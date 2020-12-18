Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Verified, but limited!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Reality always wins in the end.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

What fresh hell is this?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

The revolution will be supervised.

The house always wins.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Reed College

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Reed College

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

I hate children.  They’re noisy and messy and, above all, inconvenient.  I had a vasectomy at 24 years old and never regretted it.

In my late forties, as a gift to my wife who really loves and wanted children, I offered to get a vasectomy reversal.  Nothing happened, despite our enthusiastic attempts, so I flew to St. Luis for a second reversal by a doctor who had the reputation as the best in the country for reversals.  Nothing happened, so we decided to adopt.  After a mountain of paperwork for both the American and Chinese governments, we boarded a plane for a two week stay in China dedicated to retrieving the child selected for us by the Chinese government, resolving any medical issues that might crop up, and finalizing paperwork for the Chinese and the American governments.

We changed planes in Beijing and landed in the afternoon at Wuhan (yes, that Wuhan), where the group of prospective parents ate a nice lunch and then prepared to pick up the 10 or 12 babies that had been designated for us.  The babies were ferried from orphanages around that part of China to this central location because some busy-body American wrote an article about the appalling conditions in the orphanages without noting that China was a poor country that genuinely loves children but has to get by with far less than Americans are accustomed to.

At 7:00 o’clock in the evening, the new parents gathered at the elevator landing of our floor and waited with eyes glued on the elevator movements.  The doors finally opened and out came a flock of orphanage workers carrying bewildered and squalling babies.  The name of our assigned baby was called out (in Chinese, of course), and my wife stepped forward, took our daughter, and was promptly peed on.  We whisked her off to our room to clean up, and my wife set to reassuring our terrified and outraged daughter who’d just been kidnapped by strange looking aliens.  That only made matters worse, of course, so we gave her space on the bed and I started playing a game of I would look away when she looked at me and she would look away when I looked at her.  She was glued to my chest for the next two weeks.

Three years later, we got pregnant, of course, and finished our family making.  Over the course of the following years, I discovered that, in addition to being loud and messy and inconvenient, kids have magic and joy and charm and love.  Who could have known?

At Thanksgiving of 2014 my wife, my younger daughter, and I drove to Reed College to visit our elder daughter.  Reed is interesting for a number of reasons, not least of which is that there are fewer than 1,500 students total.  It’s small and odd and, yes, persistently radical in its politics.  While my daughter found this last quality tedious, the education is excellent and respected.

My tour of the campus lasted roughly 20 minutes but I came back with quite a few nice pictures.  It was one of those rainy days where the sun pops out periodically and casts incredible patches of light on the late fall leaves.  Those conditions are special.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 7

This is the ODB (old dorm block), which, I understand, was one of the original 3 Reed buildings. Now it’s just one dorm of several.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 6

The PAB (performing arts building). Used to be the newest building but they just built a new dorm last year or the year before or something.  (My daughter’s words).

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 5

Interior of the PAB.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 4

Elliot Hall. It has classrooms and offices. It was one of the original buildings. “Actually now I think about it there might have been just 2 originals.”

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 3

The blue bridge and Bragdon (dorm).  My daughter lived here.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 2

The blue bridge spans this watercourse — the Reed canyon. “I think there’s all sorts of biology/ecology fun facts about it but I don’t know any. Google it. I think it sometimes has beavers. People go do drugs in it. I think people have even OD’d and died in it or nearly.”  Have I mentioned that I love my kids?

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College 1

The Reed administration has determined that having students eat the bulk of their meals in their dorm room doesn’t work out very well, so they built this facility.  For me, I found that, when eating here, sticking to bacon for breakfast and mediocre Mexican food the rest of the time keeps me full.  Fresh food salad goes down OK as well, and makes me feel virtuous.

There are several large areas here, all very attractive, but I found this one to be the most photographically interesting.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Reed College

An outdoor space next to the PAB building.  I don’t know how much it’s used by students, but this photo brings me a zen-like sense of peace.  Decidedly abnormal, but entirely pleasurable.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.