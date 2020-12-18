Ron Johnson is pissing on people’s heads and telling them it’s raining:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) objects to a relief bill, saying stimulus bills don't stimulate the economy. He instead proposes “lower regulation” and “a competitive tax system.” pic.twitter.com/tp7CYLY3mk — The Recount (@therecount) December 18, 2020

From The Hill:

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Friday blocked an effort to pass a second round of stimulus checks, arguing coronavirus relief needs to be targeted and raising concerns about the country’s debt.

The motion Johnson cock-blocked was from fellow Republican Josh Hawley (and also Balloon Juice favorite Bernie Sanders). Hawley is trying on a “conservative populism” frock that seems to be all the rage among potential 2024 GOP presidential primary contenders in the Trump lame duck era. Marco Rubio has made similar noises.

Prediction: GOP donors will reassert their will by slamming their wallets shut the day Biden is sworn in. Hawley, Rubio and the rest will soon be singing Ron’s tune about the deficit again, even though a just deity would smite every one of them for such hypocrisy after the pre-pandemic corporate tax giveaway, etc.

Open thread!