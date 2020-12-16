Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled his final major holiday party of the year Wednesday after his exposure to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus forced him into quarantine https://t.co/8fvkG8S6RD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 16, 2020

If anyone could be said to deserve this, it would be Mike ‘Don’t You Know Who I *Am*?’ Pompeo. Just yesterday…



Scoop: Hundreds of people skipped Mike Pompeo’s indoor holiday party today, in wake of health concerns, per two U.S. officials. 900+ invites went out, roughly 70 RSVP’d, fewer actually showed up, per sources. https://t.co/oichJK97Co — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) December 16, 2020

Pompeo was supposed to give a speech at the event but he cancelled. The State Department did not respond to questions about why he cancelled and whether it was due to his own health concerns about holding a large indoor event — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) December 16, 2020

… If it weren’t for all those State Department families, not to mention the hospitality and security workers, who didn’t have the choice not to show up — and who probably won’t, unlike Large Mike, have access to the best scarce limited treatments if they get sick…