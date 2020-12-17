Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog goes to 11…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

We have all the best words.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Mission Accomplished!

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Wetsuit optional.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / As Above, So Below: GOP Death Cult Infection Vectors

As Above, So Below: GOP Death Cult Infection Vectors

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

They’ll get sick, maybe a few die, but WE want this thing to be over…

… “There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” Alexander added.

“[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected” in order to get “natural immunity…natural exposure,” Alexander wrote on July 24 to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Caputo and eight other senior officials. Caputo subsequently asked Alexander to research the idea, according to emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee’s select subcommittee on coronavirus.

Alexander also argued that colleges should stay open to allow Covid-19 infections to spread, lamenting in a July 27 email to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield that “we essentially took off the battlefield the most potent weapon we had…younger healthy people, children, teens, young people who we needed to fastly [sic] infect themselves, spread it around, develop immunity, and help stop the spread.”…

Senior Trump officials have repeatedly denied that herd immunity — a concept advocated by some conservatives as a tactic to control Covid-19 by deliberately exposing less vulnerable populations in hopes of re-opening the economy — was under consideration or shaped the White House’s approach to the pandemic. “Herd immunity is not the strategy of the U.S. government with regard to coronavirus,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar testified in a hearing before the House coronavirus subcommittee on Oct. 2….

The email cache provided a real-time look at the administration’s deliberations as the Covid-19 crisis first began to rebound during the summer.

“So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares?” Alexander wrote in a July 3 email to the health department’s top communications officials. “If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares…as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life….who cares if we test more and get more positive tests.”…

And this is why Donald Trump, despite his four-year record of failure, came entirely too close to gaming a second term. For too many of our fellow citizens, the only ethical guideline is What’s convenient for me?

The wedding photographer had already spent an hour or two inside with the unmasked wedding party when one of the bridesmaids approached her. The woman thanked her for still showing up, considering “everything that’s going on with the groom.”

When the photographer asked what she meant by that, the bridesmaid said the groom had tested positive for the coronavirus the day before. “She was looking for me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’ like I was going to agree with her that it was fine,” the photographer recalls. “So I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she was like, ‘Oh no no no, don’t freak out. He doesn’t have symptoms. He’s fine.’”

The photographer, who has asthma and three kids, left with her assistant before the night was over. Her exit was tense. The wedding planner said it was the most unprofessional thing she’d ever seen. Bridesmaids accused her of heartlessly ruining an innocent woman’s wedding day. She recalls one bridesmaid telling her, “I’m a teacher, I have fourteen students. If I’m willing to risk it, why aren’t you?” Another said everyone was going to get COVID eventually, so what was the big deal? The friend of the bride who’d spilled the beans cried about being the “worst bridesmaid ever.”

After the photographer left, she canceled her Thanksgiving plans with family, sent her kids to relatives’ houses so they wouldn’t get sick, and informed the brides of her upcoming weddings that she’d be subcontracting to other shooters. A few days later she started to feel sick, and sure enough, tested positive for the coronavirus. She informed the couple. “But they didn’t care,” she says. They didn’t offer to compensate her for the test, nor did they apologize for getting her sick…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Citizen_X
  • Geoboy
  • Jeffro
  • MattF
  • Nora
  • p.a.
  • Parfigliano
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares?” Alexander wrote in a July 3 email to the health department’s top communications officials. “If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares…as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life….who cares if we test more and get more positive tests.”…

      Monstrous. Fuck him fifteen ways from Friday.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Per the Normie Transition Team tweet…yes, exactly this.  I want the lying orange scumbag and his gang of evil morons directly tied to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

      There’ll be more of this, too.  This is (partially) why they went back to having those super-spreader rallies.  Not just for trumpov’s ego, but to get the virus going full-bore everywhere.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nora

      I think every Republican in power should be asked if they agree with “who cares” whether more people get COVID.  I think it should be hung around the neck of every single one of them.  Do you care?  Do you agree that nobody cares if children or young people get COVID and get sick as long as they don’t die?  Do you believe this is a good way to promote the general welfare?

      Of course that’s not going to happen.  The media just yawn at evidence Republicans don’t  give a flying fuck about the lives and health of ordinary people — it’s dog bites man, as far as they’re concerned.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Parfigliano

      Wonder if there is a trail from Trump Admin to So Dak Governor Noem concerning keeping Sturgis motorcycle rally going

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen_X

      But whatever you do, don’t call these psychopathic fuckers fuckers!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.