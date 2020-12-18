Wow, quiet day today, at least in terms of Balloon Juice posts. John may be putting one up soon, in which case you’ll have two!
How about a music thread? And anything else you want to talk about.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 44 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
ant
I like this song:
NotMax
An oldie in computer years terms but still a hoot.
How about dinner … and a show</a?
mvr
Listened twice now to a (new to me – 2019) CD by the Paranoid Style – A goddamn Impossible Way of Life – and it is quite good. Woman who writes the songs writes about music and quotes what she writes on twitter and what she writes is pretty good so one thing led to another and I ordered the album. Lots of influences as you would expect from someone who writes about music. Good influences from Neil Young to punk.
mrmoshpotato
I have kind of had it in quarantine
Computer’s still breathing fine?
Yarrow
I’m following the Brexit mess. The lying Tories promised no shortages. Uh huh.
Trucks queue down the M20 for mile upon mile at the entrance of the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, as companies rush to stockpile as the deadline for a Brexit trade deal looms.
Latest politics news here: https://t.co/6Bko58ES8q pic.twitter.com/rRBiIZ5hYK
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2020
billcinsd
I’ve been digging “Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983-1987”, lots of great obscure music. Like The Windbreakers
mrmoshpotato
Enjoying The Professional Left Episode 577 and making some lemon chicken with thyme for late dinner.
@mrmoshpotato: Laptop is fine, but it wasn’t social distancing so I felt more comfortable putting it in time out.
NotMax
No mask on Clippy.
The horror, the horror….
:)
Mary G
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in his last role, premiered on Netflix today and I am off to watch it.
The Black people I follow on Twitter are gaga over it, WaPo gave it a good review, and it’s number one on this list:
Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020
Amir Khalid
Since you’re here: what font and point size does Balloon Juice use? I have started composing my Covid-19 daily comments on LibreOffice; but when I cut&paste them over here, they show up in the default Libre Serif font at 12 point size, which clashes with everything else on the page..
Mary G
Barack’s best books of the year:
As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/UHk4RA9dow
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2020
mvr
That sounds good. Not going to play it now because I’m listening to Keith Richards at the Palladium from 1988 in the background. But it sounds like something I would like.
mvr
@billcinsd: Thanks! Yes that was how I wound up reading her stuff.
NotMax
They show in the same font and size as everything else here for me. Curious why you didn’t opt for Notepad or Wordpad (both already included with Windows) for quotidian text composition.
(I really, really miss Metapad – Notepad on steroids – which has never been updated to work with Win10.)
HumboldtBlue
I Got High and Made Croissants Like Meryl Streep.
That sounds like a lot of fun.
Amir Khalid
You are too kind. Um … what does quotidian mean?
//
Yarrow
@mrmoshpotato: It’s getting very messy. Sunday is supposedly the final, final deadline. We’ll see.
Wyatt Salamanca
Master List of Links to Best Books of 2020 Lists
http://www.largeheartedboy.com/blog/archive/2020/10/online_best_of_80.html
NotMax
No need to use OneNote. Notepad and Wordpad are resident on the computer and can be used without any kind of account.
Just now opened each of them on this PC to double check that remains the case.
StringOnAStick
I am thrilled to report that the sale of our prior home closed today, so the stress of being on the hook for two houses during rapidly worsening Covid numbers and an ongoing attempted coup by Papaya Pinochet has finally ended. After the first buyers bagged out when they couldn’t find any issues to try to knock down the price and left us putting it back in the market during all this and the less popular winter months; to say we were jumpy until it was over is an understatement. Those first contracted buyers were described by their 20 year veteran real estate agent as “the most unreasonable clients I’ve ever had”, so that’s saying something.
After breaking the contract they came back 3 weeks later and wanted to submit another offer but we turned it down because these two were the definition of “bad faith actors” and a lower but reliable offer came in and we accepted. After looking around and finding nothing that compared favorably, they came back again yesterday to see if it was still for sale; no, no it’s not. Our former neighbours dodged a bullet, the young couple who bought it have friends just a block away and have wanted a house on that street for over two years. I’m glad we sold to the nice, reasonable young couple instead of the obnoxious, demanding one.
Mainly we’re glad that’s over with. I never mentioned my worries about the deal falling through again because I was afraid I’d jinx it, and I am not a superstitious person.
