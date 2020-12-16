On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Aerochrome was a false color infrared film that was developed for the War Department during World War II as a counter measure for camouflage. Real vegetation would show up in bright red where camouflage would not. After the war it was used for scientific purposes (it could help detect the health of trees) and was eventually released to the public. It’s other worldly colors were particularly popular in the late 1960’s for pop art, including album covers.

It fell into disuse in the later part of the 20th century and was discontinued by Kodak in 2011. With the rise of digital cameras, infrared photography underwent a resurgence including Aerochrome via filters or post processing. Color infrared photos are an artistic expression, there’s not a right color choice and Aerochrome emulation is one choice. I’ve taken some of my infrared photos, shot with a 590nm filter that allows a good deal of visible light to reach the sensor since they work best for Aerochrome emulation.