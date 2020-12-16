Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This really is a full service blog.

Mission Accomplished!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

No one could have predicted…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Not all heroes wear capes.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Yes we did.

Women: they get shit done

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Verified, but limited!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Call Them Out

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Call Them Out

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Say it with me: Schadenfreudelicious!

… “Republicans fell into a trap by expecting Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp to cheat for them,” said Jordan Fuchs, a longtime Republican strategist in Georgia who is a deputy secretary of state under Raffensperger and who says the ongoing civil war in her party will have long-term consequences at the polls, including in the state’s two Senate runoff races on Jan. 5.

“The Democrats only have one, singular turnout model, and that’s the argument of voter suppression,” Fuchs added. “They say it in their litigation — it’s the number one poll-tested message they have. This has fed into the hands of Democrats.”…

Trump emissaries have warned Kemp that the president plans to continue to relentlessly attack him and will publicly criticize him when he returns to the state on behalf of the Republican Senate candidates, possibly on Saturday. The president has attacked Kemp on Twitter, lambasted him at a rally in Valdosta, Ga., earlier this month and went after him again during an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News…

The tensions have surprised Republicans in Georgia, many of whom assumed for much of the year that at least some of the apparent chill between Trump and Kemp was staged because the governor did not want to appear to be too close to Trump ahead of a potential rematch with Abrams.

Kemp clearly has had his eye on his reelection bid all year. Kemp’s narrow win over Abrams in 2018 was dominated by the debate over voting rights and voter suppression. Abrams characterized Kemp, then secretary of state, as an architect of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Georgians, mostly people of color, through an extensive culling of the state’s voter roll….

No honor among thieves, I guess. Wasn’t there some ‘poem’ about a snake, that the GOP embraced?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • JMG
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • p.a.
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I can’t imagine a better GOTV strategy than to point to Perdue and Loeffler’s complicity in Texas’s treasonous lawsuit. Kudos, Joe!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Fun to watch, but Republican voters, to their credit, have traditionally risen above their internecine squabbles when it comes to voting. Maybe this will discourage turnout at the margins enough for us to win, but I can’t imagine a day when their voters go to war against their party.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I made be mistake of clicking on an NYT link because they were interviewing Tester about making inroads with rural voters.  But his response was basically

      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      I’m going to repost this

       
      Racist ‘Zoombombers’ Target Minority Communities at UGA

      During a Zoombombing that lasted about five minutes, the perpetrators announced UGA professor Sharina Maillo Pozo’s home address, called the guests racial slurs and threatened their families with meat cleavers, gave ransom threats, shouted they were members of the Ku Klux Klan and showed a video of a dismembered body, according to The Red & Black. García Peña and Maillo Pozo declined to provide further comment to Flagpole.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      I don’t think our voters are motivated by GOP squabbles.  The only question is whether enough GOP voters are discouraged.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      That’s my congresswoman up there. Might have taken us a while to elect a Dem, but boy did we hit the ground with a good one.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      Wasn’t there some ‘poem’ about a snake, that the GOP embraced?

      Well, there’s Vampire Weekend’s

      wicked snakes

      inside a place

      you thought was dignified

      which seems to describe the Trump White House pretty well, but I don’t think that’s  what you’re thinking about.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      Anne, yesterday WaterGirl suggested I write a letter to Bianca saying what she meant to me and how I felt about her passing. Well, I did that. And then it occured to me, the jackaltariat always took an interest in Bianca and my stories about her. Maybe they’d like to read the letter. I can send it to you if you think it’s a good idea.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      It’s not about a squabble. It’s about someone trying to steal your vote. If that isn’t a motivation, I don’t know what would be.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      Some hope IF there really is a crack in the Fux ‘News’ tRumpublican info monopoly and IF the OANN/alt reich-wing ‘news’ services are attacking the two GA daytraders as not sufficiently tRumpturdy.  Lot of IFs.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JMG

      Nate Cohn of the Times says that absentee and early voting data so far indicates that the runoffs will be high turnout affairs with no particular turnout advantage for either side. In other words, two more close contests. Which makes sense. Why should a whole bunch of devoted partisans change their minds from November 3 to now?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.