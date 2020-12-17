Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Performative Outrage

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Performative Outrage

It’s the cat’s expression that makes the bit. Must you, human? Can I not have one unmediated moment of joyful creativity without your vulgar stalking?

Speaking of which…

Within an hour of the networks’ at last declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, his campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon took to Twitter to celebrate. In contrast with what we’ve come to expect from those who serve in the current administration, she wasn’t gloating or triumphalist. She was honest, elated, and grateful. “We can do hard things,” she wrote, “and you just did!”…

… She is the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign, the first woman to run a campaign that ousted an incumbent president, and of course the first person to spearhead a winning ticket in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic.

Her task since she joined the Biden team on March 12, 2020—less than 24 hours after Tom Hanks announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, the NBA suspended its season, and the World Health Organization designated the brand-new disease a global pandemic—has been to do the hardest possible things: Win a virtual election. Fight a cascade of misinformation. Keep hundreds of staffers and the candidate himself safe. Do not flinch.

After Biden is sworn in, O’Malley Dillon will serve as his deputy chief of staff—her first White House role ever after two decades in presidential politics. But in the meantime, with the tiniest bit of breathing room now that Donald Trump and the GOP have lost almost 60 court cases in their futile, craven efforts to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 race, O’Malley Dillon made some time to meet Doyle over Zoom and talk about—what else?—the hard things…

The scary pull quote, which seems extremely on-point for the campaign Biden just won:

That might be what we’re missing—is that redefining of compromise. That it is or it can be the ultimate victory.

Yes, exactly. And frankly, that’s what we need. The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.

Which is not to say it is easy. It is like a relationship. You can’t do politics alone. If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard. But I think, more than not, people want to see impact. They want to see us moving in a path forward. They want to do their work, get paid a fair share, have time for themselves and their family, and see each other as neighbors. And this overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created is the thing that I think we can break down…

But the Democrat lady said a Big SWEAR!!1!!…

    4. 4.

      Baud

      According to the news, Wilmer read The Art of the Deal and now thinks he would have done a better job negotiating with Mitch.

    6. 6.

      satby

      And the correct response:

      Jane Lynch@janemarielynch

      If it walks like a bunch of fuckers and it talks like a bunch of fuckers it’s a bunch of fuckers.

    7. 7.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Zoom will be lifting its 40-minute meeting limit for free accounts globally in recognition of several upcoming holidays…

      Here’s exactly when Zoom will be removing the 40-minute limit:

      10AM ET Thursday, December 17th, to 6AM ET Saturday, December 19th, for the end of Hanukkah

      10AM ET Wednesday, December 23rd, to 6AM ET Saturday, December 26th, for Christmas Eve and Christmas

      10AM ET on Wednesday, December 30th, to 6AM ET on Saturday, January 2nd, for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the end of Kwanza Source

      Doesn’t specify but those times are probably Eastern.

    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @a href=”https://www.balloon-juice.com/2020/12/17/thursday-morning-open-thread-performative-outrage/#comment-8001209″>NotMax

      Senior moment (collect them all!). Eastern time is specified.

    16. 16.

      Van Buren

      @satby: Other possible response: ” I  would like to retract that. I misspoke. They are, in fact, goddam motherfucking nazi wannabees. I regret the error.”

    17. 17.

      Spanky

      Now wait a minute. She didn’t call them a bunch of fuckers. She said she’s not saying they’re NOT a bunch of fuckers.

      They are, of course, a bunch of motherfuckers, so I think she pulled her punches here.

    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Couple of moderately entertaining recent finds on Prime.

      Not the best heist movie you’ll ever see but sufficiently distant from the worst – Logan Lucky. Stretches of adroit film making interspersed with stretches of goes-on-too-long time spent with characters (and plot) treading water.

      Lower key and strictly for gentle laughter is Make A Fake (originally Senza arte né parte). Italian hijinks poking a palette knife through the modern art scene. Trailer (no subtitles).

    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      The “some advisors” who allegedly have the vapors over O’Malley Dillon’s language are probably the same tender blossoms who wanted to block Harris from the ticket because she threw some elbows during the primary. Ed Rendell and who else?

    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Reposted from below: George Pell: Trump is a barbarian, but ‘in some important ways’ he’s our barbarian

      In the book, Pell muses on his court case and current events in the Catholic church and around the world, and at one point says Trump is unfortunately “a bit of a barbarian, but in some important ways, he is our [Christian] barbarian”.

      During the virtual press conference, Pell said Christians had an obligation to bring their values to the public sphere and said Trump had made a “positive contribution” particularly with his three supreme court picks, two of whom are Catholic.

      And some people think my hatred of the Catholic church is a bit too extreme.

    25. 25.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      Good morning! First real snow of the year in the wilds of Central New York. Poor Binghamton got almost 3 feet. My dogs and kids are happy.

      So ‘fuckers’ is just too much for some of our donors? She could have gone with seditious, obstructionist twits to spare feelings.

    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      Politico:

      On Jan. 6, Vice President Mike Pence will oversee final confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Then he’ll likely skip town.

      As vice president, Pence has the awkward but unavoidable duty of presiding over the session of Congress that will formalize Biden’s Electoral College victory — a development that is likely to expose him and other Republicans to the wrath of GOP voters who believe President Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him.

      But Pence could dodge their ire by leaving Washington immediately for the Middle East and Europe. According to three U.S. officials familiar with the planning, the vice president is eyeing a foreign trip that would take him overseas for nearly a week, starting on Jan. 6.

      I wonder how much this trip will this cost U.S. taxpayers?

    29. 29.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      And our feckless beltway media corpse wonders why they’re so roundly despised?

      Oh wait, that would require introspection and analysis of their motives and operations.  Never happens.

    31. 31.

      RepubAnon

      Republicans know that the path to success is keeping their base fired up – which is why they try to make Democrats apologize for saying things that fire up Progressives.

    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Pell left his job as prefect of the Vatican’s economy ministry in 2017 to face charges that he sexually molested two 13-year-old choir boys in the sacristy of the Melbourne cathedral in 1996. After a first jury deadlocked, a second unanimously convicted him and he was sentenced to six years in prison. The conviction was upheld on appeal only to be thrown out by Australia’s high court, which in April unanimously found there was reasonable doubt in the testimony of his lone accuser.

    36. 36.

      raven

      Pretty cool

       
      They came like gifts from a Secret Santa, $20 million here, $40 million there, all to higher education, but not to the elite universities that usually hog all the attention. These donations went to colleges and universities that many people have never heard of, and that tended to serve regional, minority and lower-income students.
      On Tuesday, MacKenzie Scott, the world’s 18th-richest person, publicly revealed that she was the one behind the donations to dozens of colleges and universities, part of nearly $4.2 billion she had given to 384 organizations in the last four months.

    38. 38.

      sixthdoctor

      It’d be nice if someone in power pointed out publicly how these Republican fragile flowers, to a person, were happily dancing on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s grave three months ago.

