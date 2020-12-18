Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

What fresh hell is this?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The revolution will be supervised.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Hoodoo Economics (Open Thread)

Hoodoo Economics (Open Thread)

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Ron Johnson is pissing on people’s heads and telling them it’s raining:

From The Hill:

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) on Friday blocked an effort to pass a second round of stimulus checks, arguing coronavirus relief needs to be targeted and raising concerns about the country’s debt.

The motion Johnson cock-blocked was from fellow Republican Josh Hawley (and also Balloon Juice favorite Bernie Sanders). Hawley is trying on a “conservative populism” frock that seems to be all the rage among potential 2024 GOP presidential primary contenders in the Trump lame duck era. Marco Rubio has made similar noises.

Prediction: GOP donors will reassert their will by slamming their wallets shut the day Biden is sworn in. Hawley, Rubio and the rest will soon be singing Ron’s tune about the deficit again, even though a just deity would smite every one of them for such hypocrisy after the pre-pandemic corporate tax giveaway, etc.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • beckya57
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cacti
  • Cameron
  • Captain C
  • cmorenc
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • jeffreyw
  • John S.
  • Kent
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Leto
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pamelabrown53
  • patrick II
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Steeplejack
  • taumaturgo
  • TomatoQueen
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      beckya57

      Johnson is terrible even by contemporary GOP standards; there seems to be a decent chance he’s coordinating with the Russians to at least some degree.  I hope Ben Wikler and his talented colleagues with WI Dems are targeting him when he’s up for re-election.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      These fuckers (I use that term advisedly) blew at least a $1.5T hole in the deficit with the Ryan-Trump-McConnell tax cut of 2017. Absolute bad faith malarkey to moan about debt now. Not to mention that interest rates are near zero!

      E. Warren was not having it this morning, and I think other Dems may — finally! — be onto the garbage cycle of “oh, noes, deficit!” precisely timed with a D entering the W.H. again.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MisterForkbeard

      @germy: I’m kind of worried about the Silk Road guy. I have NO IDEA why Trump would even be considering pardoning him – dude ran a darkweb site for drug traffickers and worse.

      I can’t imagine what would justify a pardon there, even facially.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @germy:

      As much as I loathe Trump, Pence, McConnell, and basically all Republicans in power, I think it is 100% appropriate that major government officials and White House staff are in the earliest round of vaccinations.  It doesn’t stop being true if they’re evil.  It certainly includes Biden and Harris, who I haven’t heard about.  Does anyone know if they’ve been inoculated?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cameron

      Stimulus does a hell of a lot more stimulating than tax cuts.  The first nonprofit I worked for dealt with food security issues in north Philadelphia, and one of the first things I learned was that food stamps (now SNAP) was miles ahead of almost anything else in having an economic multiplier effect in neighborhoods.  And that was in 1995.  I don’t know whether he’s genuinely ignorant, genuinely stupid, completely dishonest, or some combination of these factors, but for sure he’s dead wrong.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cacti

      Story just dropped on Business Insider that Jared Kushner set up a shell corporation so Trump family members could pilfer $617 million in campaign cash.

      That’s where Trump’s campaign money “disappeared” to.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      VeniceRiley

      @Frankensteinbeck: Since the booster shot will be in January, having lame duckers get it is a waste. Pence isn’t in the over 80 crowd either.

      Pfizer has millions in the warehouse and the administration isn’t shipping.  DOD has gone dark and won’t update the transition team at all.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cmorenc

      @beckya57:

      Johnson is terrible even by contemporary GOP standards; there seems to be a decent chance he’s coordinating with the Russians to at least some degree.  I hope Ben Wikler and his talented colleagues with WI Dems are targeting him when he’s up for re-election.

      Johnson is up for re-election in 2022 – Wisconsin D’s success in getting rid of him is going to yet again be a function of D turnout, which means we need to turn out the vote in Milwaukee and not permit R suppression efforts to inhibit that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @beckya57: I look forward eagerly to the day when Ron Johnson (R-Moskva) is hauled away in handcuffs to serve a long sentence for sedition against the USA. (Yeah, I know it’s unlikely, but a ghoul can dream, no?)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

      @Cameron:

       

      I don’t know whether he’s genuinely ignorant, genuinely stupid, completely dishonest, or some combination of these factors, but and for sure he’s dead wrong.

      Slight tweak there. It’s complete dishonestly and we saw the “we need to tighten the purse strings” dumbshit line from space. At this point I want every Dem to essentially say, “Go fuck yourself” to anything they utter. Any noise they make about anything. They have no guiding principles other than greed. AOC and Biden’s spox were correct: they’re “motherfuckers” and “fuckers”, respectively. They’ve spent the past four years (longer, but I’m just going with Trumpov’s maladministration) essentially ignoring Dems/the majority of the US in any/all legislation they propose. Time to use our political power like a cudgel. Fuck’em.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      patrick II

      Louis DeJoy may or may not receive a pardon. If he does, he will have to abandon the post office before his 10 year term is up because acknowledging a pardon means also acknowledging being guilty of a crime. If he doesn’t, I want him investigated and tried for sedition.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      No Senate R should be able to expect a spittle-free meal from any restaurant that is willing to seat them anywhere in the United States. That includes every person accompanying them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ruckus

      @Cameron
      Key things about republicans of the last 50 yrs is that their bullshit story has never changed, they are all assholes, and they are all lying to enrich their benefactors and themselves. Or they are too stupid to understand all that. For some all 4 apply.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @MisterForkbeard: In the grand list of damage that Trump can do to this country on the way out the door, pardons don’t even reach into the top 1000.

