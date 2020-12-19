Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: 'Shooty McStarFace' Wuz ROBBED

A hundred years from now, historians (assuming such still exist) will be explaining that ‘Mike Pence’ was no more a real person than ‘Santa Claus’; obviously he was a cartoon figure invented to explain generic GOP risibility to small children…


(I’d have gone for an elaborate riff about Pence dying at the hands of an irascible bioengineered raccoon… which is one reason I’m not on twitter.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Elizabelle

      That

      Heritage * Mission * Culture

      is kinda creepy.  “Heritage” is another word that has been appropriated by the whackaloon set, along with “freedom” and “liberty”.

      And “Culture” is downright amusing, because it’s the only type of war Pence or Trump would ever show up for.

      JAFD

      Brainteaser for you jackals:

      You go into lobby of big fancy hotel.

      There’s a chess tournament going on there.  It’s between rounds, all the players are in the lobby, talking about their latest victories.

      What month of the year is it ?

       

       

      December, of course…

       

      …”Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer…”

      Leto

      Avalune and I discussed this tonight and we both agreed, after the massive hacking that Russia has done to us over the past four years, what we need right now is a fucking cartoon “space farce”. We def didn’t need to take that money and put it into further cyber infrastructure, or standup an independent cyber command, nope, needed “SPACE FARCE!” Fucking kill it dead Jan 21st. Fold that shit back into the AF and move the fuck along.

      Elizabelle

      @JAFD:   Saw a joke of sorts on a WaPost reader comments thread today.  Don’t recall which one.  It was:

      McConnell, Trump and Barr are drowning in a pond as you pass by on your way to lunch.

      What wine do you order with your meal?

      JoyceH

      @Elizabelle: I noticed that too.  “Mission” is just noise until you know what the mission is, but “heritage” and “culture” sound more appropriate to a southern small town genealogical society than to a SPACE force. Guessing the first Space Force commissioned vessel will be the USS Robert E. Lee?

      Elizabelle

      @Leto:  And focusing on threats from space, when we have a pandemic, a crashed economy, and, as you mention, a massive hacking we don’t know the extent of.

      This is going to be a long month.

      lurker

      @JAFD: speaking as someone for whom that joke fits my personal sense of humor …

       

      you should consider counseling, 12 step programs (multiple)… really anything

       

      (not that I personally am getting any better about the daddest of dad jokes, but there might be hope for you ….)

      Elizabelle

      @lurker:   I laughed.

      @LesGS:   Champagne was a definite choice.  Somebody might have said any wine went with that occasion.

      Wish I could remember which WaPost story it was.  Those villains appear in so many of them.

      Jay

      @Elizabelle:

      it’s about militarizing space so that no other Nation can use it, and deploying weapons that can  “precision” strike anywhere on the planet in seconds.

      The logical end result, is that they will develop the weapons, eventually use them, and then any near peer opponent will then use their relatively crude “satellite killers”, creating a debris field that will forever bar humans and human technology from space.

      SiubhanDuinne

      GUARDIANS:
      A NAME CHOSEN BY SPACE PROFESSIONALS, FOR SPACE PROFESSIONALS

      I can’t be the only one here who finds this, as a slogan, both preposterous and yet somehow quite perfect for the Space Farce project.

      Elizabelle

      @Jay:  Sounds like a giant money suck and sop to defense contractors.  Galactic grifting!

      Biden needs to hit the “abort mission” button.

      frosty

      @Jay: Wasn’t there a treaty somewhere way back that declared space would always be demilitarized? How did we get a Space Farce declared? Or am I just being a liberal la-la pollyanna again?

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: I’m thinking just from a national security perspective here (all of what you listed qualifies), but cyber is the domain where we’ve transitioned most of our key communications/intelligence/assets. We’re digitally linked across every facet of our lives. Also you can’t control any of the space assets without a comm up/downlink. The majority of our military operations do depend on satellites working, but they’re not in danger of being shot down. All the spoofing/jamming equipment is here on the ground. It’s easier to do that (the Iranians did it when they brought down an RQ-170 about 6 years ago) than it is to shoot down a satellite.

      It’s hallmark Trumpov dumb. I’m still gobsmacked that it happened, even though I shouldn’t be. Defund it, send the appropriate components back to their respective branches/agencies, and never speak of this again (unless we’re pointing out how incredibly stupid this was).

      Leto

      @frosty: If there’s not a permanent space station where we can station those dopes, then how can they call themselves a space farce? Navy has both ships and bases. There’s sea duty and land duty. Unless space farce has “space duty” they’re not a “space force”.

      @Elizabelle: No, those are totally not Star Trek uniforms. I know that commanders are in red, enlisted in yellow, medical in blue… but that’s totally not Star Trek… they’re space force right? Should be an all black uniform so they blend in with their natural environment. Or it should be an all grey uniform so it blends in with the equipment racks that most of these people spend the majority of their time around.

      Leto

      @frosty: Yes (and we signed on to it in 1967):

      The Outer Space Treaty at a Glance

      Treaty Terms

      The treaty forbids countries from deploying “nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction” in outer space. The term “weapons of mass destruction” is not defined, but it is commonly understood to include nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons. The treaty, however, does not prohibit the launching of ballistic missiles, which could be armed with WMD warheads, through space. The treaty repeatedly emphasizes that space is to be used for peaceful purposes, leading some analysts to conclude that the treaty could broadly be interpreted as prohibiting all types of weapons systems, not just WMD, in outer space.

      The treaty’s key arms control provisions are in Article IV. States-parties commit not to:

      – Place in orbit around the Earth or other celestial bodies any nuclear weapons or objects carrying WMD.

      – Install WMD on celestial bodies or station WMD in outer space in any other manner.

      – Establish military bases or installations, test “any type of weapons,” or conduct military exercises on the moon and other celestial bodies.

      Other treaty provisions underscore that space is no single country’s domain and that all countries have a right to explore it. These provisions state that:

      – Space should be accessible to all countries and can be freely and scientifically investigated.

      – Space and celestial bodies are exempt from national claims of ownership.

      – Countries are to avoid contaminating and harming space or celestial bodies.

      – Countries exploring space are responsible and liable for any damage their activities may cause.

      – Space exploration is to be guided by “principles of cooperation and mutual assistance,” such as obliging astronauts to provide aid to one another if needed.

      Elizabelle

      Scrolling through replies to the official government twitter account, with the official government announcement.

      From Giant Military Cats:

      Did a dog write this?

      Leto

      @eddie blake: thinking specifically about the AF, or Space Farce, those colors would fall right in line. Officers would be in red, most of the enlisted would be in yellow (most of our career fields are engineering oriented, especially in Comm; security forces (military cops) def yellow), and medical fits right in. Idk, we could give all the rest a nice shade of green.

      @Elizabelle: It is/was! Some dumbass suggested it to him, told him how great it would be in securing his legacy if he created a whole new branch of the military. Space farce! And Melania would have a hand in designing the uniforms, Javanka would use those new Chinese patents/contacts to manufacture said uniforms… the cheeto would get to say that those were “his generals”…

      I get really angry/annoyed any time someone mentions this shit show. I totally understand what you guys mean by wasteful military spending and this fucking nails it 1000%!

