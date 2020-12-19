Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Shocking, but not surprising

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This is a big f—–g deal.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Women: they get shit done

Militantly superior in their own minds…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is how realignments happen…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Lighten up, Francis.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Biden Announces His Climate and Energy Teams

Biden Announces His Climate and Energy Teams

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

So much passion in the speakers today!  All but one totally wowed me!

From the Washington Post:

On Thursday, Biden chose Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to serve as Interior Department secretary. If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary in the nation’s history.

Auto Draft 33

Also this week, Biden chose North Carolina environmental regulator Michael S. Regan to become the first Black man to head the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Obama administration veteran Brenda Mallory to serve as the first Black chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Biden also selected former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm for secretary of energy, former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy as national climate adviser and Ali Zaidi, New York’s deputy secretary for energy and environment, as deputy national climate adviser.

Deb Haaland choked up for a few moments when she first came to the podium – what a momentous time for her and for our country.

Jennifer Granholm was her usual awesome self.  Loved the woman with the Boston accent!  And they didn’t cut of Kamala’s speaking at the end.  To a one, they are all clearly excited to be part of this, and excited about the caliber of the people they get to work with.

My one complaint:  I wish these people would introduce themselves when they get to the podium.  I’m so-and-so, and I am proud to have been selected by Joe Biden to be his such-and-such!

If you want to catch the event:

Side note: Those binders full of women are really paying off!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Buckeye
  • CaseyL
  • different-church-lady
  • geg6
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JPL
  • Kent
  • Michael Cain
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  I don’t know her name!  They never tell us.

      The EPA fellow.  My opinion wasn’t based on anything specific he said.  Just a shallow response from me; i know nothing about him.  He just wasn’t engaging and I finally fast-forwarded to the next person.  But I listened to everyone else all the way through.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Heh, Bill Kristol mocking Maggie H’s source sweetening. Mocking the source more than the sweetener, but I’ll take it.

      Bill Kristol@BillKristol 1h
      Man, before he goes back into private practice Cipollone wants everyone to know, or to believe, that he’s heroically defending democracy and the rule of law against the craziness.

      Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT · 6h
      Among those pushing back on the idea was Pat Cipollone, Meadows and even Giuliani. But Giuliani separately pushed DHS this week to seize control of voting machines to examine them for possible fraud. DHS said it has no authority to do tha

       

      @Buckeye: they really are just endlessly tiresome, all overlapping, interlocking jerking circles of BernieWorld

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      EPA head needs to be sciency and adroit with politics. IDK Biden’s fellow and do not know his quals. Friends at the agency interacted with McCarthy when she ran the shop; she holds a Master of Science in Environmental Health Engineering and Planning and Policy from Tufts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Buckeye:

      Damn. Why do these people have to be such clowns? Can we please have some competent further left than the Dem party movements/orgs than the Sunrise Movement, please?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      So you want to be a wedding photographer in Texas.

      The wedding photographer had already spent an hour or two inside with the unmasked wedding party when one of the bridesmaids approached her. The woman thanked her for still showing up, considering “everything that’s going on with the groom.”

      When the photographer asked what she meant by that, the bridesmaid said the groom had tested positive for the coronavirus the day before. “She was looking for me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’ like I was going to agree with her that it was fine,” the photographer recalls. “So I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t freak out. He doesn’t have symptoms. He’s fine.’ ”

      The photographer, who has asthma and three kids, left with her assistant before the night was over. Her exit was tense. The wedding planner said it was the most unprofessional thing she’d ever seen. Bridesmaids accused her of heartlessly ruining an innocent woman’s wedding day. She recalls one bridesmaid telling her, “I’m a teacher. I have fourteen students. If I’m willing to risk it, why aren’t you?” Another said everyone was going to get COVID eventually, so what was the big deal? The friend of the bride who’d spilled the beans cried about being the “worst bridesmaid ever.”

      [And]

      The photographer who got sick after shooting the COVID-positive groom said her experiences throughout the pandemic have left her a little depressed. She recalled one conversation from that wedding, before she left the reception. “I have children,” she told a bridesmaid. “What if my children die?” The bridesmaid responded, “I understand, but this is her wedding day.”

      https://www.texasmonthly.com/being-texan/texas-wedding-photographers-have-seen-some/

      Bridezilla got nothing on these folks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      geg6

      @trollhattan:

      He has a BS in environmental science and a Master’s in public administration. He has worked at the EPA and then as the head of NC’s environmental department. He has the proper credentials.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Never-trumper media critique, Part Deux

      Charlie Sykes @SykesCharlie 4h
      Why is the headline here not: TRUMP RAISES POSSIBILITY OF MILITARY COUP?

      Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT· 5h
      During the meeting, the president asked about Flynn’s suggestion of deploying the military, those briefed said. That was also shot down.

      actual headline on story Sykes wants rewritten:

      Trump Weighed Naming Election Conspiracy Theorist as Special Counsel

      During an appearance on the conservative Newsmax channel this week, Mr. Flynn pushed for Mr. Trump to impose martial law and deploy the military to “rerun” the election. At one point in the meeting on Friday, Mr. Trump asked about that idea.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kent

      Still waiting to hear who Biden’s pick for Secretary of Commerce is going to be.  That’s another agency that is going to play a major part in climate science and climate response.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Michael Cain

      @trollhattan
      My complaints are with Energy. Everyone’s saying, “Oh, look at her connections to the auto industry.” Everything auto falls under Transportation. Energy is nuke weapons, huge messes in the West, the national labs, bunches of research money. Not much to do with oil and gas either, as Rick Perry turned out to be smart enough to realize pretty quickly.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL: Sykes, and many other people, seems to be having a problem with the way people, not just Haberman, not just reporters, are kind of giving glancing attention to the fact that trump invited the guy advocating martial law to the Oval Office.

      I get their point, even though I don’t think there’s a chance that Milley and even R governors (Kemp and Ducey) would go along with whatever dark fantasies are still, I’m sure, percolating in trump’s addled noggin.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      @Baud: Actually the DC rumor mill press seems to be pushing Mellody Hobson for Commece, who would be an interesting pick tilted totally towards business rather than the NOAA/Climate side of the Department.  She is a young black woman but as corporate as they come.  Former head of Dreamworks, current Chairwoman of the board of Starbucks, and Mrs. George Lucas:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mellody_Hobson

      Why would she want the job is the question.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      I don’t think the Commerce Secretary interferes much with NOAA in Dem administrations.  That was one of the many norms that Trump broke.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      Why would she want the job is the question.

      Corporate Dems aren’t my scene, but as Dems, some of them might actually believe in public service.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: Not that I pay much attention to Lucas these days, but I do pay attention to the sci fi movie biz, and I didn’t realize he’d re-married, much less who he married.  Talk about low profile!  She’d be an interesting presence, for sure.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.