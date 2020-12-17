Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The revolution will be supervised.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

The house always wins.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

This is how realignments happen…

Wetsuit optional.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Shocking, but not surprising

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Guest Post: Amir Khalid’s Letter to His Beloved Cat, Bianca

Guest Post: Amir Khalid’s Letter to His Beloved Cat, Bianca

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: 

May we all have as purposeful a life, and be remembered with such affection, as Bianca.

My dear girl cat Bianca:

You passed away on the 4th December 2020, lying next to me in bed. It is now the 16th. I am still feeling your absence, still shedding tears for you.

I feel blessed and grateful that you chose me as your human 16 years ago, when you were just a little black kitten. Up to then, we’d had only a nodding acquaintance. I’d see you on my way to work. I’d greet you, or you’d greet me, then we’d have a friendly moment together and you let me pet you.

What drew you to me? You and I never quite got around to having that conversation. Anyway, you decided to follow me home a week after Mak died. A friend suggested to me that you were she, her maternal spirit somehow come back to watch over me. I’m keeping an open mind on that.

Your name – that was a bit of contrarian whimsy on my part.

I know people who spend thousands to get a pedigree white Persian cat, and then they stick it in a cage so it won’t get stolen. I don’t understand that. Being caged is no life for a cat. A cat wants to be out and about, exploring, playing, finding comfortable places to sit, surveying her realm, getting involved with her people. If I had kept you in a cage, you wouldn’t have had that. I wouldn’t have had your love and affection, or the chance to show you my love and affection.

You had your own way to show affection. I will never forget the dead squirrel you so proudly showed me that time, before you left it at my feet. You would sit by me, waiting patiently for my attention while I was distracted — until you got fed up of waiting and dug your claws into my shin. That was all my fault, and I’m sorry.

You were never a kneader, it wasn’t your style. But you gave me a lifetime’s worth of kitty kisses and tongue baths and head rubs. It started when you were a kitten: as I lay in bed at night, you’d stand on my chest and lick my face all over. That was our bedtime ritual. I had to block you from licking my ears; I’m ticklish there. Your tongue was really raspy; but that was you loving me, so it was all good. Over the years, I’ve come to feel the roughness of your tongue as a comfort.

I tried to give back to you. Holding you, kissing you, giving you scritches behind the ears, belly rubs when you were okay with them, head rubs done human style. I hope me doing these things comforted you as much as it comforted me. I regret that I never once gave you a tongue bath.

You were the talkative kind of cat, and we had some good conversations together. You liked to wake me up early in the morning with your meowing, and that was good for me — even though I’m not a morning person, and I sometimes found myself wishing you wouldn’t.

Above all, I miss your presence, you just being here sharing this space with me. I still watch where I put my feet, where my legs are in bed, so that I don’t bump into you. I can tell your voice apart from that of any other cat; I still listen for it. I still look around the place for you. When I remember that I’m not going to see or hear or feel you anymore, I am bereft.

The day will never come when I don’t miss you anymore. I am keeping you here in my heart. I am, and ever shall be,

Your human

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • banditqueen
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Bex
  • Blackcatsrule
  • Brachiator
  • Bruuuuce
  • CapnMubbers
  • CaseyL
  • CatFacts
  • catpal
  • cintibud
  • Citizen Scientist
  • craigie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Emma from FL
  • Felanius Kootea
  • H.E.Wolf
  • hedgehog mobile
  • Heidi Mom
  • HRA
  • hueyplong
  • Jane2
  • Jay
  • JPL
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Kristine
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mary G
  • Middlelee
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike in Oly
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mj_Oregon
  • MomSense
  • Narya
  • planetjanet
  • ProfDamatu
  • raven
  • Rob Lll
  • RoonieRoo
  • satby
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    3. 3.

      JPL

      Amir,  I so sorry for your loss, and you will always miss her.    You were so lucky that she followed you home, and I’m a big believer that animals choose you

      Bianca did a good job with her selection.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Thank you for letting me share this with the jackaltariat.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      craigie

      That’s really spectacular. I’m sure that in heaven, cats can read, so she is grateful for your thoughts even now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      Bianca clearly picked the right hooman. My thoughts are with you both, Amir. Thanks for your lovely remembrance.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Rob Lll

      So sorry for your loss, Amir. Lovely tribute to an obviously very special cat. May your happy memories of her always comfort you.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That is absolutely beautiful, Amir. Touching throughout, and funny (I regret that I never once gave you a tongue bath, LOL).

