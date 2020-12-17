Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuckergate Apocalypse – The Fuckening

AOC has a good response to that useless fuck Rubio. Also, note that she called Republicans “motherfuckers”, yet no fainting couches were crushed under the weight of distraught Republicans after her Vanity Fair interview. If it had come at a more convenient time for a bad faith and stupid argument, of course they’d all be making a big deal of it. Unfortunately for the Biden aide who called Republicans “fuckers”, her remarks came right when the Republicans needed to show that it was Democrats who don’t want to get along, even though they’ve been acting like seditious bastards for over a month.

    1. 1.

      jl

      At least Chris Matthews was honest about his problem with assertive women.

      But Rubio has none to lose, so not sure what his beef is.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      natem

      Still waiting for the Pay Per View Event of the New Decade: A Pietistic Smack-Off Between Little Marco and his bible and James Comey and his Select Quotes of Reinhold Neibuhr

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      Nobody who claims our voters are not real citizens, and repeatedly calls for a procedural or military coup to throw our votes in the garbage, gets to call us uncivil for using a cuss word.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      The enfuckening is ongoing and just extremely tiring.

      I used to have a relative that would do this – act like an extreme asshole for a long time, and then when you finally snapped and treated them as they deserved ONCE they would become a sudden and huge victim. Then they’d try to rally people against you.

      We don’t talk to that person anymore. Can’t do it. Same thing with Republicans, who’ve literally been calling Democrats “Traitors” for YEARS. But “fucker” is too much?

      In the words of a wise man: “Fuck ’em.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct. I’ve been challenged by so many people and I don’t, frankly, have time for total political correctness. And to be honest with you, this country doesn’t have time, either.

      Trump, 2015

      This political correctness is just absolutely killing us as a country. You can’t say anything. Anything you say today, they’ll find a reason why it’s not good.

      Trump, 2015

      Being politically correct takes time, and sometimes we don’t have time.

      Trump, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay

      America really told workers "you are essential" and then told them to survive on a minimum wage that equals $15,000 a year with no benefits, below what is considered poverty.

      What people in charge are making clear is that the work is essential, not the people doing it.— Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) December 17, 2020

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jl

      @greenergood: After some confused reports I heard on the radio this morning, Pfizer appears to have strongly asserted that they have not manufacturing or logistics problems and that the full allotment can be delivered on time.

      If anyone heard something different, please let me know.

      So, right now, evidence is that this is typical complete and bottomless Trumpster incompetence. Or maybe Trump just messing stuff up because he’s having a tantrum about his loss.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      I agree completely with Alexandria Oxlade-Chamberlain Ocasio-Cortez. There are still plenty of Republican politicians who need to be likened to Oedipus.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      greenergood

      Sorry, not to trying to take away from the original post – but I’m not intertube skilled to figure out how to ask this, so I’m taking advantage that I was early in the list of posts – I just don’t get how it’s a good thing that the number of vacinnations  has dropped by 40% in the past few days – and why did that happen??

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @natem:

      Still waiting for the Pay Per View Event of the New Decade: A Pietistic Smack-Off Between Little Marco and his bible and James Comey and his Select Quotes of Reinhold Neibuhr 

      If I understand correctly, you want them smacking each other with pies.

      Go on. 😁

      Reply
    17. 17.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      The stunning hypocrisy we’re beginning to see from folks who were silent for four years about vulgarities and hideous smears and more is going to require seatbelts and various safety equipment. Strap in!

      — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2020

      Wow. I’m surprise the usual suspects aren’t taking the bait.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jl

      @greenergood: If the promised supplies continued to be delayed there should be a huge fuss and Congressional investigation.

      Long term institutionalized elderly (nursing homes, etc.) are supposed to be all immunized by end of January according to the current schedule. That would be a huge help in handling the epidemic. Kaiser Family Foundation has estimated that 40 percent of hospitalizations are in this group. Getting them protected would take a huge burden off the health care system in the very near term.

      Taking a huge burden off the health care system would allow states to stop the extreme shutdowns they are in now. That is not really good news on the epidemic front, just that it would allow the economy to open up again without threatening health system collapse, which despite GOP lies, is the reason public health officials go to such extreme measures (they have repeatedly explained this in CA, in order to try to educate the Trumpsters that they are not mean people who hate freedom).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jl

      @greenergood: It is an extremely  important issue.