We love where we moved to though the house needs paint on every single surface inside (almost done) and out (next year, plus a roof and major landscaping rehab; yes, we’ve been busy and will be for a long time). We kept 99% of our stuff in storage in order to do all this interior work, and just got it delivered Monday afternoon, so, still very busy. The kitchen is sorted now though and that’s huge. The amount of cleaning was insane as was all the pre painting prep but all the newly painted walls, trim, doors and ceilings look great. Flooring will be completely done by end of day Monday and then we can move into the living room with something other than the collapse -able backpacking chairs we brought with us in the cars 7 weeks ago.
Cool last story: I found an 1880’s Victorian loveseat at the local Habitat for Humanity Restore that was in quite good shape but could use to have new fabric. It is now the Victorian cat bed; our two cats love it. It’s too delicate for much daily human use so it will decorate my office, and the cats will decorate it.
Amir Khalid
Apparently I do have Notepad and Wordpad, but I still mistrust the Behemoth of Redmond. (he said, to cover up his failing to remember those apps.)
HumboldtBlue
what does quotidian mean?
Mundane. Daily. Ordinary.
Wordpad works just fine.
Elsewhere:
Czar Chasm
Spotify has lately been a very poor curator of suggested music, so I’ve been devouring a horror podcast, Maeltopia: Multiple storylines all set in a world where a planetary amnesia occurred for the entirety of 1999, after which, all manners of horror and the supernatural became part of America’s landscape.
When I’m not listening to that, “Night Shift” by Lucy Dacus is on heavy rotation.
JanieM
@StringOnAStick: Great stories. Glad you finally got a good buyer and got past the uncertainties of having the house on the market. And congrats on getting your stuff in time for the holidays!
NotMax
Gewöhnlich.
;)
Jay
congrats.
Steeplejack
I think you’re better off trying to figure out how to copy “text only” from LibreOffice, without the formatting. I just Googled it and got a bunch of stuff. Seems to be related to which version of LibreOffice you’re using and some settings therein.
Maybe check out this video. The description says that it covers it.
laura
For the last handful of years in the before times – Christmas almost always meant a great live show- X, or Nick Lowe and those Alvin Brothers and Los Straightjackets. This year, no such luck. But for those of you who may not have heard it- Nick Lowe and Los Straighjackets made a lovely and tender album that is worth a listen- if you’re so inclined:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_ln6uziVjvaq-bWMoSNig2_W-aOg6tRrX8
Splitting Image
You might consider Notepad++, a useful program for editing plain text. It’s popular for editing code and I’ve found it very helpful whenever I needed to copy and paste text from one program or OS to another without any hidden formatting.
patroclus
The HBO documentary on the Bee Gees is really well done and I highly recommend it. It covers their early 60’s guitar pop period (first in Australia and then in the U.K.), their ballads, their first break-up, their first decline, their comeback after they moved to Miami, their switch in styles to R&B and funk, their Disco period and Saturday Night Fever (of course), their brother Andy and some of his cocaine travails and is particularly good on the anti-Disco backlash (which, then and especially now, was a racist and homophobic movement that should be remembered poorly). It also covers their later comeback; writing songs for Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. Sadly, I went through a “hating the Bee Gees” period (that lasted 39-40 years or so), but with this documentary, I am now over it, and recognize them as the fantastic songwriters they were/are.
StringOnAStick
@JanieM: 6.5 weeks on backpacking pads was ok, but having a bed again is nice. A couple of neighbours brought over cookies when we first moved in, and another cookie gift tonight as they were going to each house in the loop. Their comment was “we saw the moving van so we figured you decided to stay”; there’s quite the sociable group of people here. We’ve met more neighbours in the last 7 weeks than we’ve ever met anywhere, including 16 years at our old house.
@Jay: Thanks. We plan on this being our last move, ever.
Steeplejack
Yeah, that didn’t help much. It’s more about pasting than copying. Still looking . . .
NotMax
What made the nostalgically missed Metapad most valuable, personally, was that it had a true and flawless global replace function. Oh, and also free.
Splitting Image
Since this is a music thread, I should mention that I’m listening to the Felt album The Strange Idols Pattern and Other Short Stories and the song which came on just now is called Dismantled King is Off the Throne.
Seems appropriate for the season. I should play it again next month.
Wyatt Salamanca
For fans of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, and the Band there are two cool releases on the way:
Bob Dylan to Release Outtakes Set 1970, Includes Nine Songs With George Harrison
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bob-dylan-release-outtakes-set-155847495.html
The Band’s Classic ‘Stage Fright’ Album to Get 50th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/band-classic-stage-fright-album-135518709.html
Peale
@Amir Khalid: Quotidians are going to be the future 7th branch of the military. Sounds like a grand Roman special forces unit, but really its just the guys who don’t do much but mow the lawn and mock the uniforms of the Space Guardians.
