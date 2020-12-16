Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The revolution will be supervised.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Too inconsequential to be sued

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We still have time to mess this up!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This really is a full service blog.

No one could have predicted…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This blog will pay for itself.

Shocking, but not surprising

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Women: they get shit done

The house always wins.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Ghosts of Christmas Past, In a Good Way!

Ghosts of Christmas Past, In a Good Way!

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

If there’s interest, we would like to have a Ghosts of Christmas Past for a week or two around Christmas, in the 10 pm On the Road slot.  We think it could be fun, even for folks who might not typically participate in the usual on the road threads.

To get us started, Albatrossity sent in this adorable photo:

Ghosts of Christmas Past, In a Good Way!

You can send in a full submission with Christmas photos, or just send just a photo or two that can be combined with others.  Labelled as your photos, or anonymous, totally up to you.

Decorations.  Pets dressed up for Christmas, or under the tree surrounded by a collection of every single toy that was given to every single dog that year.  Yes, I am thinking of my cocker spaniel, Mellon, who did that one year when I was in my twenties.  I think I spotted a kindred spirit in this year’s pet calendar, too.

Or the puppy you got that year for Christmas, or your beloved pet in a Christmas hat.  Or on the couch with family or friends, all of you in your new Christmas socks.  You at 6 years old, dressed in your Christmas PJs by the tree.  Outside playing in the snow with your new sled.

Sweet, funny, silly, whatever you want.  The only requirement is Christmas.  And pants.  Or at least jammies.  Sorry, Baud, we really struggled with that decision, but we think we landed on the right side of this one.

If someone is willing to pay me enough money, I could post the photo of 18-year old me, standing by the tree in my purple crushed velvet pantsuit, with an amazing amount of make-up on.

What do you think?  Is anybody up for this?

Most of us won’t be together with family and friends in the usual way this Christmas, so perhaps some Ghosts of Christmas Past can bring some joy to all of us?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • japa21
  • Kristine
  • Mary G
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh, yes! I have one or two photos that I’d love to contribute!

      P.S.

      If someone is willing to pay me enough money, I could post the photo of 18-year old me, standing by the tree in my purple crushed velvet pantsuit, with an amazing amount of make-up on.

      Name your price!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kristine

      I’ve always considered purple a forgotten Christmas color. Represent, WaterGirl!

      I’ll see if I can dig up a photo or two.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

       I could post the photo of 18-year old me, standing by the tree in my purple crushed velvet pantsuit, with an amazing amount of make-up on.

      Me too!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.