clear, it could well be that no laws were violated, scrupulous about obeying the rules as the Trump and Kushner families are known to be. But the whole point of shell companies is to hide something; in this case, the campaign was able to show over $600 million in payments to the shell company, American Made Media Consultants Corp., on its Federal Election Committee filings, without the details that would be known if whatever they were spending money on was paid directly to vendors.

And while most of that $600 million probably went to buy advertising, I wouldn’t be too surprised if the favored officers of the shell company got nice salaries, nor if there were ways that it was used to funnel campaign contributions back to Trump himself.

We may never know. But I know this: Trump’s supporters couldn’t care less, even if it’s their money.

That’s because he has spent years convincing them that self-dealing and graft are perfectly fine. The only question is whether it’s the people you like who are benefiting.

This was always Trump’s argument about unethical behavior: not that he’s innocent and others are guilty, but that everyone is guilty, so we shouldn’t worry about his misdeeds. Everyone is corrupt, everyone is on the take, everyone mistreats women, we’re living in a world without morals or principles and all that matters is whether you win…

To be continued…

  • Aleta
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Alan
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • gwangung
  • Jim Appleton
  • John Revolta
  • Keith P.
  • Kent
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Ramalama
  • Raven
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Splitting Image
  • Starfish
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • zhena gogolia

    86 Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Look at it this way: Every million dollars that Jared and the rest of that family grifted away was a million dollars less that they had to spend on ads, GOTV, etc. We should be thanking Jared for being such an efficient parasite.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      To be clear, it could well be that no laws were violated, scrupulous about obeying the rules as the Trump and Kushner families are known to be.

      That is some first class shade Waldman is throwing up there.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      After all these years, I have yet to see a single picture of Jared Kushner where he looks remotely human. I don’t think I’ve seen one where he even attempted to smile.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      And speaking of Jared, the Post’s latest ‘how Trump fucked up the COVID response’ story has, as one might expect, lots of Jared. Sample:

      There were other problems too. Kushner’s initiative to stand up drive-through testing sites nationwide at retail stores such as CVS, Target and Walgreens, for instance, may have been a good idea in theory but almost instantly raised concerns. Government officials asked Kushner and his team whether they had fully considered the logistical and supply issues behind setting up the sites — including swabs and reagents for tests, and protective equipment for the clinicians administering them.
      Kushner’s team responded that they had it covered, but it quickly became clear they did not. At a time when health-care workers were using garbage bags as gowns and reusing N95 masks because of severe shortages, roughly 30 percent of “key supplies,” including masks, in the national stockpile of emergency medical equipment went toward Kushner’s testing effort, according to an internal March planning document obtained by The Post and confirmed by one current and one former administration official.
      Though Kushner had initially promised thousands of testing sites, only 78 materialized, the document said, and the national stockpile was used to supply more than half of those.
      “The knock against Jared has always been that he’s a dilettante who will dabble in this and dabble in that without doing the homework or really engaging in a long-term, sustained, committed way, but will be there to claim credit if things go well and disappear if things go poorly,” a former senior administration official said. “And this is another example of that.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      Haha! I’m just reading todays news now and the idea of Sidney Powell as Special Council to investigate the election just proves this timeline can’t get any dumber. January is going to be fucking wild, and not in a good way.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Starfish

      @Baud: I feel like all the assets should be frozen at 12:01pm on January 21 until there is a thorough investigation of all the financial misdeeds starting with the stealing of all the inauguration funds.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      Well, it’s meant to be more inclusive for non-binary Hispanic people. Latino and Latina and inherantly gendered. I’m not sure what the solution is but that’s why Latinx was created

      Also, since it’s an OT, directed at nobody in particular: is the Medium Cool thing happening tomorrow? It’s every Sunday, right? I couldn’t find a time for it. I haven’t started listening to the Winds of Change podcast

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Read this yesterday.

      Operation Warp Speed only started market research into temperature-monitoring for the boxes on Nov. 9, according to the Controlant agreement, though the government signed a $1.95 billion contract with Pfizer to provide 100 million doses of the vaccine in July.

      The late-stage contract with Controlant suggests that this issue wasn’t fully thought through when the U.S. government signed the contract with Pfizer, said Ameet Sarpatwari, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

      “Somewhere the ball got dropped,” he said. “Instead of turning off [the monitoring system], turning back on, it could have just been a continuous process. From a safety standpoint, that seems to be a better way to go.”

