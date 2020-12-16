Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Inspired Terrorism

Trump Inspired Terrorism

62 Comments

Get used to more of this:

A former Houston Police Department Captain was arrested and charged for running a man off the road and pointing a gun at his head in an attempt to prove claims of a massive voter fraud scheme in Harris County, according to a news release from the Harris County’s DA’s office.

Mark Anthony Aguirre, 63, was arrested by Houston police Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“He crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime, and we are lucky no one was killed,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “His alleged investigation was backward from the start – first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened.”

According to court documents, Aguirre told police that he was part of a group of private citizens called the “Liberty Center,” who were conducting a civilian investigation into the alleged ballot scheme.

According to Aguirre, he had been conducting surveillance for four days on a man who was allegedly the mastermind of a giant voter fraud scheme. Aguirre told authorities the man was hiding 750,000 fraudulent ballots in a truck he was driving.

Instead, the victim turned out to be an innocent air conditioner repairman, court documents said.

Aguirre ran his SUV into the back of the truck to get the technician to stop and get out, according to court documents.

When the technician got out of the truck, Aguirre pointed a handgun at the technician, forced him to the ground and put his knee on the man’s back until police came, the court document said.

Aguirre allegedly directed police to a parking lot nearby where another suspect, who has not been identified, took the truck.

There are a lot of unhinged, unstable folks out there, and Trump is motivating to act upon their lunacy.

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      WV Blondie

      Call it what it is – stochastic terrorism.

      (From Wikipedia) stochastic terrorism [stuh-kas-tik ter-uh-riz-uh m] -noun- the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jay C

      Not that makes much difference in principle (said principle being “F*ck Tr*mp and all his works”, but the incident in Houston happened back on October 19.
      Though being pre-election doesn’t make the paranoiac violence any better to have to read about.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Pete Mack

      And now the worthless SOB will 0lead temporary insanity or something.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @WV Blondie:

      Call it what it is – stochastic terrorism.

      This specific case is not stochastic at all.  He wasn’t some loner who decided to do this on his own hook.  He had been hired to be part of a private investigation of the election:

      Aguirre allegedly never told police that he had been paid a total of $266,400 by the Houston-based Liberty Center for God and Country, with $211,400 of that amount being deposited into his account the day after the incident.

      I definitely want to know more about the “Liberty Center for God and Country”, especially about which billionaire is funding it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      Send the bastard to Gitmo. Waterboard him until he identifies who is financing his terrorist cell. Surely no Republican would object to that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      J R in WV

      OT but cool…

      Next door neighbor and best friend, works for the big county health dept in the state capitol area, is an inspector so out in public a lot, got her first vaccination yesterday.

      No third eye yet, if you believe her.

      So relieved to hear that, she has been in danger for months now. Has been a neighbor since we moved out here 40 years ago. Helped us move stuff from town, actually. Also a great cook, bird expert  and gardener!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @Pete Mack: They paid him $266k for this 4-day investigation,  though much of it was the day after the incident in what clearly seems like a payoff to keep silent about the real backstory.  In that sense, it seems like a grift.  But on the other hand, he waited for police so he obviously was a true believer that there were ballots in that trailer.

      Seems insane to me, but also a little frightening that 10s of millions are insane by that criteria.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Felanius Kootea

      Whoa. The lack of a shared reality between Trump cultists and the rest of us is going to lead to more frightening incidents. This person is delusional but convinced that he’s on the side of righteousness – did he call the police to the scene of his ongoing crime thinking he’d finally solved the “voter fraud” case?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yarrow

      From the article:

      Aguirre worked for HPD for 24 years and was indefinitely suspended after a botched raid outside a westside K-Mart in 2002.

      “Indefinitely suspended?” What’s that mean? Is he still collecting a paycheck?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SideshowBill because I can't use my real name for business reasons

      Notice the incident happened back in October and they’re just arresting him now.  It’s great to be a cop </snark>

      Reply
    13. 13.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Roger Moore: Thank you. Stochastic means random. The only thing random about T-inspired terrorism is which one of his crazy nutters he inspires to do the deed.

      We know who is doing the instigating (Orange Clown) and we know who are the likely targets.

      Call it what it is, Republican inspired White Supremacist Terrorism.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bill Arnold

      If you want some of today’s GOP insanity, another wonkette piece:
      That’s Right, MAGA Idiots, Time To Eat Mitch McConnell’s Face! (Evan Hurst, December 16, 2020)
      I rabbitholed down the Sidney Powell tweet and found myself in a world stranger than the Wonderland that Alice found.
      A lot of left-wing conspiracy theories (some grounded in very reasonable suspicions and facts) have been resurfacing as right wing conspiracy theories the last few weeks. Some of the Parler action is competent progressive trolls. Some of the twitter action too. Mixed feelings about this; quite dangerous, but will do a lot of damage to the GOP if steered well.
      Oh, and <em>”The Kracken”</em> clearly is/has been a large scale disinformation/influence op to promote and amplify sedition in the USA, by enemies of the United States of America, both domestic and foreign.
      Prove otherwise! :-)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      laura

      I mean, who hasn’t been run off the road after a rear end accident by a retired LEO who was paid almost 300 large to stick a gun in your face and then hold you hostage while his coconspirator steals your wrecked work vehicle and your life flashes before your eyes. Ain’t that America, home of the free…….

      My God, how we need an American Nuremburg Trial to sort through this experiment in fascism and criminality.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Bill Arnold: Has anyone planted the rumor that Sidney Powell and Giuliani are both agents of Hugo Chavez and company and that their role was to defend Trump in such an incompetent manner that they couldn’t possibly win?  I mean, what are the CHANCES that someone could LOSE 60 lawsuits unless they were TRYING to lose?  I mean, who in their right mind would try to pass off a military jeep mechanic as an expert in military intelligence and cybersecurity?

