Thursday Evening Open Thread: Announcing Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Announcing Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

The Interior Department is tasked with protecting the nation’s natural resources and honoring the government’s federal trust responsibilities. It manages America’s vast public lands and coastal waters while overseeing prominent departments such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education. The agency employs 70,000 people.

Haaland’s nomination has been backed by many Indigenous leaders, advocates and allies for weeks.

More than 130 tribal leaders collaborated to write letters to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, citing Haaland’s bipartisan leadership. Native organizations including NDN Collective and IllumiNative created online campaigns, and celebrities like Mark Ruffalo have offered support via social media…

Many of Haaland’s colleagues in Congress also had rallied behind her. In mid-November, more than 50 House Democrats penned a letter to the Biden transition team backing her for the post.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined in, saying Haaland “knows the territory,” and if Biden nominated her, “he will have made an excellent choice.”…

I’ve seen Very Sensible People muttering about ‘the Democrats’ thin margin’ in the House, but for some reason, it always seems to be a woman or a Black man who’s expected to turn down a promotion for ‘the good of the party’, so my take is: Okay, so now we bust humps to put another good Democrat in Rep. Haaland’s vacated seat.

From the Washington Post, which seems to have been first with the news:

In selecting 60 year-old Haaland, a member of Pueblo of Laguna, Biden has placed the descendant of the original people to populate North America atop a 171-year-old institution that has often had a fraught relationship with 574 federally recognized tribes.

Born in Arizona to a Native American mother who served in the Navy and a Norwegian American father who was an active-duty Marine, Haaland bounced between 13 public schools as the family moved between military bases. She worked at a bakery starting at the age of 15 and went to law school with the help of student loans and food stamps, occasionally experiencing homelessness as a single mother.

Now, after serving a single term in Congress, she will oversee a department that manages roughly one-fifth of land in the United States. While she hails from a top oil- and gas-producing state, has pledged to transform the department from a champion of fossil fuel development into a promoter of renewable energy and policies to mitigate climate change.

“I come from New Mexico. It’s a big gas and oil state. And I care about every single job,” Haaland said in a recent interview with The Washington Post. But she added: “We don’t want to go back to normal, right? We don’t want to go back to where we were because that economy wasn’t working for a lot of people.”…

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee and helped lead the campaign on behalf of Haaland, said that “any comment that she’s not qualified for the job is wrong, and a cheap shot.” By selecting Haaland, Grijalva added, Biden is helping “begin to rewrite a legacy in this country. And I think that’s good given everything else that’s going on around us.”…

ETA:

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      Haaland won 60% of the vote in the general election, FFS.  They’re not sending a Republican to replace her.

      Excellent choice, btw.  This sort of thing gives me faint hope.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cacti

      Since it’s an open thread, I had to throw this out there.

      Trump’s neighbors in Palm Beach are saying he can’t claim Mar-a-Lardass as his permanent residence, because his agreement with the City doesn’t let any member live there more than 7 days consecutively, and 21 days total in a calendar year.

      In which case…

      Wouldn’t that mean he illegally registered to vote in Florida, and illegally voted there?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      I need to wait to hear how Susan Collins feels about this, before I can form an opinion.

      This is what she said about Mayor Pete:

      “I don’t know him at all,” Maine senator Susan Collins, a pivotal Republican in the closely divided Senate, told reporters in Washington.

      She instead brought up Rahm Emanuel, a former Chicago mayor and chief of staff to former president Barack Obama.

      Mr Emanuel was mentioned as a potential candidate for several Biden Cabinet posts but drew strong backlash from progressives.

      “I think Rahm Emanuel would have been a strong choice,” Senator Collins said.

      https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-17/joe-biden-introduces-pete-buttigieg-as-his-transportation-chief/12992632

      I mean, Ms. Collins is always right about everything, so Biden should definitely take her advice on his staff choices.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MazeDancer

      How wonderful!

      Must be excitement across the West.

      To put things into perspective, as a former resident of Santa Fe, my first reaction to seeing BLM used as an acronym for Black Lives Matter was to immediately think “What does the Bureau of Land Management have to do with Racial Justice?”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      That might possibly be Susan Collins achieving Peak Susan Collins.

      What Furrow Alert Level did the Mayor Pete appointment achieve? Ditch? Swale? Slot Canyon?

      Rahm. Nice try, lady.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jl

      @MazeDancer:  Growing up out west near a lot of federal land, I had a similar confusion from time to time.

      But I think understandable, since you could never be sure whether a BLM story was about the protests against police abuse, or some sovereign citizen yahoos shooting up some BLM hydrologist’s pick-up truck.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      @Cacti: IIRC, this was raised as an issue at the time he declared residency in FL, so one would hope the questions about the legitimacy of his vote in November were settled beforehand.

