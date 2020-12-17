this is probably going to get lost in the churn of trump news stories, but it really shouldn’t. the people responsible for keeping us safe and healthy and alive made active, informed decisions to do the exact opposite to try to protect the president’s ego. https://t.co/6EyS3tbdCR — golikecorpromachine (@golikehellmachi) December 16, 2020

They’ll get sick, maybe a few die, but WE want this thing to be over…

… “There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials. “Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” Alexander added. “[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected” in order to get “natural immunity…natural exposure,” Alexander wrote on July 24 to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Caputo and eight other senior officials. Caputo subsequently asked Alexander to research the idea, according to emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee’s select subcommittee on coronavirus.

Alexander also argued that colleges should stay open to allow Covid-19 infections to spread, lamenting in a July 27 email to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield that “we essentially took off the battlefield the most potent weapon we had…younger healthy people, children, teens, young people who we needed to fastly [sic] infect themselves, spread it around, develop immunity, and help stop the spread.”… Senior Trump officials have repeatedly denied that herd immunity — a concept advocated by some conservatives as a tactic to control Covid-19 by deliberately exposing less vulnerable populations in hopes of re-opening the economy — was under consideration or shaped the White House’s approach to the pandemic. “Herd immunity is not the strategy of the U.S. government with regard to coronavirus,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar testified in a hearing before the House coronavirus subcommittee on Oct. 2…. The email cache provided a real-time look at the administration’s deliberations as the Covid-19 crisis first began to rebound during the summer. “So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares?” Alexander wrote in a July 3 email to the health department’s top communications officials. “If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares…as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life….who cares if we test more and get more positive tests.”…

Alexander sent his demands to officials like CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and his boss Michael Caputo — for months. Alexander was only pushed out of government in September after POLITICO detailed his efforts to muzzle Fauci and edit CDC’s reports. pic.twitter.com/oyO0yEYeJa — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) December 16, 2020

not particularly upset about the president wanting the whole country to get covid because i’ve assumed that for ages, but it’s nice to have it reported, with evidence. again, it won’t make a difference, but i like evidence, and historians like primary sources so good for them. — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) December 16, 2020

And this is why Donald Trump, despite his four-year record of failure, came entirely too close to gaming a second term. For too many of our fellow citizens, the only ethical guideline is What’s convenient for me?

