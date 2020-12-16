Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Littlest Grifter Hit Hard By Trump Loss

You may remember Charlie ‘Diaper Boy’ Kirk insisting that liberals were ginning up ‘a war against Thanksgiving‘ (while looking like he was coming down from a week-long bender). Or maybe you thought of him when Politico reported that his ‘Falkirk Center’, formed in partnership with fellow grifter Jerry Falwell Jr, has been ‘pushing the boundaries of its 501c(3) tax status’ while shilling for Donald Trump. It just hasn’t been a good six weeks for young Charlie, and unlike more experienced right-wing grifters, he’s not tempered enough to know that losing an Oval Office figurehead in no way reduces the potential to scam the rubes!

Turns out, Kirk’s got an immanently upcoming event at Palm Beach which just might be affected by [waves hand] all this…

But seriously… If these mopes were just a little more competent, I’d worry about a Jonestown moment. Because most of the cultists paying to show up for this clownshoe are very young and very ‘committed’, it wouldn’t take much for them to double-dog-dare each other into some kind of genuine terrorist event… probably something that hurt them worse than it did their multitudinous perceived enemies, but I feel bad for the first responders & innocent hospitality workers who might end up in the middle of the firefight / superspreader orgy. It’s not as though Florida governor DeathSantis is gonna be much help preventing another disaster, after all.

    10Comments

    4. 4.

      Calouste

      SAS? As in they couldn’t decide whether to choose SA or SS, and they decided on the combination?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      @Calouste:

      All things considered that’s probably how they came up with it.

      They do seem to have a bit more irrationality about them than an old dirty floor mop. I’ve wondered before how someone thinks that making a country inhabitable for most of it’s citizens makes it better.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      John Revolta

      Jeez, those are some really big names. It’s like fucking GriftStock. They’d better get the turnout because these types don’t come cheap and they expect to get paid and no bullshit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      @Calouste:

      This story is openly begging fir a clip from that episode of Extras we were discussing on the Toobin thread.

      “S.A.S. You know what that stands for?”

      “Uh, yeah, Special AIr Service.”

      “What?”

      “Special AIr Service”

      “No. I’ve spoken to real S.A.S. guys and they told me what it really stands for.”

      “Go on then.”

      “Super Army Soldiers.”

      “You sure about that?”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      They didn’t cancel this thing? It may become the political equivalent of the Sturgis Rally. It’s taking place just before Christmas. Plenty of time to take the virus back home and spread it around.

      Reply

