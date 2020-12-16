Geraldo to Charlie Kirk: You have to stop this pic.twitter.com/dEa57Hx7pE — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 15, 2020

You may remember Charlie ‘Diaper Boy’ Kirk insisting that liberals were ginning up ‘a war against Thanksgiving‘ (while looking like he was coming down from a week-long bender). Or maybe you thought of him when Politico reported that his ‘Falkirk Center’, formed in partnership with fellow grifter Jerry Falwell Jr, has been ‘pushing the boundaries of its 501c(3) tax status’ while shilling for Donald Trump. It just hasn’t been a good six weeks for young Charlie, and unlike more experienced right-wing grifters, he’s not tempered enough to know that losing an Oval Office figurehead in no way reduces the potential to scam the rubes!



Charlie Kirk criticizes Mitch McConnell for congratulating President-elect Joe Biden: "You typically don't use the term 'congratulations' when someone just stole a bank" pic.twitter.com/1o7egxjGBF — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 15, 2020

Turns out, Kirk’s got an immanently upcoming event at Palm Beach which just might be affected by [waves hand] all this…

Musicians, comedians, stage actors cut off from their primary source of income, but TP USA is essential. Killing Grandma over Christmas to see Charlie Kirk live. — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 15, 2020

if I had to go to this I’d fake my own kidnapping pic.twitter.com/kqKd7eErF5 — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 14, 2020

But seriously… If these mopes were just a little more competent, I’d worry about a Jonestown moment. Because most of the cultists paying to show up for this clownshoe are very young and very ‘committed’, it wouldn’t take much for them to double-dog-dare each other into some kind of genuine terrorist event… probably something that hurt them worse than it did their multitudinous perceived enemies, but I feel bad for the first responders & innocent hospitality workers who might end up in the middle of the firefight / superspreader orgy. It’s not as though Florida governor DeathSantis is gonna be much help preventing another disaster, after all.