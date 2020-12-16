Biden, in Atlanta, says of Sens. Loeffler & Perdue backing the Texas lawsuit for Trump: "they fully embraced nullifying nearly 5 million Georgia votes. You might want to remember that come January 5…Maybe your senators were just confused. Maybe they think they represent Texas."

dude has had to silently eat so much bullshit to get here and he’s absolutely planning on cramming it back down some deserving throats https://t.co/Bqse6MkCtf

Say it with me: Schadenfreudelicious!

So much great reporting in this extraordinary behind-the-scenes account of Trump's rage at Georgia's Republican governor for failing to help him steal the election, via @AshleyRParker , @AmyEGardner and @jdawsey1 : https://t.co/e3g1bq51Xo

… “Republicans fell into a trap by expecting Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp to cheat for them,” said Jordan Fuchs, a longtime Republican strategist in Georgia who is a deputy secretary of state under Raffensperger and who says the ongoing civil war in her party will have long-term consequences at the polls, including in the state’s two Senate runoff races on Jan. 5.

“The Democrats only have one, singular turnout model, and that’s the argument of voter suppression,” Fuchs added. “They say it in their litigation — it’s the number one poll-tested message they have. This has fed into the hands of Democrats.”…

Trump emissaries have warned Kemp that the president plans to continue to relentlessly attack him and will publicly criticize him when he returns to the state on behalf of the Republican Senate candidates, possibly on Saturday. The president has attacked Kemp on Twitter, lambasted him at a rally in Valdosta, Ga., earlier this month and went after him again during an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News…

The tensions have surprised Republicans in Georgia, many of whom assumed for much of the year that at least some of the apparent chill between Trump and Kemp was staged because the governor did not want to appear to be too close to Trump ahead of a potential rematch with Abrams.

Kemp clearly has had his eye on his reelection bid all year. Kemp’s narrow win over Abrams in 2018 was dominated by the debate over voting rights and voter suppression. Abrams characterized Kemp, then secretary of state, as an architect of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Georgians, mostly people of color, through an extensive culling of the state’s voter roll….