      You said (ETA: in an earlier thread) that you buried her beneath the papaya tree in your back yard. I’m not sure when the next season for fruit-bearing comes around, but when it does I hope the papayas you consume will taste a little sweeter for the Bianca they bring to your tongue.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Miss Bianca

      Aww, little Bianca. I will so much miss hearing about her. And Steep’s Housecat.

      Funny how attached I have become to the pets of people I only know in cyberspace. But so it goes here at Balloon Juice.

      RIP, Bianca, under your papaya tree.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CapnMubbers

      Dear Amir, thank you for sharing your loving relationship with Bianca and some of her quirks and preferences. What a beautiful tribute to a precious life.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kristine

      My condolences. Bianca was a lovely girl.

      I admit, however, that I did burst out laughing a couple of times as I read. The squirrel 🐿 and the leg-gouging. I hope you smile at those memories as well.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Blackcatsrule

      I am so grateful that you wrote this.  What a meaningful, heartfelt tribute.  Did get a smile about the face licking.  I thought I was weird for wanting to lick my kitty’s face on occasion; glad I’m not the only one.

      Also thanks to Watergirl and Anne Laurie.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      banditqueen

      Bianca’s memory will always be a blessing–it’s amazing how we all have perfect cats (or other pet of choice).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you, dear Amir, for sharing your beautiful tribute to Bianca with us.

      “Death is but crossing the world, as friends do the seas; we live in one another still.” – Wm. Penn, 1600s

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SFBayAreaGal

      Dear Amir, thank you for sharing your beautiful memories and love for Bianca. The pawprints our cats leave on our hearts can never be erased.

      May you find comfort in knowing Bianca chose you to be her human.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mary G

      I’m teary-eyed and sniffling. You were extremely lucky to be chosen by Bianca, and this letter is a lovely remembrance of her. I hope it helped you with your grief, but it’s still very fresh. I’m glad you are letting yourself feel the pain. It takes as long as it takes.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mj_Oregon

      So very sorry she is gone, Amir.  It’s such an honor when a cat chooses us to be their human.  And while I’ve loved so many cats over my 73 years, there was one I was picturing as I read your beautiful letter.  Then there were the tears again even after seven years.

      Bianca knew what she was doing when she followed you home.  What wonderful relationship you had with each other.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      So beautiful.

      I regret that I never once gave you a tongue bath.

      I tried that — they don’t like it. Our tongues don’t have the right texture. They like our hands.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bex

      My dear human Amir

      I knew about all your friends in the other space, and that you talked about me to them.  I loved that you did that and would secretly enjoy the stories you told about me.  I am in yet another space that we are sharing now, the place where sorrow lives.  They tell me here that this place is not forever and gave me a glimpse of the forever that is really is forever.  We will meet again there.

      Bianca

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mike in Oly

      This brought me to tears. Such a beautiful letter and sentiment. We lost our Oliver a year ago this month and he has been on my mind a lot lately. I miss him so much. So glad you had a good long life with your girl. Even tho it is never long enough.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RoonieRoo

      Thank you for sharing with us Amir.  I lost my heart dog in January and, oddly, working through it with others helps.  I really appreciate that you let us share this with you.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Emma from FL

      I have been needing a good cleansing cry for months. Someone once told me that there is a place between death and Heaven where our beloved companions wait for us until it’s our turn to take the final walk. They will not let us go alone. Bianca is there waiting patiently — well, probably terrorizing the squirrels but a cat is a cat even in the afterlife.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      CaseyL

      What a lovely tribute. Bianca was a Cat In Full, “be[ing] out and about, exploring, playing, finding comfortable places to sit, surveying her realm.”   You gave her a wonderful life, and were worthy of the squirrel she gave you.  Tried to give you.

      I am so sorry for your loss.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Citizen Scientist

      Awww, what a great letter Amir.  Condolences and I’m glad that you had each other for so long.  Thanks for sharing with the jackals.  Peace be with you both. ✌️

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.