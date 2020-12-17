AOC has a good response to that useless fuck Rubio. Also, note that she called Republicans “motherfuckers”, yet no fainting couches were crushed under the weight of distraught Republicans after her Vanity Fair interview. If it had come at a more convenient time for a bad faith and stupid argument, of course they’d all be making a big deal of it. Unfortunately for the Biden aide who called Republicans “fuckers”, her remarks came right when the Republicans needed to show that it was Democrats who don’t want to get along, even though they’ve been acting like seditious bastards for over a month.

Tired of these people encouraging, ignoring, and excusing their own abusive behavior for years to then turn around and act like the biggest coddled babies in the world. People are hungry and this is what you’re mad about. Take that energy to supporting retroactive UI & checks — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 17, 2020