🐾BillinGlendaleCA
Aerochrome was a false color infrared film that was developed for the War Department during World War II as a counter measure for camouflage. Real vegetation would show up in bright red where camouflage would not. After the war it was used for scientific purposes (it could help detect the health of trees) and was eventually released to the public. It’s other worldly colors were particularly popular in the late 1960’s for pop art, including album covers.
It fell into disuse in the later part of the 20th century and was discontinued by Kodak in 2011. With the rise of digital cameras, infrared photography underwent a resurgence including Aerochrome via filters or post processing. Color infrared photos are an artistic expression, there’s not a right color choice and Aerochrome emulation is one choice. I’ve taken some of my infrared photos, shot with a 590nm filter that allows a good deal of visible light to reach the sensor since they work best for Aerochrome emulation.
This is the terminal building for Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, which was LA’s primary airport in the 1930’s and 1940’s. This building and a few hangers is all that is left of the airport which is now a business park. The primary tenant of the park is the Giant Evil Corporation which bought and restored the terminal building.
The Korean Comfort Women’s memorial in Glendale’s Central Park. It’s twin is in Seoul across from the Embassy of Japan.
Downtown Los Angeles; Kenneth Hahn Regional Park; San Gabriel Mountains.
Los Angeles City Hall.
The Kaiser House on Carroll Ave. in Angelino Heights.
The Crystal Lake Visitors Center at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Mountains. The amount of snow when I visited was a bit of a surprise. The sky in the original photo was overcast and has been replaced.
The Convento at Mission San Fernando.
The Zen Rock Garden in the Japanese Garden at The Huntington.