      Let them deal with the angry hordes outside their doors for a change.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Poe Larity

      It strikes me that Hollywood has never had an air conditioning hero or bad guy. Nor any actors I can think of. Lots of famous people were plumbers – Michael Caine, Bob Hoskins, Ozzy…

      The Wingularity sure has some strange paths when it’s “The HVAC Guy”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Bill Arnold

      @schrodingers_cat:

      The only thing random about T-inspired terrorism is which one of his crazy nutters he inspires to do the deed.

      That’s precisely the way stochastic terrorism should be used; the people doing the rabble-rousing are the terrorists, and they’re counting on a high probability that one or more rando (in this case a delusional rich rando) takes action, but because their is (almost always) no legally provable causal link, the perpetrator (the rabble rouser) skates.
      Stochastic optimization, e.g. simulated annealing, is a similar usage.
      The actual incidents/events, such as this one, are the intended results of stochastic terrorism.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anoniminous

      The Liberty Center for God and Country

      These people are a real piece of work.  From the link:

      Liberty Center for God and Country: “Patriots will stand and fight before we let these Communist Democrats steal the election and destroy America’s Constitutional Republic.”

      Most of their shit is the usual Right Wing crapola they’ve been pushing since Roosevelt.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trnc

      @Bill Arnold: “Patriotic Houston Ex-Cop Crashed Into Van, Held AC Repair Guy At Gunpoint In Successful Attempt To Prove Mental Instability Of Trump Supporters” also works as a headline.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Xenos

      This whole scenario is like a fact pattern of an issue-spotting exam for a torts class in law school.  You could just hand the students the article and say “discuss”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trnc

      “There were no ballots in the truck,” according to a Harris County district attorney’s office press release. “It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools.”

      Looks like the Soros patented “Inflatable Tools Of The Trade (Perfect for hiding Ballots and Communists! Order yours TODAY!”) is working as expected.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Yarrow:

      Bunches of cops got disciplined over that, with at least one resignation and a prosecution or two.

      Charges against the folks in the mass arrest were all dismissed.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Yutsano

      @Bill Arnold:

      Oh, and ”The Kracken” clearly is/has been a large scale disinformation/influence op to promote and amplify sedition in the USA, by enemies of the United States of America, both domestic and foreign.

      Can y’all be leaving Seattle’s hockey team alone now? Please and thank you.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jeffreyw

      Kindle has a Le Carre book for $3.  I read the reviews rated most helpful and they were 1 star.

      1.0 out of 5 stars More an anti-Trump diatribe than a spy novel
      Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2019

      I threw the book out at page 58. I see and hear enough Trump Derangement Syndrome and BREXIT derangement syndrome day in and day out. I have no love for Trump but I read spy novels to get away from all the current political drama. I don’t expect Trump Derangement Syndrome in a John Le Carre novel.

      I considered that to be a good review, and very helpful!  I am not going into comments on the review.  No need!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      It’s been mention elsewhere this clown got paid over a 100K to do this. We’re going to have to come up for a new word for Terrorist – Grifter.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      different-church-lady

      Yup, it’s “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street”, except instead of space aliens it’s one sociopath with lots of money and a talent for bringing out every single gram of latent racism in people.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jeffro:

      POLITICO story breaking: the trumpov maladministration decided back in July to go for herd immunity despite the deaths that would result. Murdering liars.

      Paul Alexander left when M. Caputo (who Paul Alexander reported to) went on medical leave.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Gin & Tonic: Been that way for the Racist Right for a while since they began sueing Klan leaders for the youthful indiscretions they egg their members into.  King Rat haranges his minions until one of them goes lone gunman.

      Of course in this case King Rat shown he’s got money, to let the litigation begin.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kent

      Thinking this through to the end game.  It seems to me that the increasing radicalism and crazy of the Republican party only ends two ways.

      1.  The doubling down of the outrageous level of racism and crazy leads them down the path of the California GOP and they become a rump party
      2. They actually take over the fucking country which is what we had for the past 4 years under Trump.

      I don’t know how things play out.  I don’t think we can survive a Trump 2.0   Demographics do not favor the current path of the GOP.  But one way or the other it is going to be a bumpy fucking road.  But strategically thinking, I’m not sure which is worse, a crazy GOP that can’t regain power.  Or a less crazy more expansive GOP that does regain power.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mo Salad

      @Yutsano: We both know that they should have went with the Metropolitans.  A free century-old Stanley Cup title, right there for the taking. But nooooooo…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Rand Careaga

      @Bill Arnold:

      That’s precisely the way stochastic terrorism should be used; the people doing the rabble-rousing are the terrorists

      And Alex Jones knows exactly what he meant with “one way or another” a few days ago, and so did most of the people who heard him.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kent

      @rikyrah: I doubt he was still collecting a paycheck.  It probably meant they agreed not to pull his law enforcement credentials and put an actual firing on his employment record if he agreed to go away and never come back.  That sort of thing is pretty common.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Elizabelle

      @jeffreyw:   Agent Running in the Field.

      I liked it a lot.  LeCarre had a lot to say about Trump (described as “Putin’s shithouse cleaner”) and about British politicians and Brexit.

      Foo on those one-star reviewers.  They are stupid.

      Here’s a review from BookTrib.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Bill Arnold

      @Rand Careaga:

      And Alex Jones knows exactly what he meant with “one way or another” a few days ago, and so did most of the people who heard him.

      You saw that too. Instant chill on reading it.
      (To put it in Alex Jones’ terms, Alex Jones’ influence over gullible easily manipulated Americans needs to be neutralized, one way or the other; he’s an enemy of the United States of America.)

      Reply

