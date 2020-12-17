Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Won't Get Fooled Again

Won’t Get Fooled Again

by | 36 Comments

Josh Marshall has been banging this drum for a while, and he’s right:

Republicans like Marco Rubio are now claiming to be aghast, hurt and more than anything else unwilling to believe in Democratic promises of rebuilding national unity because Joe Biden’s campaign manager and incoming Deputy Chief of Staff called congressional Republicans “fuckers” in an interview. Days ago we heard that Biden’s forceful denunciation of Republican efforts to overturn the result of the election was “burning bridges” to Trump supporters. We’ve seen this pattern before: bad faith taking of umbrage to justify new forms of bad behavior and predation.

It’s not only that. The production of and the stoking of grievances is central to contemporary conservatism and its apotheosis, Trumpism. But it is mostly the weaponization of bad faith.

This to me is the greatest negative lesson of the Obama era: the willing engagement of good faith with bad faith in which bad faith is, by definition, always the winner. I am so proud of Obama’s presidency, all it represented, all it accomplished. But it does not diminish that to recognize that he and his administration wasted a great deal of time pursuing the vain belief that it could out-reasonable Republicans into good or at least good faith behavior.

[…]

Nothing good can come of the confrontation between good faith and bad faith engagement. In the future we may return to a civic space where a degree of good faith engagement can allow those of differing outlooks and ideologies to collaborate and compromise on consensus solutions. But we are not there now. We are not really there on the substance: we’re that divided. And we’re certainly not there on the good faith. Indeed, pursuing good faith engagement with bad faith actors only enables and fuels this corrosive, anti-civic behavior. The answer is for Democrats to use the political power they gain to make as much positive change as possible, using everything legitimate lever at their disposal. Getting sucked into Republican mind games is time wasting and destructive.

Marshal’s piece is behind the TPM paywall, but the article that he recommends at Vox is not.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      Chyron HR

      [Obama] and his administration wasted a great deal of time pursuing the vain belief that it could out-reasonable Republicans into good or at least good faith behavior. a sufficient number of votes to overcome senate filibusters.

      If I were Obama, I would have simply told congressional Republicans to look out the window.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Emerald

      Yes, Obama certainly did continue to reach out to Republicans, fruitlessly. Frankly I doubt he was that naive, yet he continued to do it.

      Wondering why. Possibilities:

      1. The American public expects it.
      2.  Wouldn’t have made any difference anyway, and
      3. The American public expects it.

       

      Anybody have any other possible reasons why?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pacem appellant

      New rule: Every time a GOPer clutches their pearls, we kick them in the nuts. When they cry foul, we kick them harder.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      Yup. ‘Bad faith’ is a somewhat elusive notion– not the same thing as hypocrisy or lying although it certainly entails both. More to do with interaction and intent. Here‘s Wikipedia’s take.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      gene108

      @Chyron HR:

      Republicans did look out the window, and they saw a bunch of tricorn hat wearing folks, who rabidly hated Obama and were propped up by Fox News and Americans for Prosperity, so their reach far exceeded their numbers

      Edit: All the noise about “Stop the Steal”, Hunter Biden’s emails or whatever, & whatever else is the rage de jour is building outrage for 2022 without the advantage of a black man in the White House to get conservatives outraged.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yarrow

      I fully expect Biden to put on a good show of reaching across the aisle and other unity tropes. I would like for him and his staff to understand it’s all just for show and wield their knives with skill.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Do not confuse the appearance of good faith on the part of Democratic presidents with naivete.

      It’s a good move to extend good will. It makes you the good guy (if looking somewhat naive) and leaves a space for the other side to come around or look like the bad guy.

      The question is when one pulls back that outstretched hand, or, better, when one calls the other side on their bad behavior. Starting out by noting that Republicans are fuckers is not a bad move in this direction. You can even do both at once.

      So Biden extends good will. He also pointed out, in his Electoral College speech, the myriad ways Donald Trump is not only showing ill will, he is abandoning his responsibilities as president. The fact of this speech, and the non-response to Republican fuckers’ pearl-clutching, indicates there is more to come.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @Chyron HR:

      I’m with you.  I can nitpick too, but the notion that there was some other strategy that would have clearly produced better results is simply unsupported dogma.

      That said, Biden’s approach has to reflect the current situation, in a post-Trump world.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      @Emerald: I think that’s pretty much it. Year after year the public tells the pollsters that they want the parties to get along to solve the nation’s problems. So yeah, Joe should offer to work with Republicans. With a deadline. Don’t let them string you along anymore. The exception to this is everything Trump did by executive order. Undo those things by executive order, no GOP input needed or desired.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @Emerald:  4. Being the Angry Black Man was against his nature and would have been hugely counter-productive in upcoming elections.

      Obama was constrained by several tropes that Biden will not be. In spite of that, he got an amazing amount done. Let’s remember that nobody got anywhere close to universal health care coverage before Obama.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      @Cheryl Rofer:  From your mouth the FSM’s noodly auricles!

