Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Wetsuit optional.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mission Accomplished!

Shocking, but not surprising

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The math demands it!

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Reality always wins in the end.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

The house always wins.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Women: they get shit done

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Han shot first.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

This blog goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Yvonne – Denali from Wonder Lake

On The Road – Yvonne – Denali from Wonder Lake

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Yvonne appears to be a person of few words (!) but I am willing to bet that this is a photograph from a very special trip to Denali and Wonder Lake.  Perhaps Yvonne will show up in the thread to tell us more about it.  In the meantime, maybe we can all share a few words about a trip we took when we were kids that is a special memory for you, or holds a special place in your heart.

I’ll start.  My parents owned a small business, a local neighborhood tavern, so we never got to go away on vacation.  Ever.  Except once, when we went to the Wisconsin Dells.  I have a permanently etched picture in my head of nighttime and beauty and lights and Indians dancing and a profound sense of wonder.  ~WaterGirl

Yvonne

On The Road - Yvonne - Denali from Wonder Lake

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • frosty
  • JanieM
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      I’d love to hear the story behind that picture.

      Nothing in my childhood surpasses the trip I made to California on the train in 1961, when I was eleven. I wrote about it here a while back, prompted by a set of BillinGlendaleCA’s photos presented as old-fashioned postcards.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      I also wish my pictures from my two week trip to Germany in 1995 still existed. I got scenery, cathedrals, meals, friends, maybe even the best Italian food I ever had in a tiny town on the Rhine that I couldn’t even begin to tell you the name of. But like I said in the other thread, Lord knows where they have disappeared to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      We stopped at the Dells overnight on our way back from Yellowstone / Grand Teton. It looked so interesting we went back a couple of years later* and spent some time there. The best part was the boat tour with a couple of stops. The theme parks and water parks? Meh. It looked like Gatlinburg or any town just outside of a major natural wonder.

      * That was the year my wife hitched up the trailer and said “I’m going to California. You’re welcome to come along.” I flew to Birmingham, went with her through NOLA and TX to Albuquerque, then flew home. Connected again in Minneapolis and drove with her the rest of the way home, with the stop at the Dells.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve in the ATL

      My parents owned a small business, a local neighborhood tavern, so we never got to go away on vacation. Ever.

      Last summer I tried to eat at a Greek diner in scottsboro, Alabama, and it was closed for vacation. I was all “what?” and they were all “ “ because they weren’t there they were on vacation.

      Amazing how Trump ruined even Greek diners in BFE.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.