      Occurred to me that I should call some CA reps. One will be a VP soon, and she’ll have an interest in the new administration’s plans to solve the top emergency not being sabotaged even before it starts.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jay

      one word in an interview and one anonymous donor in one article created a day-long outrage boomlet for the Biden transition–which doesn't say great things about Twitter, politics or journalism— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 17, 2020

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jay

      @trollhattan:

      unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that.

      even the old buy/ship system isn’t how the vaccine is to be shipped.

      It’s a complex system with many different actors that has either stalled, broken down, or been sabotaged.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      laura

      @Jay: BOOM! That’s the real freedom of the marketplace right there – but still requires the freedom to kill you on the job without consequence to maximize shareholder value. And with Justice Gorsuch we know that he and others believe that worker safety is a bridge too far when it may interfere with what a corporation wants.

      Still holding out hope for a Richard Griffen appointment as Secretary of Labor.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Mary G: She shares that distinction with the Orange Clown. She is a social media influencer who moonlights as a Congress woman. She did not vote for the first CARES act and IIRC has not written any piece of legislation.

      Women like Lauren Underwood and Sharice Davids (first term Congress women) don’t get much recognition because they are not constantly preening for attention in front of the cameras or on social media by attacking other Ds.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Aleta

      @greenergood:  “explain why this is happening?”

      B/c Tr didn’t win?  States’ noncompliance (with his need to control them) requires their pain, so he can feel in control again.  Or Kushner has a solution for some “tasked with” problem that requires rerouting and deals.  You know, “getting the country back from the doctors.” (He said.)

      Best guess:  It’s like their idea when Kushner said Trump had to “own” the reopening of states (which they did by fighting with governors),  because the opening would be popular.

      The vaccines are popular, so Trump and cohort want political credit (while others can be held  responsible for any failures).  Perhaps  Ivanka will announce on twitter the great success of the admin’s vaccine distribution program.  Then more vaccines will roll.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay

      @Aleta:

      best guess, between county, state, CDC and the Military, the “Warp Speed Slap a Bandage On It Allocation and Distribution System” has broken down.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      randy khan

      @schrodingers_cat:

      She’s introduced 23 bills and 6 amendments.  She’s in her first term, so she’s not going to be the person who gets a lot of legislation passed (even in a more normal period when regular order is followed).

      She’s also spent a lot of time working to support other Democratic candidates.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Aleta

      @Jay:  Or it’s a stall while they get out in front of taking credit.  Too many pictures yesterday of loaded trucks and Drs /nurses in hospitals.  Need more front page Trump telling us he’s saving lives.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      schrodingers_cat

      @randy khan: Who did she support besides the other DSA roses?

      She campaigned against Sharice Davids in the 2018 primaries. She was out of the gate after the November elections criticizing Ds in NYT for not using Facebook ads for their campaigns.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      randy khan

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Looking at that report, it seems that Underwood had exactly as many bills passed as Ocasio-Cortez.  As I said in another post, that’s not strange for first-term Representatives.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Aleta

      @Jay:  Although my partner has been predicting that their managerial incompetence will result in stupid snafus–  like not enough glass vials produced or delivered on time, or running out of required labels, or something like that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      randy khan

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I’m just citing the source you provided.

      There also are lots of examples of her doing the boring work necessary to be an effective member of Congress.  For instance, she’s really great in hearings, with obvious attention to detail and strong preparation.

      AOC is not always my cup of tea, but the criticisms of her tend to be way over the top, and not reflective of the reality.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Citizen Alan

      @Van Buren: I have no objection to “AOC style righteous anger” so long as it’s directed to the right targets. It’s when she aims her vitriol at fellow Dems for the awful crime of not being a socialist while representing a predominantly red state in the South or the Midwest.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mary G:

      I love AOC’s mad Twitter skillz, especially when her ire is aimed in the right direction.

      mostly agree, as far as it goes

      unfortunately, her aim is often confused

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Abigail Spanberger was on MSBC today, and the interviewer asked about Herself’s declaration that Pelosi’s gotta go, and you could just see Spanberger resisting the temptation to unload

      Reply

