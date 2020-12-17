Koenji, Tokyo

This is C outside his favorite record store, Los Apson. C has made me some of the most far out mix CDs that I’ve ever been gifted, and I have done the same for him. So when we enter a record store, look at each other, and say, “damn, there’s some far out shit in here,” well, you know it’s way out there. I showed great restraint, and limited myself to three CD purchases: a Sun Ra collection; an album called Each Organ by someone called Asuna, which had interesting cover art of a farfisa-looking organ and turned out to be delicious minimalist noise music; and an old-style double CD called Howling Wolf by a fellow named Seijin Noborikawa which looked like a ’60s jazz or blues album. It was inexpensive, so I bought it, figuring that at worst case it was a great looking piece with forgettable music. When I got back to the USA and listened to it, it turned out to be a mix of about 50% what I’m guessing is Japanese folk music’s analogue to the blues, and 50% what I’m guessing is the artist shooting the shit with his friends about the music, so I highly enjoyed it. All in all, great pickups.