BREAKING: The FDA just authorized the United States’ second coronavirus vaccine, extending an additional lifeline during a pandemic that is killing thousands of Americans every day.https://t.co/ZfPzK9vfPs with @dvergano — Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) December 19, 2020





NEW: Boom. This is an unprecedented scientific feat that gives the United States two powerful tools to fight a pandemic that emerged almost exactly a year ago. @carolynyjohnson @lauriemcginley2 https://t.co/TMWZ2K0FXJ — LenaSun (@bylenasun) December 19, 2020

Our daily update is published. States reported 2.1 million tests, 229k cases, and 2,751 deaths. There are a record 114,751 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/OxJ6NWeZ7T — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 19, 2020

Another record: More than a quarter-million new coronavirus infections were identified in the United States today. Over the past month, about 5.9 million new infections have been identified. That's 1 out of every 56 people in the nation.https://t.co/74QzWYbn1p pic.twitter.com/U04wChzzLc — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) December 19, 2020

"Currently, we don't have the right kinds of messaging going out and we're not acting in a way that makes all of this clear… We need clear, absolute transparent messaging because each failure to be clear… results in more distrust" – @Laurie_Garrett w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/Uuy9fvpsNd — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) December 18, 2020

======

Covid: The countries worried they won't get the vaccine https://t.co/CZDQxnYjDz — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 19, 2020

Covid: Sweden reverses face mask guidelines https://t.co/xHBPq1UMZ8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 18, 2020

Republic of Ireland eases rules to allow household mixing https://t.co/qaztMx3yqu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 18, 2020

WHO investigators heading to China in early January to probe virus https://t.co/3dzjrrCVuA pic.twitter.com/AoVmuuQrVi — Reuters (@Reuters) December 19, 2020

China says it will soon begin coronavirus inoculations for workers in health care, transport and border control. The vice minister of the National Health Commission says the government is prioritizing those most at risk. https://t.co/uH4DfRfC9y — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

BREAKING: India’s Health Ministry says coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with 145,136 fatalities. https://t.co/58nHHxAana — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

Malaysia to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February: report https://t.co/KflDc8uwFM pic.twitter.com/C5KR895P2v — Reuters (@Reuters) December 19, 2020

Thailand reports jump in local coronavirus infections linked to shrimp market https://t.co/E543B74Pla pic.twitter.com/H07wNgjlzK — Reuters (@Reuters) December 19, 2020

Asia Today: Sydney’s northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to 41. https://t.co/eO2DP7otup — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

Coronavirus in South Africa: Unravelling the mystery https://t.co/JDxYONmUKY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 19, 2020

======

Chinese health officials have discussed rolling out vaccinations in two batches before Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. Authorities would then aim to offer these vaccines—by state-owned Sinopharm and private firm Sinovac Biotech—“formally to the market” in April.https://t.co/YkcDNbz9l8 — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) December 19, 2020

As @HelenBranswell noted, Moderna's EUA referenced an animal study that found, "No vaccine-related adverse effects on female fertility, fetal development or postnatal development were reported in the study." https://t.co/Y4dLPMnO97 — Jeannie Baumann (@MedResJourno) December 19, 2020

ICYMI (I did): Bloomberg reported y'day that Moderna had to junk 400,000 doses of bulk vaccine because of a production "hiccup."

There will be lots of these. Vaccination is starting in record time, but it's going to take longer than we'd like. https://t.co/tLqpQhDx5C — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 18, 2020

This paper doesn't get enough attention. It shows Black/Latino/Indigenous folks aren't just dying from Covid at higher rates than whites but are also dying *younger*. 90% of white deaths in 65+

90% of Black deaths in 55+

89% of Indigenous deaths in 45+https://t.co/klmmxIPqik — Ed Yong (@edyong209) December 18, 2020

Promoters of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik 5, are using Twitter to needle and undermine the vaccine's rivals https://t.co/n3ydj062mq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 18, 2020

======

"Dr. Jeff Toll, who has admitting privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, one of the first hospitals to stock the vaccine, recalled a patient asking: “If I donate $25,000 to Cedars, would that help me get in line?’” https://t.co/Gv8EYX9oNY — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) December 18, 2020

In some rural parts of the U.S., people want schools to do everything they can to stay open — everything except requiring students and teachers to wear masks, even as coronavirus sickens more and more people. https://t.co/j4SSwhreQH — NPR (@NPR) December 19, 2020

How one city is building vaccine trust in Black and Latinx communities https://t.co/QQPnRDHzDn via @voxdotcom — Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics (@bermaninstitute) December 18, 2020

California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers. Nearly 17, 000 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections. https://t.co/GtRu7d97tA — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

A California appeals court has blocked a judge’s order that allowed San Diego County restaurants to resume indoor and outdoor dining. The court order keeps Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict in full effect. https://t.co/Hz6NryXOTv — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2020

Tens of millions of people are expected to travel to family gatherings or winter vacations over Christmas. That's despite pleas by public health experts who fear the result could be another surge in coronavirus cases. https://t.co/4HJVznqe5g — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2020