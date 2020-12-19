Fundraising emails are ever-present, but these feel different.

They all have the same specific request: asking for donations for Raphael Warnock. Not for Fair Fight, not for both candidates. For Rev. Raphael Warnock. People who desperately want both candidates to win are coming hat-in-hand, pleading for money for Raphel Warnock.

Mitch McConnell-aligned super PACs just booked an unprecedented $70 MILLION ad campaign against us – and our opponent is spending at least $23 million of her personal fortune to buy this seat.

Sorry, fuckers, democracy is not for sale.

I know you guys have given and given and given til it hurts. But Rev. Warnock doesn’t have a $23 million dollar fortune to dip into, and that fucker Mitch McConnell’s and company just booked a $70 million dollar ad campaign, ads filled with lies. Racism, fear and lies, that’s what they are selling with these ads.

Let’s make Mitch McConnell irrelevant.

Raphael Warnock

Barack Obama:

Rachel Maddow:

Open thread.

Plus, those of you who are interested in the Wind of Change podcast discussion, please weigh in on evening vs. daytime and weekday vs. weekend.

Also, a quick reminder to send in your pictures for the Ghosts of Christmas Past, oops make that Ghosts of Holidays Past series we are starting next week during the On The Road After Dark time slot.

Calendar update: All calendar orders have already shipped, with the exception of one of the two calendars that were ordered today.