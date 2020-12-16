Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Dec. 15-16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Dec. 15-16

  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • NeenerNeener
  • WereBear
  • YY_Sima Qian

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      I’ve been hearing of increased vaccine acceptance with Biden administration approving it.

      Which makes sense. And reduces the apparent numbers of “it’s got a chip in it!” and “Mark of the Beast” people.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Who is coordinating the rollout now?  I heard that it had been left to the military and was thinking that if the White House has decided they don’t give a damn anymore, that will keep it at “not a clusterfuck” levels until Biden takes charge.  It would even open the way that Biden may be quietly influencing the process.  I don’t actually know if that’s true, is the thing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:
      620 new cases, 725 people in the hospital, 141 one of them in the ICU. Average % of total hospital beds available is 25%, average % of available ICU beds is 41%.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed and 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases.
       
      Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province reported 1 asymptomatic cases, at Suifenhe, a traced close contact already under quarantine. There are currently 10 confirmed (8 at Suifenhe and 2 at Dongning) and 3 asymptomatic cases (all at Suifenhe) in Mudanjiang. 2 residential compounds and an office building at Suifenhe, and 1 sub-district at Dongning, remain designated as Medium Risk.
       
      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 4 new asymptomatic cases, all are cold chain logistics workers at the port facilities there, discovered during regular screening. They all work at the same company. Epidemiological investigation is underway.
       
      Chengdu in Sichuan Province did not report any new positive cases. There are currently 11 confirmed (1 serious, 8 moderate and 2 mild) and 1 asymptomatic cases there. 1,178 contacts are under quarantine. 2 villages and 3 residential compounds are designated as Medium Risk.
       
      The cargo pilot case and his travel history has prompted epidemiological investigations at 3 jurisdictions in Sichuan Province. As of 7 PM on 12/15, Chengdu has traced 54 F1 close contacts, 53 swabbed, and 45 results obtained so far are negative; 164 F2 close contacts, 124 swabbed, 61 results obtained so far are negative, 1,146 regular contacts, 826 results obtained so far are negative; 173 environmental samples collected, 142 results obtained so far are negative. Mianyang has traced 50 F1 close contacts, 6 F2 close contacts, 112 regular contacts, 5,099 individuals at risk of exposure, and 196 environmental samples collected, all results negative. Meishan (rest stop between Chengdu and Mianyang) has not identified any F1 or F2 close contacts, has traced 1,009 regular contacts and at risk individuals, 992 swabbed, 60 environmental samples collected, all results so far are negative. The residential compound where the pilot lives in Chengdu is under lock down, and all residents will be tested.
       
      Turfan in Xinjiang Autonomous Region did not report any new positive cases. There are currently 4 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound, the one with active cases, has been designated as Medium Risk.
       
      At Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 1 confirmed case recovered. There are 21 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases in the city. 30 close contacts were released from quarantine, 126 close contacts remain under quarantine. 5 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
       
      There are new reports every day about packaging of frozen imported produced testing positive, increasing with the worsening pandemic in most meat producers around the world. Yesterday, however, outer packaging for one batch of domestically produced frozen chicken legs tested positive. The manufacturer is at Chuzhou in Anhui Province. 2,712 individuals at the meat processing plant have been tested, 2.313 results received so far are negative. 273 environmental samples have been collected, all negative. The plant is being disinfected.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases, 4 imported asymptomatic cases, and 1 imported suspect case:
       

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UK and 1 from Russia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh; 1 asymptomatic case, a foreign national coming from Iran
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Mainland Chinese resident returning from Hong Kong
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Peruvian national coming from the US
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed and 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Italy (via Copenhagen)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Spain
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese student returning from the US, the case had tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, but tested positive on antibodies multiple times, finally tested positive on RT-PCR on 12/14
      • Yantai in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese returning from Singapore; the case had landed at Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on 11/27, passed through the 14 day centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR twice, he then flew from Hangzhou to Yantai on 12/12 was transferred directly to centralized quarantine, he tested negative on 12/13 but positive on 12/14
      • Rizhao in Shandong Province – 1 suspect case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; the case had landed at Kunming in Yunnan Province on 11/27, passed through the 14 day centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR 3 times, he flew from Kunming to Qingdao in Shandong Province on 12/12, where he stayed overnight, he was transferred to Rizhao on 12/13 and entered centralized quarantine, where he tested negative on RT-PCR but positive for antibodies, as of 12/15 he is still negative for RT-PCR but doctors have diagnosed him as a suspect case
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Poland, off a flight diverted from Beijing


      I am definitely seeing an increase in the number of confirmed cases (with clinical diagnosis and presumably infectious) that have > 14 days of incubation. Most of them are till being caught via screening during additional quarantine and follow up at final destination, after centralized quarantine at point of entry, but allowing people to take mass transportation from point of entry to final destination remains a risk, though we have not yet seem domestic cases infected by such imported cases during transit.

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 82 new cases, 3 imported and 79 local (35 of whom without clear sources of infection).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: on Tuesday, 1240 new infections, 98 dead. The number of intubated ICU patients is still high. On the bright side, looking at the Worldometer.info charts, the seven-day average of new cases is declining pretty steeply (although not as steeply as it shot up starting in late October to its peak on November 18), and the three-day average spikes and valleys are both dropping.

      Kathimerini reports that the first tranche of vaccines, due to be administered in late December or in January, will have 300,000 doses for 150,000 people (Greece’s population is 10.3 million, so that covers about one percent of the population so far). They’re spooling up a process for electronic sign-ups, though it hasn’t gone live yet.

      Oh, and personal anecdote with regard to testing: my family had reason to get COVID tests yesterday morning, and results for all of them were back from the lab by close-of-business the same day. (They all tested negative.)

      Reply

