Fauci: “We still are in the middle of a very difficult situation,” with record coronavirus cases and deaths. “But the sweetness is the light at the end of the tunnel, which I can tell you—as we get into January, February, March and April—that light is going to get brighter.” pic.twitter.com/nhcOKoTQ9Z — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2020

There’s an old Irish saying: Live, horse, and you’ll get grass. It comes from the days when short rations and dark days during February and March led to calamitous livestock deaths, just before the season of new growth. Observing Lenten privations wasn’t optional then, and it looks like it won’t be now… but *if* we can all hold on, well…

Why didn’t Fauci get vaccinated today? “We're waiting for the supply to come into the NIH. We haven't got our supply yet," he told NBC. “I hope that’s going to be in the next couple of days. If it does, I'm going to get vaccinated as soon as I can.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 18, 2020