      The more interesting piece is how the residency-going-forward issue plays out.  As much as I’d like to see him get screwed on MaL, the Palm Beach municipal govt’s apathy about enforcing conditions of the contract over the years will make for a huge mess in court.  And even if Trump is forced to buy a nearby estate, it’ll be some idiot in OK or MS paying for it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Great circle of life. In light of our incoming Interior Secretary.
       

      The Hoopa Valley Tribe in Humboldt County argued before a federal judge last Thursday that no Trinity River water can be sent to the Central Valley at the expense of the tribe’s fishery.

      The main dispute is over whether to block the U.S. Department of Interior from signing permanent water delivery contracts with Valley agribusiness interests, including Westlands Water District.

      Opponents say the real agenda is being driven by environmental groups that don’t want extra money going towards water storage projects, and they’re singling out Westlands because of their name recognition.

      An attorney representing the tribe pushed back against the accusation. “I work for the tribe and they should not be diminished by calling them an “environmental group,” responds attorney Thomas P. Schlosser. He says Hoopa’s water rights predate almost everyone else’s, to when the U.S. set aside their reservation in 1864.

      Part of a lawsuit filed by the tribe reads, “Hoopa seeks an order and judgment setting aside, declaring invalid, and rescinding Reclamation’s conversion of certain time-limited Central Valley Project (“CVP”) renewal contracts into permanent repayment contracts with water contractors (including but not limited to Westlands Water District…”

      The lawsuit claims the Bureau of Reclamation’s contracts violate provisions of the Central Valley Project Improvement Act and other laws and that they will irreparably harm efforts to protect Trinity River salmon.

      But Central Valley water proponents say the agreements signed by President Barack Obama in 2016 – the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act – allow water districts to pay off their balances early, allowing money to go toward water infrastructure.

      Westlands Water District is the nation’s largest and most powerful. Their lands are all in the Coast Range rainshadow and rely on groundwater and federal irrigation water to grow anything. Their head lobbyist is David Bernhardt. The outgoing Interior Secretary is David Bernhardt.

      This has been another episode of “How Western Water Politics Works.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jharp

      So cool.

      I am very interested in seeing what new she brings to the table.

      And damn it’s nice to get news like this one again. I’ve become quite inured to eating shit sandwiches for the past 4 years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jl

      @dr. bloor:  ” And even if Trump is forced to buy a nearby estate, it’ll be some idiot in OK or MS paying for it. ”

      What digs the future ex-president Trump can afford will depend how quickly all the people he’s rooked can get their money back.
      So, maybe that is why he is threatening to hunker down in the WH after the inauguration. He might figure his housing tenure will last longer there.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cacti

      @dr. bloor: IIRC, this was raised as an issue at the time he declared residency in FL, so one would hope the questions about the legitimacy of his vote in November were settled beforehand.

      Given what we know about Donald Trump, and Florida state government, I would lean towards “not bloody likely”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      Our best friend’s father worked at BIA.  It was a pit of vipers sadistic f*#ks.  He hid from the monsters in the basement law library, discovered treaties that he turned, with allies, into tribal sovereignty and then, recognizing sovereignty meant nothing without money, pushed through gaming.  BIA still has many monsters who live to torment native people.  I hope Haaland can replace them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      Chris doesn’t care much for the other C&L staff. LOL Read this. Read this now.

      A couple of weeks ago, I started my new job with @crooksandliars. So far, it's almost the perfect dream job for me.I'm doing what I love to do – writing. The commute isn't bad at all. Maybe 15 feet.The hours are flexible. The only problem, a minor one, are my coworkers.— Chris capper Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) December 17, 2020

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      Deb Haaland becomes the first Native person ever in the history of the United States to be appointed to a cabinet position

      I do believe I am a bit choked up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dr. bloor

      @jl: What digs the future ex-president Trump can afford will depend how quickly all the people he’s rooked can get their money back.

      Eh, I’m not optimistic (although I never am).  He’s already raised a metric butt-tonne of cash since November with the “Stolen” scam.  As for folks getting their money back, that’s likely measured in years if not decades rather than weeks and months–if they have the intelligence to sue.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      temporarily hijacking the thread to note that Michael Gerson has gone full Betty Cracker here: trumpov and his party are threatening our constitutional order.

      No, not the headline, sillies!  This part

      It is thankfully true that American political institutions have survived a time of testing. But this positive judgment is complicated by three factors.

      First, the challenge has been a relatively weak one. Trump combines the ambitions of a despot with the strategic planning and operational competence of a hamster. He is an evil mastermind without the mastermind part.

      LOL x eleventy

      Reply

