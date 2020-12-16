Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled his final major holiday party of the year Wednesday after his exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus forced him into quarantine https://t.co/8fvkG8S6RD
If anyone could be said to deserve this, it would be Mike ‘Don’t You Know Who I *Am*?’ Pompeo. Just yesterday…
Scoop: Hundreds of people skipped Mike Pompeo’s indoor holiday party today, in wake of health concerns, per two U.S. officials. 900+ invites went out, roughly 70 RSVP’d, fewer actually showed up, per sources. https://t.co/oichJK97Co
Pompeo was supposed to give a speech at the event but he cancelled. The State Department did not respond to questions about why he cancelled and whether it was due to his own health concerns about holding a large indoor event
… If it weren’t for all those State Department families, not to mention the hospitality and security workers, who didn’t have the choice not to show up — and who probably won’t, unlike Large Mike, have access to the best scarce limited treatments if they get sick…
… The decision caps a run of indoor holiday parties hosted by Pompeo, his wife, Susan, and his top aides that health experts and U.S. lawmakers warned could turn into superspreader events at a time when the novel coronavirus has killed more than 300,000 Americans.
The State Department has hosted hundreds of diplomats and dignitaries since last week for indoor gatherings with holiday music, drinks and photo lines that resulted in the type of close congregation and unmasking that facilitates the airborne transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets.
Pompeo, one of President Trump’s most loyal confidants, stood out among Cabinet officials for approving holiday events that disregarded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines against large indoor gatherings, while other departments such as the Pentagon switched to hosting virtual holiday functions…
