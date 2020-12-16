If there’s interest, we would like to have a Ghosts of Christmas Past for a week or two around Christmas, in the 10 pm On the Road slot. We think it could be fun, even for folks who might not typically participate in the usual on the road threads.

To get us started, Albatrossity sent in this adorable photo:

You can send in a full submission with Christmas photos, or just send just a photo or two that can be combined with others. Labelled as your photos, or anonymous, totally up to you.

Decorations. Pets dressed up for Christmas, or under the tree surrounded by a collection of every single toy that was given to every single dog that year. Yes, I am thinking of my cocker spaniel, Mellon, who did that one year when I was in my twenties. I think I spotted a kindred spirit in this year’s pet calendar, too.

Or the puppy you got that year for Christmas, or your beloved pet in a Christmas hat. Or on the couch with family or friends, all of you in your new Christmas socks. You at 6 years old, dressed in your Christmas PJs by the tree. Outside playing in the snow with your new sled.

Sweet, funny, silly, whatever you want. The only requirement is Christmas. And pants. Or at least jammies. Sorry, Baud, we really struggled with that decision, but we think we landed on the right side of this one.

If someone is willing to pay me enough money, I could post the photo of 18-year old me, standing by the tree in my purple crushed velvet pantsuit, with an amazing amount of make-up on.

What do you think? Is anybody up for this?

Most of us won’t be together with family and friends in the usual way this Christmas, so perhaps some Ghosts of Christmas Past can bring some joy to all of us?