May we all have as purposeful a life, and be remembered with such affection, as Bianca.

My dear girl cat Bianca:

You passed away on the 4th December 2020, lying next to me in bed. It is now the 16th. I am still feeling your absence, still shedding tears for you.

I feel blessed and grateful that you chose me as your human 16 years ago, when you were just a little black kitten. Up to then, we’d had only a nodding acquaintance. I’d see you on my way to work. I’d greet you, or you’d greet me, then we’d have a friendly moment together and you let me pet you.

What drew you to me? You and I never quite got around to having that conversation. Anyway, you decided to follow me home a week after Mak died. A friend suggested to me that you were she, her maternal spirit somehow come back to watch over me. I’m keeping an open mind on that.

Your name – that was a bit of contrarian whimsy on my part.

I know people who spend thousands to get a pedigree white Persian cat, and then they stick it in a cage so it won’t get stolen. I don’t understand that. Being caged is no life for a cat. A cat wants to be out and about, exploring, playing, finding comfortable places to sit, surveying her realm, getting involved with her people. If I had kept you in a cage, you wouldn’t have had that. I wouldn’t have had your love and affection, or the chance to show you my love and affection.

You had your own way to show affection. I will never forget the dead squirrel you so proudly showed me that time, before you left it at my feet. You would sit by me, waiting patiently for my attention while I was distracted — until you got fed up of waiting and dug your claws into my shin. That was all my fault, and I’m sorry.

You were never a kneader, it wasn’t your style. But you gave me a lifetime’s worth of kitty kisses and tongue baths and head rubs. It started when you were a kitten: as I lay in bed at night, you’d stand on my chest and lick my face all over. That was our bedtime ritual. I had to block you from licking my ears; I’m ticklish there. Your tongue was really raspy; but that was you loving me, so it was all good. Over the years, I’ve come to feel the roughness of your tongue as a comfort.

I tried to give back to you. Holding you, kissing you, giving you scritches behind the ears, belly rubs when you were okay with them, head rubs done human style. I hope me doing these things comforted you as much as it comforted me. I regret that I never once gave you a tongue bath.

You were the talkative kind of cat, and we had some good conversations together. You liked to wake me up early in the morning with your meowing, and that was good for me — even though I’m not a morning person, and I sometimes found myself wishing you wouldn’t.

Above all, I miss your presence, you just being here sharing this space with me. I still watch where I put my feet, where my legs are in bed, so that I don’t bump into you. I can tell your voice apart from that of any other cat; I still listen for it. I still look around the place for you. When I remember that I’m not going to see or hear or feel you anymore, I am bereft.

The day will never come when I don’t miss you anymore. I am keeping you here in my heart. I am, and ever shall be,

Your human