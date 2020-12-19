Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Dec. 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Dec. 18-19

======


      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 3 new domestic confirmed and 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
       
      Beijing Municipality reporter 2 new confirmed cases, both close contacts of the imported case from Hong Kong reported on 12/14., and both have been under quarantine since 12/16. There are 2 confirmed domestic cases in the city. So far, 43 close contacts have been traced and quarantined, and 109 environmental samples collected from the cases’ residences and work place. 21 samples from their residences have tested positive. The remaining 88, including all the samples from their work place, have tested negative. The hotel were all 3 cases stayed are designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 1 new confirmed case, a traced close contact of one of the asymptomatic cold chain logistics workers reported in recent days. There are currently 1 domestic confirmed and 6 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
       
      Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both at Suifenhe, both are traced close contacts already under quarantine. There are currently 10 confirmed (8 at Suifenhe and 2 at Dongning), 7 asymptomatic cases (all at Suifenhe), and 1 suspect case (at Suifenhe) in Mudanjiang. 2 residential compounds and an office building at Suifenhe, and 1 sub-district at Dongning, remain designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Chengdu in Sichuan Province did not report any new positive cases. 1 confirmed case recovered. There are currently 12 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases there. 1,070 contacts are under quarantine. 1 residential compound was re-designated as Medium Risk. In all, 2 villages and 4 residential compounds are designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Turfan in Xinjiang Autonomous Region did not report any new positive cases. There are currently 4 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region did not report any new positive cases. 2 confirmed cases recovered, and 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. Currently, there are 12 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases in the city. 12 close contacts were released from quarantine, 59 close contacts remain under quarantine. 3 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
       
      Dongguan in Guangdong Province reported a positive case exported to South Korea. The case is a South Korean national who arrived at Shenzhen on 11/25, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative multiple times. Upon release from quarantine, he traveled to the neighboring Dongguan and worked for ~ 1 week. He then flew back to South Korea on 12/16, tested positive on arrival on 12/17, and reported to Dongguan authorities on 12/18. As of 12 AM on 12/19, 31 close contacts and 854 regular contacts have been traced. 539 individuals have been swabbed and 114 environmental samples collected. Of the 423 results obtained so far, all are negative. Whether this case was infected in China, in South Korea before coming to China, or a false positive, remains to be seen.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 14 imported asymptomatic cases and 1 new suspect case:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE, Israel, Spain, the UK, the US, India (via Germany), and a Hungarian national coming from Hungary; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese crew members off a cargo ship arriving from Indonesia
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese National returning from Georgia (via Schipol)
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 8 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (city not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese national returning from Myanmar via land crossing
      • Shijiazhiang in Hebei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea

       
      Overall in China, 1 serious case improved to moderate, 14 confirmed cases recovered, 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation, and 670 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 307 active confirmed cases in the country (264 imported), 7 are in serious condition (5 imported), 203 asymptomatic cases (182 imported), and 4 suspect cases. 6,739 individuals remain under quarantine.

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 109 new cases, 7 imported (from India and Pakistan) and 102 local (42 of whom without clear sources of infection). There are another 70 cases who are preliminarily confirmed, awaiting retesting.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday: not looking any better….

      736 new cases, 746 people hospitalized, 132 patients in the ICU, 429 deaths total

      Positivity rate at 8.9%

      29% of the hospital beds are available on average and 34% of the ICU beds

      Cermet

      And let us not forget who and what country first did the genome mapping of covid enabling these vaccines to be created; the researcher, against noraml protocal, published it on the internet because it was the thing that had to be done regardless of the proffesional consequence they’d likely face. I beleieve it was Professor Zhang Yongzhen and his staff at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

      NotMax

      Can you say “going nowhere,” Tulsi?

      US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) introduced H.Res.1267, the Pandemic Crisis Excess Profits Tax. It calls for Congress to levy a limited-time tax on the excess profits of large corporations — the windfall amount beyond its average profits over the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and direct the funds collected to support small businesses.
      [snip]
      H.Res.1267, the Pandemic Crisis Excess Profits Tax resolution calls on Congress to levy an excess profits tax on large corporations, like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Wal-Mart, which have seen windfall profits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      The resolution proposes an additional tax, at a rate of 95%, on excess profits as calculated by subtracting their 2020 gross earnings from the average gross earnings of these companies from 2016-2019. Source

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,153 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 91,969 cases. Dr Noor Hisham also reports one new death today, for a total of 433 deaths — 0.47% of the cumulative reported total, 0.56% of resolved cases.

      15,294 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 112 are in ICU, 56 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 998 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 76,242 patients recovered — 82.9% of the cumulative reported total.

      Five new clusters were reported today: Jalan Zuhrah building site in Selangor; Keris Residence and Brumas in Sabah; Jalan Timah in Johor; and Log Panji in Kelantan.

      1,151 new cases today are local infections. Selangor has 401 cases: 130 in older clusters, 26 in Jalan Zuhrah building site cluster, 119 close-contact screenings, and 126 other screenings. KL has 279 cases: 207 in existing clusters, 35 close-contact screenings, and 37 other screenings. Sabah has 209 cases: 33 in older clusters, 44 in Keris Residence and Brumas clusters, 73 close-contact screenings, and 49 other screenings.

      Perak has 82 cases: 79 in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Johor has 75 cases: seven in older clusters, 15 in Jalan Timah cluster, 38 close-contact screenings, and 15 other screenings. Penang has 30 cases: 12 in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and 13 other screenings. Labuan has 19 cases: 9 in existing clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Negeri Sembilan has 18 cases: seven in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Pahang has 16 cases: one in an existing cluster, 11 close-contact screenings, and four other screenings.

      Kedah has 13 cases: 10 in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Kelantan has 10 cases: three in Long Panjicluster, five close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Putrajaya has four cases: one in an existing cluster, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Melaka has three cases: two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. And Sarawak has two cases, found in other screening.

      Terengganu and Perlis reported no new local cases today.

      Two new cases are imported. Both were reported in KL.

      The one death today is a 76-year-old woman in Penang with hypertension and dyslipidaemia.

      p.a.

      As if we need more warnings abt this disease, seeing a country like S Korea struggling when their initial response was well-done is still eye opening even this deep into the pandemic.

