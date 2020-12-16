Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

I personally stopped the public option…

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shocking, but not surprising

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Lighten up, Francis.

Yes we did.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Wetsuit optional.

This blog goes to 11…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Aerochrome

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Aerochrome

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Aerochrome was a false color infrared film that was developed for the War Department during World War II as a counter measure for camouflage. Real vegetation would show up in bright red where camouflage would not. After the war it was used for scientific purposes (it could help detect the health of trees) and was eventually released to the public. It’s other worldly colors were particularly popular in the late 1960’s for pop art, including album covers.

It fell into disuse in the later part of the 20th century and was discontinued by Kodak in 2011. With the rise of digital cameras, infrared photography underwent a resurgence including Aerochrome via filters or post processing. Color infrared photos are an artistic expression, there’s not a right color choice and Aerochrome emulation is one choice. I’ve taken some of my infrared photos, shot with a 590nm filter that allows a good deal of visible light to reach the sensor since they work best for Aerochrome emulation.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 7
Glendale, CA

This is the terminal building for Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, which was LA’s primary airport in the 1930’s and 1940’s. This building and a few hangers is all that is left of the airport which is now a business park. The primary tenant of the park is the Giant Evil Corporation which bought and restored the terminal building.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 6
Glendale, CASeptember 24, 2016

The Korean Comfort Women’s memorial in Glendale’s Central Park. It’s twin is in Seoul across from the Embassy of Japan.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 5
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 6, 2019

Downtown Los Angeles; Kenneth Hahn Regional Park; San Gabriel Mountains.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 4
Los Angeles, CAMarch 12, 2018

Los Angeles City Hall.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 3
Angelino Heights, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 21, 2018

The Kaiser House on Carroll Ave. in Angelino Heights.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 2
Crystal Lake Recreation Area, CAFebruary 26, 2019

The Crystal Lake Visitors Center at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Mountains. The amount of snow when I visited was a bit of a surprise. The sky in the original photo was overcast and has been replaced.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome 1
San Fernando, CAApril 17, 2017

The Convento at Mission San Fernando.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Aerochrome
San Marino, CASeptember 19, 2016

The Zen Rock Garden in the Japanese Garden at The Huntington.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.