the cringe has an impressive level of lethality https://t.co/k4qtg8TvHZ
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) December 18, 2020
A hundred years from now, historians (assuming such still exist) will be explaining that ‘Mike Pence’ was no more a real person than ‘Santa Claus’; obviously he was a cartoon figure invented to explain generic GOP risibility to small children…
https://t.co/VSvgFoxh8X pic.twitter.com/LEep1Ws4SN
— Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 18, 2020
BREAKING: Mike Pence announces that members of the Space Force will be called "Guardians".
That is of course, only until 1/21/21, when they will be called:
"those guys who used to be in Space Force until it got de-funded because it was the dumbest f****** idea ever".
— Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) December 19, 2020
'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn is none too pleased with the U.S. Space Force calling its members 'Guardians.'? https://t.co/yfIU8IdE6P
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2020
Does this mean someone is going to be #groot pic.twitter.com/xTZMREbW9K
— Adam Barnes (@abarnes_95th) December 18, 2020
I'll accept it, but there has to be at least one General who is only allowed to communicate by saying "I am Groot"
— Amie Stepanovich (@astepanovich) December 18, 2020
Groot is the only politician who can actually help the environment… hahaha all those dumb ones can’t make OXYGEN pic.twitter.com/OA5xVneQRB
— Joelsteen (@VoteForYe) December 18, 2020
(I’d have gone for an elaborate riff about Pence dying at the hands of an irascible bioengineered raccoon… which is one reason I’m not on twitter.)
