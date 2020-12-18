Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Dec. 17-18

by

Hoping to ask for FDA approval in February:

Thread:

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County,NY yesterday: It’s not getting any better. We hit new records yesterday.

      729 new cases, 736 people hospitalized, 141 patients in the ICU, 429 deaths total

      Positivity rate at 8.8%

      28% of the hospital beds are available on average and 36% of the ICU beds

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Within the next day (or two at most) India will become the second country to report cumulative total cases in eight digits, exceeding 10,000,000.

    4. 4.

      sab

      Summit County Ohio. We went from purple (worst) to red (bad but not worst). Yay!

    5. 5.

      Sloane Ranger

      Yesterday in the UK we had 35,383 new cases. This is about 10,000 more cases than the day before but includes the 11,000 Welsh cases that weren’t previously reported due to the computer error I mentioned yesterday. The rolling 7-day average now shows an increase of 41.6%. Cases by nation,

      England – 22,401 (down @1000)

      Northern Ireland – 656 (up @150)

      Scotland – 858 (up @200)

      Wales – 11,468 (up @11,000). See above for explanation. Over the last 7 days, Wales has a case incidence of 539.1 per 100,000 of population. This is the highest rate of all the home nations by a long chalk. I cannot offer an explanation as to why Wales has been so badly hit.

      Deaths – There were 532 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. 438 in England, 12 in Northern Ireland, 30 in Scotland and 52 in Wales.

      Testing – 364,388 tests were processed on Wednesday, 16 December out of a capacity of 549,480. This is an increase of 5.7% in the rolling 7-day average.

      Hospitalisations – On Tuesday, 15 December, there were 18,009 people in hospital. 1340 were on ventilators as of Wednesday, 16th. The rolling 7-day average for hospital admissions is up 19%.

      General – A government advisor has said that the UK is on the verge of an explosion of cases. Northern Ireland will enter a hard lockdown for 6 weeks from 26 December, reviewable after 4 weeks. All non-essential shops will close for the duration on Christmas Eve and essential shops having to close at 8pm.

    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 1 new domestic confirmed, 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases and 1 new domestic suspect case.

      Chengdu in Sichuan Province reported 1 new confirmed case, a traced close contact already under quarantine since 12/8, had tested negative on RT-PCR twice before. There are currently 13 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases there. 1,119 contacts are under quarantine. 2 villages and 3 residential compounds are designated as Medium Risk.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 2 new asymptomatic cases, both cold chain logistics workers from the same shift at the same company as the previously reported 4 asymptomatic cases, had already been placed under quarantine. All 8,216 residential compound with the active cases have been tested, all negative.

      Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province did not report any new positive cases. There are currently 10 confirmed (8 at Suifenhe and 2 at Dongning), 5 asymptomatic cases (all at Suifenhe), and 1 suspect case (at Suifenhe) in Mudanjiang. 2 residential compounds and an office building at Suifenhe, and 1 sub-district at Dongning, remain designated as Medium Risk.

      Turfan in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new positive cases. There are currently 4 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been designated as Medium Risk.

      At Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region. Currently, there are 14 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases in the city. 16 close contacts were released from quarantine, 71 close contacts remain under quarantine. 2 sub-districts have been re-designated as Low Risk, 3 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.

      Yesterday, China reported 11 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the UAE, Germany and Russia, and an Angolan national coming from Angola (via Germany)
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Nepal
      * Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from the US
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US; the case had landed at Guangzhou, before being transferred rot quarantine hotel at Foshan
      * Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Poland, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      * Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic) and 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      * Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      * Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Nigeria
      * Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 70 new cases, 6 imported (from Canada, Pakistan and Indonesia) and 64 local (25 of whom without clear sources of infection). There are another 50 cases who are preliminarily confirmed, awaiting retesting.

    7. 7.

      TS (the original)

        and prompted cancellation of Interior’s holiday party.

      So it was ok to have a large covid spreader event until the boss man became ill.

      Wakeup call in Australia – they have yet to find the original source of the Sydney cluster – although it is of the strain from overseas & thought to  perhaps be international pilots (the latest strain is of US origin) – who are supposed to self quarantine – and now will be forced to do same.

      Airline crew from South America fined by NSW Police for breaching self-isolation. A source told the 7.30 program that a group of airline staff were caught out and about at a variety of different venues in Mascot when they should have been self-isolating in their hotel rooms.

      Always shutting the gate after the event.

    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      So Tucker Carlson is now pro-choice. Didn’t have that on my 2020 bingo card. 

      Well, when the choice is between pro-idiot/asshole and anti-Idiot/asshole, he’s definitely pro.

      Also, he’s an idiot/asshole.