      These people don’t know what the fuck they’re doing and they’re the laziest fucking people on earth. Government is all about grinding out solutions that the free market would simply route around. They can choose their market, they can let a need surface and let some other company jump in and meet that need, government can’t do either. You do 100% of the job for 100% of the people, not 10% of the job for 10% of the people.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Martin:

      Is there a real chance of her becoming special counsel? I understand the (acting) AG would have to agree to it. I really really don’t want this mad woman spewing insanity well into the Biden administration from a government perch. Maybe there would be a way to marginalize her?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kent

      @Baud: “Latinx” is the stupidest thing ever according to my wife who is Chilean.

      As she says…why is it that just the word “Latino” is offensive when the entire language is gendered?  Are the busy bodies going to re-write the entire Spanish language?

      Policx instead of Policia

      Doctorx intead of Doctora

      Perrx instead of Perro

      Profesorx instead of Profesora

      Abogadx intead of abogado

      San Franciscx intead of San Francisco

      Nevadx intead of Nevada

      Coloradx intead of Colorado

      San Antonix instead of San Antonio

      and so forth

      And if you don’t want the gendered term in English, use an English word like “Hispanic” instead.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Baud:

      I actually don’t think Trump will end up in jail

      Let’s try to keep hope alive on this one.  I’d certainly enjoy seeing Jared Pukestain end up behind bars.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I thought special counsels couldn’t be fired? Except for cause…

      Oh I see! She’ll fuck up and commit a fireable offense

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Medium Cool IS happening on Sunday at 6pm as usual, though without BG for a few weeks while he works on his book.

      I had said we would talk about ut thus week or next, but I think next week is probably better to give more people time to listen to Wind of Change if they want to.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      @Baud: Not so easy. Only the AG can fire a Special Council and only with cause. Mind you, Sidney Powell should easily clear the ‘with cause’ part because she’s fucking insane, but the whole point of a Special Council is to be able to investigate the president and be immune from termination.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Martin:  Lovely. Not surprised though. I would take issue with one bit:

      It’s fairly unusual for temperature-monitoring devices to go to ultra-low temperatures, and Daley said there weren’t enough alternatives available to replace those that Pfizer turned off. It was only in early December that Premier and providers learned that Operation Warp Speed (OWS) had resolved the problem, said Premier’s director of advocacy, Soumi Saha.

      Maybe not in the medical field, but in the industrial world, temperature monitors that go much colder are easily available in bulk. Either a thermocouple or a PT100 resistance thermometer will cheerfully measure down to -200 C, and you can buy them by the thousands in pretty much any form factor imaginable.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      @Baud:

      @Kent:

      The article has an interesting example of more natural sounding options created by Spanish speakers. Using an “e” ending.

      Yes, the “e” ending is sort of leaking out of young “woke” university types in Argentina.  We will see if it goes anywhere. Argentinian Spanish is so different from the rest anyway.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @John Revolta:

      My understanding is that “Latinx” was created by nby (nonbinary) Latinos in and outside of academia, not “white people”. Which I assume is what you’re hinting at when you say “whiteplaining”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      This was always Trump’s argument about unethical behavior: not that he’s innocent and others are guilty, but that everyone is guilty, so we shouldn’t worry about his misdeeds. Everyone is corrupt, everyone is on the take, everyone mistreats women, we’re living in a world without morals or principles and all that matters is whether you win…

      This is the RT/Sputnik line on Vladimir Putin’s misdeeds, too. Birds of a feather.

      About “Latinx”, I understand the anti- argument here, but the level of general glee over it makes me think a lot of people are just itching for some reason to throw nonbinary/gender-nonstandard people under the bus, and it reminds me of all the million attempts to pigeonhole feminist, gay or trans issues as a bourgeois white affectation, so I’m still a bit suspicious.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      @Martin: The whole article is a bit confusing.  What are these actual temperature sensors and how do they work?  Are they WiFi or cellular enabled so that the company can monitor them remotely?

      It just sounds like the company understandably doesn’t want to be liable for what happens to the vaccine after it leaves its control.  If these are digitally monitored from remote locations it seems the simpler solution would be to just sign over control to OWS when they are delivered.  Hand over the login codes or whatever.

      Probably a case of too many damn lawyers getting involved into something simple.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Yeah, but they’re referring to the whole package – a sensor plus display with integrated power and networking that is cheap enough to be disposable. Not hard to build, but not really a market for for those so you either need to contract to build to spec at scale on a short timeframe (a market that is almost exclusive to China) or you need to find that device OTS which you might find outside of China.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Raven

      @Kent:  When I was building an online Spanish course we had an Argentinian woman on the team. One time she wasn’t at a meeting and our Cuban colleague said “they are so arrogant but they speak soooo pretty”!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Californians: are you concerned about the recall effort underway for Governor? I’ve read the organizers have made significant progress and have until March to get the 1,500,000 or so signatures necessary

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kent

      @Matt McIrvin:About “Latinx”, I understand the anti- argument here, but the level of general glee over it makes me think a lot of people are just itching for some reason to throw nonbinary/gender-nonstandard people under the bus, and it reminds me of all the million attempts to pigeonhole feminist, gay or trans issues as a bourgeois white affectation, so I’m still a bit suspicious.

