So much passion in the speakers today! All but one totally wowed me!

From the Washington Post:

On Thursday, Biden chose Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to serve as Interior Department secretary. If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary in the nation’s history. Also this week, Biden chose North Carolina environmental regulator Michael S. Regan to become the first Black man to head the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Obama administration veteran Brenda Mallory to serve as the first Black chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Biden also selected former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm for secretary of energy, former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy as national climate adviser and Ali Zaidi, New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment, as deputy national climate adviser.

Deb Haaland choked up for a few moments when she first came to the podium – what a momentous time for her and for our country.

Jennifer Granholm was her usual awesome self. Loved the woman with the Boston accent! And they didn’t cut of Kamala’s speaking at the end. To a one, they are all clearly excited to be part of this, and excited about the caliber of the people they get to work with.

My one complaint: I wish these people would introduce themselves when they get to the podium. I’m so-and-so, and I am proud to have been selected by Joe Biden to be his such-and-such!

If you want to catch the event:

Side note: Those binders full of women are really paying off!