      I, too, am hoping that Biden’s stated belief/hope that he can work with the GOP is a velvet glove concealing HULK SMASH strategies and personnel. Considering the corruption and sedition the GOP has indulged, taken part in, and funded, there should be a lot of material he can work with if he can get court-ready evidence of same.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gene108

      @Another Scott:

      Obama was constrained by several tropes that Biden will not be. In spite of that, he got an amazing amount done. Let’s remember that nobody got anywhere close to universal health care coverage before Obama.

      What Obama does not get enough credit for is improving social indicators, especially teen pregnancy rates. His administration promoted comprehensive science based sex education, and that helped get teen pregnancy rates to the lowest levels ever.

      Plus high school graduation rates reached the highest rates ever, at around 80%.

      And crime rates continued to decline.

      There was a concerted effort, in my opinion, to diminish these improvements during the Obama years.

      EDIT: There really was an effort to ignore the positives during the Obama years and zero in on the negatives.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Emerald: I think Obama had to try to reach out, after the campaign he ran. And morally, he had to give them a chance to pull out of the nation-destroying dive they were in. They had a really good opportunity to do that in 2008 – they’d lost really big two elections in a row and were openly talking about how they needed to change.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Do not confuse the appearance of good faith on the part of Democratic presidents with naivete.

      The Internet always does that though. We give our leaders no room to posture.  We expect them to share their strategy publicly with us so we can approve it, and when they play it close to the vest we presume bad faith.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Thin Black Duke

      After the agonizing eight years of the Obama presidency and seeing how the GOP ruthlessly attacked his son during the campaign, I’m confident that Biden will have no problem slipping on the brass knuckles behind closed doors.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cheryl Rofer: I think Marshall’s point is Biden shouldn’t waste one minute waiting/hoping for Republicans to come around to claim “bipartisan support” for something. As much as it irritates me, presidents do sort of have to do the bipartisan kabuki. But political power has a countdown clock on it, so they have to be shoring up the votes in their own caucus and moving forward with dispatch.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @Baud:  Not sure about The Internet as a whole, but Biden has said outright that his campaign ignored Twitter. Seems like a sound plan for his administration as well.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kent

      @Emerald:

      Yes, Obama certainly did continue to reach out to Republicans, fruitlessly. Frankly I doubt he was that naive, yet he continued to do it.

      Wondering why. Possibilities:

      1. The American public expects it.
      2.  Wouldn’t have made any difference anyway, and
      3. The American public expects it.

      Anybody have any other possible reasons why?

      As a Black man the media narrative around Obama was always going to be different and unfair. He knew that better than anyone.  The minute he goes off on McConnell the “angry Black man” shit starts to circulate and they all have vapors like they are trying to do with Warnock today.

      Women get the same treatment

      Also, acting bipartisan gives cover to the blue dog types who need it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      VOR

      @gene108:  …without the advantage of a black man in the White House to get conservatives outraged.

      Yes, but we have a black woman as VP.
      I mean, they are claiming Joe Biden, once known as the Senator from MBNA, is a socialist. Reality has little to do with conservatives being outraged.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @Emerald: He was running against McCain who was a media darling.  It’s hard enough running as a Democrat, but also as the first Black nominee with a funny mooslim name he felt, rightfully so, that he needed to win the press over (see press goring Gore and relentless “but her emails” attacks).  So he won them over by saying he would change the tone of Washington.   He couldn’t simply abandon that once he got in office.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      piratedan

      if these guys are so “aggrieved” at being called fuckers, then stop doing the very same bahaviors that “fuckers” engage in…

      You want some fucking “unity”, how about recognizing just WHO won the election…

      Maybe say something about getting financial relief to those that need it and stop letting McConnell fuck things about

      it’s a two way street Marco old buddy, you want to avoid being labelled as a “fucker”, then how about stepping up and stop actually being one.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      @Baud:@VOR: Interestingly, and happily, I haven’t seen much consternation about Kamala in the media.  The normalcy of it is nice.

      Probably because Trump is still sucking all the oxygen out of the room.  Give them time.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      You and me, both. I’m guessing while Joe is many things naive is not one, and he had a front-row seat to the mal-treatment of Obama for eight long years. Whatever his “blue collar” past does or does not mean, he carries some concept of street justice because of it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      @Emerald:

      Obama’s mistake was not in reaching out, he and Congressional Democrats kept playing by the pre-McConnell-Boehner*-obstruction-always-rules far longer than they should have, in retrospect.

      * Boehner (and later Ryan) strangled bills dead as Speaker, which gets overlooked. There was an immigration reform bill that passed the Senate with something like 68 votes. Boehner refused to allow the House to vote on it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      Did DougJ NYTimes Pitchbot add the LA Times to his pitch list? Because this op/ed title seems too on the nose not to be parody.

      Biden’s attorney general shouldn’t be a Democratic version of Bill Barr

      Reply
    34. 34.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Also, “reaching out” plays well with moderates and independents.

       

      and it worked.  He limited Mittens to 47% of the vote and McCain to 46% of the vote.

      Reply