      Spanish is a gendered language.  Are you going to also change the thousands of other gendered titles, professions, and adjectives by which male, female, and nonbinary people are referred in Spanish?

      Rather than adopting a Spanish language word like “Latino” into English and then changing it because you don’t like that the whole language is gendered, perhaps the better solution is to simply use a non-gendered English word in the first place, like “Hispanic.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mike in NC

      Jared is the sniveling little shit I want most of all to go to prison. Maybe the cell his dad was in is available.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Splitting Image

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I thought special counsels couldn’t be fired? Except for cause…

      Oh I see! She’ll fuck up and commit a fireable offense

      “Will” is the wrong tense formation here.

      She is on the verge of being sued for libel and could be disbarred and charged with perjury based on what she’s done so far. Even if nothing is ever filed against her, she is an interested party to any investigation of the election and can’t be put in charge of it. It would be an enormous conflict of interest and simply accepting the job would be a fireable offense.

      Obviously, rules about conflicts of interest won’t start applying again until January 20th, so she could take the job and make trouble for a month. She might even be stupid enough to do that, but Biden would send her packing PDQ if that happens.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @John Revolta:

      It does have spillover effects on everyone, however,  to the extent Spanish language traditionalists believe the issue is part of a larger lefty culture war agenda being pushed by Democrats.  Then you get into the whole “defund the police” type of problem with some people.  I don’t think this is there yet.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): According to Wikipedia which has a long discourse on the topic:

      The term Latinx emerged in the early 21st century. The origins of the term are unclear. According to Google Trends, it was first seen online in 2004, and first appeared in academic literature “in a Puerto Rican psychological periodical to challenge the gender binaries encoded in the Spanish language.” In the U.S. it was first used in activist and LGBT circles as a way to expand on earlier attempts at gender-inclusive forms of the grammatically masculine Latino, such as Latino/a and [email protected] Between 2004 and 2014, Latinx did not attain broad usage or attention.

      Use of x to expand language can be traced to the word Chicano, which had an x added to the front of the word, making it Xicano. Scholars have identified this shift as part of the movement to empower people of Mexican origin in the U.S. and also as a means of emphasizing that the origins of the letter X and term Chicano are linked to the Indigenous Nahuatl language. The x has also been added to the end of the term Chicano, making it Chicanx. An example of this occurred at Columbia University where students changed their student group name from “Chicano Caucus” to “Chicanx Caucus”. Later Columbia University changed the name of Latino Heritage Month to Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month. Salinas and Lozano (2017) state that the term is influenced by Mexican indigenous communities that have a third gender role, such as Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca. The term often refers specifically to LGBT people or to young people. Brian Latimer, a producer at MSNBC who identifies as nonbinary, says that the application of the term “shows a generational divide in the Hispanic community”. In 2016, a student newspaper described the term as “[having] been sweeping across college campuses in the [United States]”.

      As of 2018 the term Latinx was used nearly exclusively in the United States. Manuel Vargas writes that people from Latin America ordinarily would not think of themselves using the term unless they reside in the United States.

      Jeffrey Herlihy-Mera writes that in Puerto Rico, the “shift toward x in reference to people has already occurred” in limited academic settings and “for many faculty [in the humanities department at the University of Puerto Rico] hermanx and niñx and their equivalents have been the standard … for years. It is clear that the inclusive approach to nouns and adjectives is becoming more common, and while it may at some point become the prevailing tendency, presently there is no prescriptive control toward either syntax”.

      A 2019 poll (with a 5% margin of error) found that 2% of US residents of Latin American descent in the US use Latinx, including 3% of 18–34-year-olds; the rest preferred other terms. “No respondents over [age] 50 selected the term”, while overall “3% of women and 1% of men selected the term as their preferred ethnic identifier”.

      A 2020 Pew Research Center survey found that only 23% of U.S. adults who self-identified as Hispanic or Latino had heard of the term Latinx. Of those, 65% said that the term Latinx should not be used to describe them, with most preferring terms such as Hispanic or Latino. While the remaining 33% of U.S. Hispanic adults who have heard the term Latinx said it could be used to describe the community, only 10% of that subgroup preferred it to the terms Hispanic or Latino. The preferred term both among Hispanics who have heard the term and among those who haven’t was Hispanic, garnering 50% and 64% respectively. Latino was second in preference with 31% and 29% respectively. Only 3% self identified as Latinx in that survey.

