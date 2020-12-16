On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Yvonne appears to be a person of few words (!) but I am willing to bet that this is a photograph from a very special trip to Denali and Wonder Lake. Perhaps Yvonne will show up in the thread to tell us more about it. In the meantime, maybe we can all share a few words about a trip we took when we were kids that is a special memory for you, or holds a special place in your heart.

I’ll start. My parents owned a small business, a local neighborhood tavern, so we never got to go away on vacation. Ever. Except once, when we went to the Wisconsin Dells. I have a permanently etched picture in my head of nighttime and beauty and lights and Indians dancing and a profound sense of wonder. ~WaterGirl