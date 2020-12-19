Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This blog will pay for itself.

Reality always wins in the end.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The math demands it!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This really is a full service blog.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Wetsuit optional.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Rev. Raphael Warnock: Everyone’s Hair Is On Fire (and 3 unrelated reminders)

Rev. Raphael Warnock: Everyone’s Hair Is On Fire (and 3 unrelated reminders)

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Fundraising emails are ever-present, but these feel different.

They all have the same specific request: asking for donations for Raphael Warnock.  Not for Fair Fight, not for both candidates.  For Rev. Raphael Warnock.  People who desperately want both candidates to win are coming hat-in-hand, pleading for money for Raphel Warnock.

Mitch McConnell-aligned super PACs just booked an unprecedented $70 MILLION ad campaign against us – and our opponent is spending at least $23 million of her personal fortune to buy this seat.  

Sorry, fuckers, democracy is not for sale.

I know you guys have given and given and given til it hurts.  But Rev. Warnock doesn’t have a $23 million dollar fortune to dip into, and that fucker Mitch McConnell’s and company just booked a $70 million dollar ad campaign, ads filled with lies.  Racism, fear and lies, that’s what they are selling with these ads.

Let’s make Mitch McConnell irrelevant.

Raphael Warnock

Goal Thermometer

Barack Obama:

Raphael Warnock: Everyone's Hair Is On Fire

Rachel Maddow:

Rev. Raphael Warnock: Everyone's Hair Is On Fire

Open thread.

Plus, those of you who are interested in the Wind of Change podcast discussion, please weigh in on evening vs. daytime and weekday vs. weekend.

Also, a quick reminder to send in your pictures for the Ghosts of Christmas Past, oops make that Ghosts of Holidays Past series we are starting next week during the On The Road After Dark time slot.

Calendar update:  All calendar orders have already shipped, with the exception of one of the two calendars that were ordered today.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • divF
  • Mike in NC
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • rikyrah
  • Ten Bears
  • Trapped Lurker
  • Walker
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Ten Bears

      There’s a rumor that there might be some “irregularities” with Mitch “the Mole” McConnell, Manchurian Senator, married to a communist chinese princess, ‘s “re-election”. It would appear he got more votes than there are registered voters.

      I didn’t start the “irresponsible not to speculate” thing, that was someone rich and famous

      The ends justify the means.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Walker

      Is there evidence that all this money matters? One of the take aways after Nov 3 was a lot of people saying it does not — that a lot of money is being set on fire. You need enough for people to know who you are. But after that?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CaseyL

      I’m happy to give $$ to Warnock, but wasn’t there also a discussion that turnout and GOTV was the most important thing to fund? And, therefore, we should give money to Stacey Abrams’ organizations, not to candidates?

      ETA:  Fair Fight, here.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife has been reading Michelle Obama’s book and filling me in with info. for days.  The other night I dreamt I was standing in a room with PBO shooting the breeze like we were old friends.  I told him, “My wife has a new favorite author.  You may have heard of her.  It’s your wife.”  It was the happiest dream I’ve had in a long time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Trapped Lurker

      Just donated, even though I had decided I was done setting money on fire this cycle…

      you guys are persuasive 🙂

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Walker:

      Is there evidence that all this money matters? One of the take aways after Nov 3 was a lot of people saying it does not — that a lot of money is being set on fire. You need enough for people to know who you are. But after that?

      That may be a fair question to ask in a general way.

      We may have learned from the 2020 races that some seats are likely unwindable no matter how much money you throw at them.

      This is not that situation.

      Also, polling has them neck-and-neck.  The candidates are only one point apart in the polls.

      There are vicious attack ads on Rev. Raphael Warnock that need to be countered.

      These two races are for control of the US Senate.  Is that critical to you?  If not, you should most definitely not donate.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL: Yes, there definitely was.  But the $100 million from the McConnell-related PAC + the $23 million of Loeffler’s own money – for ad buys that are filled with lies and fear tactics – changes the dynamic.

      Right now, I believe they need to counter those ads.  So while Fair Fight and all the other organizing groups are doing their thing for turnout, ads have to be answered.

      Candidates get a WAY cheaper rate for TV ads than do groups that are not candidates.

      The fight is on multiple fronts right now, and some plans always change based on what is happening on the ground.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.