      A 2020 study based on interviews with 34 Latinx/a/o students from the US found that they “perceive higher education as a privileged space where they use the term Latinx. Once they return to their communities, they do not use the term”.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Redshift

      @Martin:

      Not so easy. Only the AG can fire a Special Council and only with cause. Mind you, Sidney Powell should easily clear the ‘with cause’ part because she’s fucking insane, but the whole point of a Special Council is to be able to investigate the president and be immune from termination. 

      Normally, yes, but that also may depend on whether the regulations were followed for appointing the special counsel. For Barr’s appointment making Durham a special counsel, he doesn’t qualify under the requirements that it be someone outside government, because he’s a current USAtty, and Barr basically said “I know this, but I’m declaring that he’s a special counsel anyway,” probably for no other reason than to make it difficult to fire him.

      Since we all know how scrupulous Trump and his minions are about following the rules, it will probably be trivial that they didn’t properly appoint Powell, and she can be booted out posthaste. (Or, as previously noted, wait until the inevitable misconduct, which may happen even more quickly.)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      John Revolta

      @Kent: I got called out recently for using “Hispanic”- seems like many Latinos don’t like it. Seems to depend on what part of the country you’re in, among other things. Then ya got “Chicano”……..

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      @Kent: My guess is they’re cellular. The main reason why wifi isn’t used for many IoT things is that you need an interface on the device to get it on the network, something you don’t need with cellular. And that interface either adds a lot of cost or a lot of technical knowhow.

      It’s not too many lawyers, it’s not enough experts. Nobody talked to care providers about whether they were equipped to take over the monitoring task. Pfizer almost certainly made it clear that they only had control up to the point of delivery, but the feds never thought through the implications of that, because they’ve never done such things.

      We deal with that all the time in a host of different contexts, such that I’m experienced enough to ask that question as part of the contract discussions. And if I were coordinating on behalf of dozens, let lone thousands of distribution points, I’d immediately ask if we could take liability responsibility to my level, and how that would affect the contract, as it should lower the cost while also simplifying the whole effort, saving us more money.

      But I have colleagues that don’t see it that way because they only care about their budget lines, and not the aggregate cost. And so rather than a $3/unit aggregate liability cost, they’ll chose the $2 from my budget and $2 from your budget (both within the same organization so we’ll both get chewed out by whoever our common boss is for fucking up their budget line) rather than take the responsibility to see the logistics and cost benefits and take on the additional work.

      So the feds are paying Pfizer to cover liability through delivery, then the feds are paying the monitoring company extra to handle the hand-off of shutting down the units, then turning them immediately back on under a different account, plus the liability cost under the different account. I mean, it’s better than dumping the responsibility on Dippin Dots or whoever the fuck you think will handle distribution and discovering at the last minute that they can’t take the liability and can’t distribute.

      I mean, this is contract writing 101 and I’m not a lawyer. But any project manager should have this experience. Knowing your end-to-end liability coverage is a check item. Anticipating the scale of the work that ought to be your job to do to bring this project to completion through the downstream partners is key to know as well. I’ve waved off projects because I knew I couldn’t get those endpoints on board. And if you MUST get them on board, which is a pretty common situation in government, then sometimes you just need to eat it at your level and eliminate that whole variable. It doesn’t seem like any of this was even considered, that once they got the contract signed they had their victory condition, could take their PR victory lap, and someone else would handle the distribution bit, because there was no glory in that.

      Notable that nobody bothered to work on it until after the election.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      different-church-lady

      @Kent:

      Are you going to also change the thousands of other gendered titles, professions, and adjectives by which male, female, and nonbinary people are referred in Spanish?

      Of course we are! We’re liberals! And to liberals there is no crime worse that “using wrong words”.*

      (HT to TBogg, but I never could find the post he first used it in.)

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Martin

      @Redshift:

      Since we all know how scrupulous Trump and his minions are about following the rules, it will probably be trivial that they didn’t properly appoint Powell, and she can be booted out posthaste.

      Oh, that’s an excellent point. They’ll almost certainly fuck that up.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      zhena gogolia

      @Kent:

      If it’s anything like Russian, there are native speakers of the language who are grappling with the gendered nature of it. It’s a very difficult problem, not limited to the single word “Latino.”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Raven: I’m taking a Spanish class, and the teacher (who is Colombian) occasionally has us listen to Spanish TED talks. I thought the accent of one was kind of interesting, slightly different from what I was used to, and I asked her about the accent. She replied that it was Argentinian and started rhapsodizing about how perfect the Argentinian accent was.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kent

      @Baud:Why don’t people just use “Latin”?

