Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Transition Continues

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Transition Continues

by

Warning: Designated ankle-biter-of-Democrats Linskey is a little too enthusiastic about the difficulties the incoming Biden team will be facing, so trust her information but not necessarily her predictions:

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to begin their course of coronavirus vaccinations Monday, after the recent infection of two people in his orbit, including a senior adviser, brought the pandemic closer than before to the former vice president and senior members of his team.

The Biden team also is rethinking how to organize the president-elect’s West Wing staff, which will take office amid what is expected to be a bleak and dangerous winter because of the pandemic. The new administration does not plan to have its full staff work out of the typically cramped White House offices immediately after taking office Jan. 20 because of medical concerns, officials said Friday…

In deciding when to receive the two-shot regimen required for the coronavirus vaccine, Biden has had to weigh his own health risks against the politically tricky image of skipping ahead of some health-care workers to receive an inoculation.

Biden, who at 78 will be the oldest president ever inaugurated, is in a high-risk category because of his age. His incoming medical adviser, Anthony S. Fauci, had recommended that he and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris receive vaccinations, along with President Trump and Vice President Pence. Pence and his wife, Karen, received their shots Friday in a televised event…

Biden’s vaccination will be done in public in Delaware, but his aides declined to provide details about exactly when or where the shots would be given. Biden and his wife will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Psaki said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will start their course of vaccinations after Christmas, Psaki said. Biden and Harris have separate medical teams and Psaki said the quartet was spacing out the inoculations based on advice from their doctors…

Biden plans to announce his selection for additional administration posts next week, but Psaki declined to say whether all of the Cabinet slots will be announced by Christmas, which the Biden team had hoped to do.

“It’s all based on when decision-making is made and we want to give him the time and space to do that,” Psaki said. She said that Biden’s team does expect to name the first 100 appointments by the new year…

I owe somebody a hat tip for this one:

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Frankensteinbeck

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Psaki said the quartet was spacing out the inoculations based on advice from their doctors…

      I assume that’s because some people have had allergic reactions to the vaccine.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Today in things I didn’t know were things.

      India has a new Miss Transqueen — and she’s headed for the world stage, determined to speak out for the country’s marginalized transgender community.

      Fashion designer Shaine Soni was crowned Miss Transqueen India, the country’s beauty pageant for transgender women, on Saturday. She will represent India at next year’s Miss International Queen, the world’s biggest pageant for transgender women.

    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      That is a dime’s worth of information in a heap of bullshit assumptions.  Balancing political considerations of the vaccination?  Seriously?  Biden is getting vaccinated because it is medically idiotic not to.  Period.

