Incoming Biden WH deputy Chief of Staff Omalley Dillon says she thinks big bipartisan deals are possible even though the Republicans are a “bunch of fuckers” and “mitch McConnell is terrible”https://t.co/1spD5B734q pic.twitter.com/I631xo97nm — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 16, 2020

Within an hour of the networks’ at last declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, his campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon took to Twitter to celebrate. In contrast with what we’ve come to expect from those who serve in the current administration, she wasn’t gloating or triumphalist. She was honest, elated, and grateful. “We can do hard things,” she wrote, “and you just did!”… … She is the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign, the first woman to run a campaign that ousted an incumbent president, and of course the first person to spearhead a winning ticket in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic. Her task since she joined the Biden team on March 12, 2020—less than 24 hours after Tom Hanks announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, the NBA suspended its season, and the World Health Organization designated the brand-new disease a global pandemic—has been to do the hardest possible things: Win a virtual election. Fight a cascade of misinformation. Keep hundreds of staffers and the candidate himself safe. Do not flinch. After Biden is sworn in, O’Malley Dillon will serve as his deputy chief of staff—her first White House role ever after two decades in presidential politics. But in the meantime, with the tiniest bit of breathing room now that Donald Trump and the GOP have lost almost 60 court cases in their futile, craven efforts to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 race, O’Malley Dillon made some time to meet Doyle over Zoom and talk about—what else?—the hard things…

The scary pull quote, which seems extremely on-point for the campaign Biden just won:

That might be what we’re missing—is that redefining of compromise. That it is or it can be the ultimate victory. Yes, exactly. And frankly, that’s what we need. The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too. Which is not to say it is easy. It is like a relationship. You can’t do politics alone. If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think, more than not, people want to see impact. They want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors. And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down…

But the Democrat lady said a Big SWEAR!!1!!…

I can’t count the number of double standards involved here. The things that Republicans and men are allowed to say (“refreshingly frank”!) that Democrats and women aren’t (“beyond the pale”!) is amazeballs. https://t.co/IpVpnqa1c8 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 16, 2020

decorum aside, the degree to which i get upset about a staffer calling politicians “fuckers” depends in no small part on the degree to which those politicians are, in fact, a bunch of fuckers this is subjective, i understand this — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 17, 2020

Remember when Republican congressional representative @RepTedYoho called Democratic congressional representative @AOC a “fucking bitch” in person? I sure do. But, sure, tell us more about the outrage over a comment in a magazine interview that was directed at no specific person. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 17, 2020

we burned the harsh language fainting couch four years ago, we are not dragging it’s charred and ruined frame out just to let a few anonymous sources score cheap points — golikecorpromachine (@golikehellmachi) December 16, 2020