      I don’t know.  Latin America is distinguished from Spanish America I guess because of Brazil which is Portuguese not Spanish.  Latino is short for Latinoamericano which is the Spanish for Latin American.

      Surveys of the Latin American community within the US indicate that Hispanic is the preferred term, favored over Latino about about 2:1.  But I think some young woke university types object to “Hispanic” because they think it contains a colonial tilt by including Spain and excluding non-Spanish speaking indigenous peoples from the Americas.  But strictly speaking, Latino doesn’t include them either as the term refers to the Latin-languages of Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and French.

      As a Spanish speaker, I’m happy to adopt new terms. But I don’t think it is too much to ask to come up with Spanish language terms that don’t hurt your ear in Spanish.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @zhena gogolia: Spanish, like other Romance languages, has a male and female version of many nouns, and when the gender is uncertain or refers to both, the male form is used.

      For instance father = padre, mother = madre, but parents = padres. Son = hijo, daughter = hija, children = hijos.

      Unless they start introducing a neutral form (which I guess is what the E thing is all about), that’s pretty hard-wired into the language.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      zhena gogolia

      And now:1) Victoria/Victoria in a Miami dinner theater2) Trump posing with WH catering staff3) Gay wedding cake no one will bake4) Laurel and Hardy in jail5) "Welcome to The Great Neck Grande Chateau Reception Centre"6) An Xmas funeral home brochure7) Meet The Frackers pic.twitter.com/AS7sfIiqIF— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 19, 2020

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Kent

      @Baud:

      @John Revolta:

      Chicano means of Mexican origin, no?

      I don’t know if there is any distinction between Latino and Hispanic.

      Chicano means of Mexican origin but I only really ever heard the term used in California, never Texas, for example.  I think it has mostly gone out of use.

      Strictly speaking:  Latino would be of Latin American origin including the Portuguese-speaking Brazil but not Spain or Portugal.

      Hispanic would be of Spanish-speaking origin including Spain but not Brazil

      But in in common use, no one really makes that distinction.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kent

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Argentina, like Guatemala, uses the term “vos” instead of “tu” which gives you a whole different set of verb conjugations.  I learned my Spanish in the Peace Corps in Guatemala so learned the vos form.  My wife is Chilean and it gives her family no end of amusement to hear me speak like a Guatemalan campesino.

      There are a ton of Italian immigrants in Argentina and I think the accent is somewhat influenced by Italian, which is why it sounds different and perhaps more lyrical.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Martin

      Y’all are discovering the looming crisis in survey design. By shifting authority for identity from others to the individual, you create a situation where it becomes nearly impossible to gather statistical data that reflects that diversity of identity and represent it in a manner that is useful to the survey  administrators.

      The effort to measure things like gender diversity is more or less incompatible with the variety of ways that people identify themselves. So how do we handle this – do we stop trying to measure gender diversity (because there are places that REALLY need to be measured/monitored) or do we accept that we’re going to have to ask people to attach labels to themselves which are close, but not how they self-identify?

      We’re seeing that with the federal ‘two or more’ race category as our students are rapidly approaching a point where they will all be ‘two or more’, thereby rendering the whole exercise pointless.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      I’m teaching myself Spanish, but I’m skipping the vos and vosotros forms.  Usted all the way.  Maybe if I get good enough, I’ll try to add on the other forms.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kent

      @Martin:Y’all are discovering the looming crisis in survey design. By shifting authority for identity from others to the individual, you create a situation where it becomes nearly impossible to gather statistical data that reflects that diversity of identity and represent it in a manner that is useful to the survey  administrators.

      It is also a response to interest-group pressure within the US.  Which is why we had the 5 census categories: White, Black, Indian/Alaska native, Asian, and Hawaiian/Pacific islander with the cultural term Hispanic as an overlay.  Even though they don’t make sense racially or culturally anywhere outside of the US.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kent

      @Baud: You don’t really need to learn the “tu” form unless you get a girlfriend or teach kids.

      Using “usted” with your girlfriend is like calling her “Ma’am.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: I believe vosotros is used only in Spain. In most of Latin America, Ustedes is used for both formal and informal plural.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Raven

      @frosty:

       

      • The Argentine accent is an entirely different beast. Argentina has a heavy Italian influence, so many Argentines speak with the sing-song rhythm that Italians use. They also pronounce their “ll” as “sh” instead of the “y” sound you are taught in school.
      Reply

