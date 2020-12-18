Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: We Are What Our Experiences Make Us

by | 14 Comments

From the Washingtonian, an unexpectedly prescient article (by an underappreciated reporter) about Biden’s response to that tragedy, written back in 1974:

Joseph Robinette Biden, the 31-year-old Democrat from Delaware, is the youngest man in the Senate, which makes him a celebrity of sorts. But there’s something else that makes him good copy: Shortly after his election in November 1972 his wife Neilia and infant daughter were killed in a car accident. Suddenly this handsome, young man struck down in his moment of glory was prey to scores of hungry reporters clamoring to write soul-searching stories.

According to his staff he was hounded for weeks by the media. “It was awful in the beginning,” says Chazy Dowaliby, a press aide. “A few weeks after Neilia’s death we got a call from Sally Quinn of the Post. She wanted to do a story on the Senator as Washington’s most eligible bachelor. Naturally we said no but it wasn’t easy because she kept calling all the time. She wasn’t the only one. Women’s Wear Daily called morning, noon, and night. And so did every female magazine in the country. They all wanted to write some kind of weeping willow story on him and he knew it. So he told us to refuse all press calls.” Biden wouldn’t even talk to journalists like the Post‘s David Broder, and he wouldn’t appear on the “Today” show or “Face the Nation” or “Meet the Press.”

Although time has softened the pain of those early months in the Senate, Biden’s staff still protects him. The few reporters admitted in the past eighteen months have been asked to concentrate on Joe Biden, Senator, rather than Joe Biden, tragic figure. But the combination of youth, death, and a Kennedy-style upset victory continues to fascinate the press…

Biden had little time to savor his victory. The week before Christmas 1972 he was in Washington putting a staff together. His wife, baby daughter, and two young sons were driving home on a highway west of Wilmington after shopping for a Christmas tree when a hay truck hit their station wagon. The car was thrown over an embankment, and Biden’s wife and daughter were killed. The sons lived—four-year-old Joseph, known in the family as Beau, was in traction for weeks. Two-year-old Hunt was hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Biden was devastated. He wanted to resign. Majority Leader Mike Mansfield persuaded him to stay, promising him several prestigious committee assignments. The Senate passed a resolution allowing him to be sworn in at the hospital bedsides of his sons. That was more than a year ago, and at the time he wasn’t sure he’d be able to stay in the Senate through 1973. He said he would resign if his Senate duties took too much time away from his sons. “They can always get another Senator, but my boys cannot get another father.”

Biden says he no longer allows himself the luxury of long-range planning, but he enjoys the prestige of being a Senator and seems committed to finishing his six-year term. In fact, he says he might consider running for President. “My wife always wanted me to be on the Supreme Court,” he says. “But while I know I can be a good Senator, and I know I can be a good President, I do know that I could never be another Oliver Wendell Holmes. I know I could have easily made the White House with Neilia. And my family still expects me to be there one of these days. With them behind me anything can happen.”…

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Biden wouldn’t even talk to journalists like the Post‘s David Broder

      He would have been my first choice in the primary had I known this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      There’s some amazing things and some cringeworthy things about Joe in that article.  To be expected since it was 1974. Excellent find.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Barbara

      Why am I not surprised that Quinn’s response to the tragic loss of a young wife was to consider the widower’s prospects as an eligible bachelor. What a horrible human being.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @satby: Joe will lead us in mourning. We’ve gotten so much whiplash from the outgoing maladministration that we’ve been unable to mourn what we’ve lost. We don’t need Republicans for that and there will be some who appreciate it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Scientist

      Good morning everyone. As I’ve not slept well all week and I have to get into work early to deal with some HR issues with a problem employee, I just wanted to wish all the jackals a great weekend and say that I hope the holidays go as well as they can for all of us.  Only 33 days to go.  Keep your heads up.

      Reply

