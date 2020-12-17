Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

At Some Point Reason Intervenes

At Some Point Reason Intervenes

11 Comments

At Some Point Reason Intervenes

This is the North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID positive rate graph (the bottom one is a 14 day moving average).  Note the artfully drawn red line — that’s when Governor Doug Burgum obtained a microscope to locate his testicles and instituted a statewide mask mandate.  But wait, what’s going on in South Dakota?

At Some Point Reason Intervenes 1

We all know that Dollar Store Sarah Palin, Governor Kristi Noem, has no intention of vacating her lair deep in the recesses of Trump’s ass to issue a mask mandate, so it has to be due to cities getting a clue:

When it comes to masks, Brookings took the lead. It was the first city to enact a mandate in South Dakota. […]

In mid-November three more of South Dakota’s larger cities enacted mandates. Huron was first, followed by Mitchell. […]

Sioux Falls mandate took effect at midnight on November 21st.

SDSU Epidemiologist Bonny Specker has been tracking the numbers and says those four mandates appear to be making a difference.

“What is interesting is what happened with the seven-day running averages of new cases per day in the 10 counties with the most populous cities based on whether the largest city passed, or did not pass, a mask mandate before December 1st, a time that changes should be apparent by mid-December,” Specker said in an email.

She says Brookings, Beadle [Huron], Davison [Mitchell] and Minnehaha Counties [Sioux Falls] saw a 69 percent decrease in cases between November 15 and December 14. She says the six counties without a mask mandate before December 1 saw a 40 percent decrease.

I’d call this good news if I were able to ignore the deaths, and absolute devastation of the hospital systems, that preceded it.

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      ReadWrite

      I saw “Rage Positivity Rate” on the first graph and thought the drop-off was a lot sooner than the January 20th I would have expected. But then I read the post.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Kansas did a natural experiment a while back. Some cities instituted mask mandates, others did not.

      In the mask mandate cities, pandemic markers went down significantly. In the non-mask cities, they doubled.

      In the many doctoral theses and studies like David’s institute does, after the pandemic, the effects of different interventions will be teased out. I suspect that when officialdom orders masks, people start taking other measures as well, like cutting down on drinking parties and staying home more.

      It’s important for those in charge to be responsible.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Cheryl Rofer:

       I suspect that when officialdom orders masks, people start taking other measures as well, like cutting down on drinking parties and staying home more.

      True.  Burgum, who is not an idiot but certainly acted like one for a while, defended his inaction by stating that you can’t force people to wear a mask.  But, obviously, the opposite is true:  making something law influences law-abiding people, who are the vast majority.  Also, from talking with relatives, there’s a lot of mask shaming going on (people wearing masks taking shit from others who aren’t).  To say “I’m just following the law” is a pretty powerful response.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      First, just wearing a mask is a signal that you need to keep distance.  So a mask is almost always accompanied by greater distancing, which probably amplifies whatever effectiveness the mask imparts.

      Second, with respect to the Dakotas and other less populous states — officials kept pointing out how “different” they were from NYC or other northeastern states that had early, high death rates — no mass transit, lower density, fewer multigenerational housing arrangements, etc.  They did not consider the ways in which they might be similar — nursing homes, church congregations — and they totally seem ignorant of the fact that even in a “low density” state like North Dakota, more than 70% of the population can be found in just 10 cities.  Okay, they are small cities and people live further apart, but it’s not like you can take the number of square acres in a state and divide by the population to give you a total picture of how people could infect each other.

      Even with improvements, ND and SD are going to rival Massachusetts for third and fourth highest death rates.  Only they had months and months to prepare and get it right.  It’s like Kristi Noem is conducting a eugenics experiment so she can own the libs.  It is just grotesque.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      Just to add regarding South Dakota, it might not surprise you to learn that it has one of the lowest Medicaid nursing home reimbursement rates relative to cost of living in the nation — to the point that many have closed with patients being transferred hours away from the cities where they had lived with their families.  They are probably especially ill-equipped to deal with the added expense of COVID testing and staffing adjustments.  When you drill down in many locations, it will be no surprise to find that they have fared as poorly as they have.

      Reply

