"but to their surprise, the vial lasted for six doses" is the most 2020 update of the Hanukkah story imaginable https://t.co/x83fCaxkbK — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) December 16, 2020





“With confidence in the vaccine and at the direction of the Attending Physician, I plan to receive the vaccine in the next few days,” @SpeakerPelosi says. She adds that she’ll still “wear a mask and take other science-based steps to stop the spread” of the coronavirus. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2020

The US had +230,982 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 17.6 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 220,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/POq7lSYS6N — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 18, 2020

Roughly 407,000 Americans died in WW2. The only question now is whether Covid fatalities surpass that number before Trump leaves office or immediately after. https://t.co/jjr0R67mpL — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) December 18, 2020

Cedric Richmond wasn’t in close contact with Biden, aides say, and Biden’s PCR test today was neg. Richmond, who tested pos Wednesday, campaigned on Tuesday in Georgia, but wasn’t in close proximity to Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, aides say. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 17, 2020

NEWS: Trump’s Health sec is negative for coronavirus but told his staff his wife has it. “Today, my family learned that my wife Jennifer has tested positive for COVID-19. Jennifer is experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise doing well,” Alex Azar said in email to team tonight. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2020

BREAKING: @SecBernhardt tested positive for #COVID19 Wednesday. The diagnosis has set off a wave of testing since Bernhardt has met for the past two days with DOI appointees, and prompted cancellation of Interior's holiday party. @bydarrylfears @eilperin https://t.co/wmIWpQ6rfu — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 17, 2020

======

France’s Macron has coronavirus. A Trump delegation was near Macron’s team in recent days — Macron had a one-on-one meeting Monday at the Elysee with US national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, who had the virus in July. https://t.co/wGK5IlPdD8 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 17, 2020

French scientist sees no return to post-COVID-19 normal before autumn 2021 https://t.co/Hic1CWLd3x pic.twitter.com/phfmWEnGI3 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Swiss count cost of surge in deaths https://t.co/q8RaLmm89I — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 18, 2020

The Dutch health minister says that coronavirus vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech shots will start in the Netherlands on Jan. 8 if the European Union's medicines agency approves it for use next week. https://t.co/0ZktHUqC7j — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 17, 2020

Russia confirmed 28,552 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 2,791,220https://t.co/XF7NqKEbrb — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 18, 2020

https://t.co/4h8q3Ff5pV New: spent this week digging into Moscow's Covid vaccine programme, which 2 weeks in has vaccinated only ~15,000 of the 7m patients it needs to. Some of the city's 70 coronavirus clinics are managing to vaccinate less than 10(!) people daily. — Felix Light (@felix_light) December 17, 2020

China to vaccinate 50 million people for Lunar New Year – SCMP https://t.co/XKka9p7NJk pic.twitter.com/qejnZv14bO — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2020

Asia Today: South Korea has reported 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus, its third straight day of over 1,000, as authorities in Seoul warn that hospital beds are in short supply. https://t.co/PLodc3otPo — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2020

Philippines can secure up to 25 million doses of Moderna, Arcturus vaccines-ambassador https://t.co/4adMonhsxg pic.twitter.com/HoPR9nu52K — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2020

Covid vaccine: India expects to 'begin vaccination in January' https://t.co/bo0YtPg4uj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 18, 2020

Australian states and territories begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches https://t.co/wcfMFcNQ5R pic.twitter.com/sld2OFqcao — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2020

======

U.S. FDA decides to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on emergency basis -FT https://t.co/egFyDbwfgQ pic.twitter.com/rDL1cyYbgM — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2020

BREAKING: A second COVID-19 vaccine wins backing from a U.S. expert panel, paving the way for final FDA decision on emergency use. https://t.co/bEF8RWqFAN — The Associated Press (@AP) December 17, 2020

Pfizer says it has shipped all 2.9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine that U.S. govt ordered this week and that it has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship.@jtozz https://t.co/LEVqOFQ0Pc — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 17, 2020

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution. The Trump administration is downplaying the risk of delays, and Pfizer says its production levels have not changed. https://t.co/wN3jjTyqIW — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2020

The data in this chart is a big reason why the US Food and Drug Administration voted in favor of emergency authorization for Pfizer’s covid-19 shot. https://t.co/v2hC69meRS pic.twitter.com/95l8phblnK — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) December 18, 2020

News: A Pentagon system set up for states to keep track of coronavirus vaccines had outdated, inaccurate projections for deliveries, leading governors to think they would receive far more doses than will arrive in the coming days. https://t.co/R5fFISwTbs — Michael Wilner (@mawilner) December 18, 2020

======

Experts are debating who should be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines when more doses become available. So far, the limited number of doses are mostly going into the arms of health-care workers and nursing home residents. https://t.co/WL6g1mr2x2 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 18, 2020

The chances are very good that, whenever you get the Covid vaccine, you’ll be down for 48 hours with fever, fatigue and aches. This is normal. We are late in telling people what to expect. Alarmists and bad actors are going to fill that void. https://t.co/0y3mmKwu5t — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) December 17, 2020

California, latest coronavirus epicenter, sets nationwide record for new cases: ‘The worst is still before us’ https://t.co/KAbWZJAK2e — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 18, 2020

Tucker Carlson looked to undermine confidence in vaccines on Thursday night on the nation's most-watched cable news show: "On the question of the corona vaccine, our leaders definitely are not pro-choice. Their view is do as you are told, don’t complain." https://t.co/xJGQcqOsFX — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 18, 2020