      Not saying I don’t care about these sorts of pardons.  I do.  But January 20 can’t come soon enough for a million other reasons that matter more to the country than whether some random scumbags get out of jail or off the hook for something.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Captain C

      @Leto:

      “we need to tighten the purse strings”

      Any Republican claiming that needs to be asked over and over “okay, so what are you planning on cutting from your own district?”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @MisterForkbeard: If he sets back up in business, he can help the Russians reach the people whom the last hack didn’t reach.  Many very high-value targets there.  No, that wasn’t exactly your question.  As far as appearances: chaos.  That’s enough.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      President Donald Trump’s most powerful advisor, Jared Kushner, approved the creation of a campaign shell company that secretly paid the president’s family members and spent almost half of the campaign’s $1.26 billion war chest, a person familiar with the operation told Insider.

       

      The operation acted almost like a campaign within a campaign. It paid some of Trump’s top advisors and family members, while shielding financial and operational details from public scrutiny.

       

      When Kushner and others created the company in April 2018, they picked Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump to become its president, Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew John Pence as its vice president, and Trump campaign Chief Financial Officer Sean Dollman as its treasurer and secretary, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations about the shell company.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      There’s an otter swimming around our crappy little boat, and I keep trying to get it on video to show y’all, but it goes under water every damned time I pick up my phone! It’s probably one of these guys.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kent

      @Captain C: Any Republican claiming that needs to be asked over and over “okay, so what are you planning on cutting from your own district?”

      Medicaid for illegal aliens, government waste, indecent public art, public transit, bike lanes for hippies, taxpayer funded abortions, drag queens in public libraries.

      I’m sure they can come up with a big list if asked.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      taumaturgo

      The financial aid being considered is far from a stimulus is emergency relief for people that can’t afford rent, food, medicine at no fault of their own, but leave if for conservatives to punch down at those in need during this catastrophic pandemic. No problem approving over $700 billion for war merchants and lobbyists, yet his underwear is all bunched up at the thought of a miserly $600.00 check. The message for Democrats in the Senate is to finally join Sanders in the fight for a $1,200 direct payment and to stop praising Trump – I’m looking at you Durbin – for anything he may or may have not done.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Captain C

      @Kent: And the answer to that is, “Sorry, that doesn’t begin to cover your share.  Would you prefer no money for highways, or should we withdraw all corporate/ag subsidies from your district?”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      @VeniceRiley:

      Pfizer has millions in the warehouse and the administration isn’t shipping.

      Maybe we should be happy about that–it means they’re not flushing those millions of doses down the toilet to spite Biden.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Cacti:

      This is the least surprising news of the past year. It was obvious in 2016 that Trump saw the campaign as a grifting opportunity, and his time in office confirmed that was his major goal.  When it came up during the election that his campaign was short on cash, embezzlement was literally my first explanation.  Anyone who didn’t see that can’t be trusted to see the nose on their face.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Geminid

      In 2009 the republicans limited the stimulus to $700 billion over two years. That recession was so severe that twice as much money spent over 5 years would have been justified and efficient longterm. The nation suffered, and many people were permanently set back. But austerity almost achieved the republican goal of defeating Obama in 2012.                                            They are going to try making austerity work against Biden this time.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) objects to a relief bill, saying stimulus bills don’t stimulate the economy.
      He instead proposes “lower regulation” and “a competitive tax system.”

      Jesus Fucking Christ.
      I hate these people. It is going to be a “I hate these people” Friday.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kent:

      Yes, elected Republicans will happily and proudly tell you what social services they’re cutting.  Their voters want them to cut social services to the bone, convinced they themselves will somehow be fine as long as everyone else is made to hurt enough.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Leto

      @Captain C: That would be good: “Alright Congressperson Useless, you want to cut purse strings? We’ll start by defunding all of your emergency services. Fire, cops, ambulances… all gone. Teachers? Nope, parents can eternally Zoom their kids. Water and sewage treatment? Go dig a well and trench.

      I’m glad we had this talk. Really productive.”

      @Cameron: I know, but I’m tired of even giving them a microgram of a doubt. Time to relentlessly work public opinion against them. Honestly I’d love to put a scarlet T on each one of them, but I’m afraid they’d consider that some type of martyr badge of pride. Dumb fucks.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Geminid:

      austerity almost achieved the republican goal of defeating Obama in 2012.

      I remember the election modelers being really clear that we were going to get toasted in 2010 specifically because Obama and the Democrats achieved so much in Obama’s first two years.  Succeed, and the other side goes into a reactive fury.  So basically, Obamacare sank us in 2010, precisely because it was such a big fucking deal.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Brachiator

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I’m kind of worried about the Silk Road guy. I have NO IDEA why Trump would even be considering pardoning him – dude ran a darkweb site for drug traffickers and worse.

      I can’t imagine what would justify a pardon there, even facially.

      Trump is a strange man. He knows some pardoned folk personally.  With others, he seems to think that crimes committed by white people don’t merit punishment.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kent

      @Captain C: Oh, I’m not arguing with you.  It’s just my experience that GOP types always seem to have a long list of examples of “government waste” and spending that they are always happy to talk about.  Pre-election and especially pre-Trump it was one of the staple topics on Fox.  Of course it is mostly bullshit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.