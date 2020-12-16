Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

The house always wins.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This blog goes to 11…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Too inconsequential to be sued

False Scribes! False Scribes!

I personally stopped the public option…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Yes we did.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Reality always wins in the end.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Mike Pompeo, Latest Punchline

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Mike Pompeo, Latest Punchline

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

If anyone could be said to deserve this, it would be Mike ‘Don’t You Know Who I *Am*?’ Pompeo. Just yesterday…

… If it weren’t for all those State Department families, not to mention the hospitality and security workers, who didn’t have the choice not to show up — and who probably won’t, unlike Large Mike, have access to the best scarce limited treatments if they get sick…

The decision caps a run of indoor holiday parties hosted by Pompeo, his wife, Susan, and his top aides that health experts and U.S. lawmakers warned could turn into superspreader events at a time when the novel coronavirus has killed more than 300,000 Americans.

The State Department has hosted hundreds of diplomats and dignitaries since last week for indoor gatherings with holiday music, drinks and photo lines that resulted in the type of close congregation and unmasking that facilitates the airborne transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets.

Pompeo, one of President Trump’s most loyal confidants, stood out among Cabinet officials for approving holiday events that disregarded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines against large indoor gatherings, while other departments such as the Pentagon switched to hosting virtual holiday functions…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • germy
  • Jeffro
  • John Revolta
  • Leto
  • Mary G
  • Mathguy
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • sdhays
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      sdhays

      The Republican Party has done more to destroy this country’s government than any foreign adversary since King George.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I was gonna say why don’t more of these people die?  By “these people” I mean evil ones like Pompeo.

      But noooooooooooo, access to that kind of health care…

      Just another manifestation of IGMFY.  As Betty C put it months ago, I’m no longer content voting these shit heads out of office.  I want them to flee the country and have to undergo plastic surgery to help hide there whereabouts.

      Or die of the plague, I’m not particular.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      At least Santa’s wearing a mask.  Don’t see any others on the guests.  And who are the guests? Per the WaPost:

      The event was dedicated to the family members of diplomats serving overseas in dangerous postings that require them to leave their spouses and children behind, such as in Iraq or Afghanistan.

      Why have only the diplomat at risk?

      The event featured drinks, boxed meals and a masked Santa who walked around from table to table to chitchat with adults and children, according to the two officials and photographs taken during the event obtained by The Washington Post. … The State Department said masks would be required for attendance and it would enforce social distancing guidelines. But photos of the event showed attendees removing masks to eat food and drinks atop plaid tablecloths.

      Two invitees expressed disappointment about the event, saying it put at risk diplomats, their families and the staff involved in putting on the event. One spouse of a diplomat said she declined the invitation because her husband was serving abroad and if she had attended and gotten sick, no one would have been able to take care of their children.

      “It was a completely irresponsible party to throw,” said the woman.

      In past years, the event has drawn crowds of 200 to 300 people. The decision to hold the event came despite objections from some members of Congress, including the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee [Robert Menendez], who called on Pompeo to cancel the party and others the department held last week.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in NC

      Looking forward to the door hitting his fat ass on the way out…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle:

      “It was a completely irresponsible party to throw,” said the woman.

      Pretty much sums up the past four years. Nothing says I don’t give a shot about any of you like a super spreader event.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mary G

      You know that photo was staged just right so that you can’t see the oceans of empty space for the no-shows. It still shows the kid ignoring Santa completely.

      Mike is third behind Stephen Miller and Bill Barr in my Twitler’s Hall of Shame.  For the “Swagger is Back” slogan designed to justify every foreigner that thinks all Americans are arrogant Ugly Americans and stupid.  Then because his wife was allowed her own office to abuse employees. And all the Jim Jones “Christianity.” And refusing to lift sanctions so Iran could import medical supplies needed to fight Covid. And on and on. I just loathe him and hope the Covid overcomes the rare meds we are wasting on his fat ass.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.