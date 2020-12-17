BREAKING: Former FDA Director David Kessler will be the chief medical advisor of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, and they're urging people not to travel to DC for the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/zvF6jX7k55 — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) December 15, 2020

"As wonderful as this is… it's also bittersweet" Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, urges Americans to abide by public health measures, as the country surpasses 300,000 Covid deathshttps://t.co/EBgpT2cEwh pic.twitter.com/K6hbpsWD4y — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 16, 2020

For the first time.

All red USA, now including Hawaii, for out of control covid.https://t.co/BpmBybV8U5 pic.twitter.com/Zyt8Uiaeq8 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 16, 2020

The US now has over 6.9 million active cases. pic.twitter.com/GOfQZwEpwx — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 17, 2020

======

Ten international scientists will travel to Wuhan, China to investigate origins of coronavirus, WHO says https://t.co/jH4xxX8gr8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 16, 2020

Europeans urged to wear masks during family gatherings at Christmas https://t.co/v19jMzrQ5r — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 16, 2020

As Germany hits a record of 910 COVID deaths in a single day, Angela Merkel hints that the country’s hard lockdown may extend beyond January 10. https://t.co/YXcvtmkGu3 — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) December 17, 2020

The World Health Organization says countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic. https://t.co/0haqdOGrUh — The Associated Press (@AP) December 17, 2020

Asia Today: South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area. https://t.co/icLBWb8su7 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 17, 2020

Tokyo says COVID-19 strain on hospitals is severe, raises alert to highest https://t.co/xAfG3gsaRk pic.twitter.com/SccKPARstL — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Vaccine inequity: Israel will begin rolling out a major coronavirus vaccination campaign next week, but millions of Palestinians living under Israeli rule nearby will have to wait much longer. By @josephkrauss. https://t.co/WUwgR6GGT6 — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) December 17, 2020

Brazil posts record COVID-19 infections as virus comes roaring back https://t.co/4PNYLBp3qH pic.twitter.com/QNucHLtSru — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Brazil hits 7 million cases as governor reveals Chinese vaccine plan https://t.co/8kJ9cGYLAi — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2020

======

a bank error in humanity’s favor! https://t.co/uMjCYlx0fm — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) December 16, 2020

Exclusive by Politico here, would be remiss to not give them credit:https://t.co/ptFVStqAKV — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) December 16, 2020

Seems like having everyone who receives the vaccine stay in the clinic for 20 minutes is a due & sufficient caution:

Alaska health worker had a serious allergic reaction after Pfizer’s vaccine https://t.co/uxLYPnnc6I — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 16, 2020

Moderna's mRNA vaccine is highly protective against Covid19, the FDA finds in a review of the clinical trial data https://t.co/si4YpS0dnN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 16, 2020

Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues, U.S. officials say https://t.co/102BKR4X8H pic.twitter.com/rftMVxxsF8 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

COVID19 patients are at higher risk of death & post-infection health problems than people who have had the flu. Study is in BMJ & is part of a growing body of evidence showing how much deadlier COVID is compared with the flu & the extent of complications https://t.co/SSAuinWbiZ pic.twitter.com/PeyIfNaMyY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 17, 2020

California researchers have uncovered evidence that UV radiation from sunlight reduces COVID19 transmission. Related species of coronavirus—like those that cause SARS & MERS —were also sensitive to UV light https://t.co/zYWznjYerP via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 16, 2020

How effective is the mask you’re wearing? You may know soon. A CDC division is working with an industry standards group to develop filtration standards — and products that meet them will be able to carry labels saying so https://t.co/2s2UXoccd4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 16, 2020

======

The largest burden of COVID-19 deaths has fallen on people over 65, but young people are also dying at historic rates. There's been ~12,000 more deaths than expected among young adults. So wear a mask, be safe. Do your part as the vaccine is distributed. https://t.co/mq2uCNmKXk — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@RWalensky) December 16, 2020

A California judge has extended an order exempting San Diego strip clubs from state pandemic-related restrictions, a setback for Gov. Gavin Newsom in his efforts to make his orders stick. https://t.co/jhke4X6qP1 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 17, 2020