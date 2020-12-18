Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: they get shit done

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Consistently wrong since 2002

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

This is how realignments happen…

How has Obama failed you today?

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

The revolution will be supervised.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Verified, but limited!

Yes we did.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Shocking, but not surprising

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Friday Afternoon Open Thread: “Light At the End of the Tunnel”

Friday Afternoon Open Thread: “Light At the End of the Tunnel”

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

There’s an old Irish saying: Live, horse, and you’ll get grass. It comes from the days when short rations and dark days during February and March led to calamitous livestock deaths, just before the season of new growth. Observing Lenten privations wasn’t optional then, and it looks like it won’t be now… but *if* we can all hold on, well…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.