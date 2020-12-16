Fauci is advising Biden but not Trump on when to vaccinate — the White House has “not asked me to give a comment on that position,” Fauci told us. “I'm sure they have enough good physicians at the White House to give them advice about that.” https://t.co/lLsP4TuwCA — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) December 15, 2020





“For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can,” Dr. Fauci tells ABC about Biden and Harris. “You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January. So that would be my strong recommendation.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 15, 2020

Fauci says he also recommends that Trump get vaccinated even though he had coronavirus in October. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 15, 2020

The positive test rate, nationwide, is holding roughly steady at 11.4%. pic.twitter.com/P4LVeaQ7kS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 16, 2020

“I feel like it’s a race between the virus and the vaccine, & that is not a good race." @DrewQJoseph talked to @KrutikaKuppalli & others about the state of the U.S. outbreak (dismal) as #Covid19 vaccination begins. https://t.co/fTkNE1VQcT — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 15, 2020

Sure Pres. Donald Trump (& his party) completely abdicated any sort of leadership role, spread disinformation & actively hindered any sort of response, which almost certainly led to 100s of 1000s of death, but the important thing is that we do not blame him for 'creating' it. pic.twitter.com/qDxfVuPxee — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) December 15, 2020

======

In Sweden, surging coronavirus infections prompt calls for a lockdown. The country has been keeping restaurants and & bars open trying not to let the pandemic disrupt life. But the 2nd wave is forcing authorities to reconsider their approach https://t.co/GnPglRUv8U — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 16, 2020

European nations tighten Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas https://t.co/89TldqsHXI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 15, 2020

German coronavirus deaths hit new high as lockdown starts https://t.co/6E8zv0u3n9 pic.twitter.com/Lxj4LyLmNS — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

At least five members of Russia's State Duma have been reinfected with the coronavirus, its speaker said Tuesdayhttps://t.co/K1YCQjxhgi — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 16, 2020

Hospital beds run short in St Petersburg as COVID vaccine delivered across Russia https://t.co/pDXuYIQfry pic.twitter.com/AtjpQH8ZmS — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

Fosun Pharma to buy 100 million doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for mainland China https://t.co/z9vDnzIWGn pic.twitter.com/TNHZYvrgql — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

Bed shortage looms as S.Korea reports record new coronavirus cases https://t.co/TefuIzCkTI pic.twitter.com/vkz127ui3N — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

Indonesia pledges free COVID-19 vaccines, with president first in line https://t.co/TP8jssGVrN pic.twitter.com/B39yIMVC5e — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells @AP that the successful moonshot to eliminate the coronavirus came from the realization that the country's health system couldn't cope. https://t.co/AhPBDK4vU1 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 16, 2020

Whoa. #Mexico govt estimates after field study that 25 pc of the population has already had #covid-19. Vast majority — 80 pc — had few or no symptoms. — Mary Beth Sheridan (@marybsheridan) December 16, 2020

Mexico reports 11,228 new coronavirus cases, 801 more deaths https://t.co/4DlOYCO0QC pic.twitter.com/wtAf2sVmct — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

======

Why today is one of the best days in the pandemic

—FDA confirmation of 95% efficacy 2nd vaccine, @moderna_tx

—Suppression of transmission by 67% in that dataset

—1st over the counter home covid test cleared FDA

—Vaccine roll out (ID, via @alexismadrigal)-> Hope @BennettCartoons pic.twitter.com/PhzuuiKYls — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 15, 2020

FDA releases new data on Moderna vaccine, paving way for approval https://t.co/M1Zu6KHJVs via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 15, 2020

The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn't require a prescription will soon be sold in U.S. stores and online.https://t.co/cf6GbTeEzF — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) December 15, 2020

Rich countries have locked down much of the #Covid19 vaccine output, meaning many countries may have to wait till 2022 for vaccine. So predictable, so wrong. https://t.co/POmUmdvfdW — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 16, 2020

Swabs collected at the time of administration for the second Moderna vaccine dose provide evidence that one dose of the vaccine has significant effectiveness at preventing not just symptomatic disease but asymptomatic infection. https://t.co/MGJUltLjpc — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 15, 2020

How will we know if the U.S. #Covid19 vaccine rollout is a success? @NicholasFlorko lays out what some of the early signs may be. https://t.co/3HngudJgGU — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 15, 2020

Really useful new piece: Inferring the effectiveness of government interventions against COVID-19 "Closing all educational institutions, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less & closing face-to-face businesses each reduced transmission considerably"https://t.co/1RgyKRHawT pic.twitter.com/OMRTuqcIvN — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) December 15, 2020

======

Well, there it is. The first vaccination number on a state dashboard that we've seen. Congratulations, @IDHW.https://t.co/5R5n2CGI8f pic.twitter.com/0uB0oY0xXg — Alexis C. Madrigal (@alexismadrigal) December 15, 2020

California had a record number of COVID-19 deaths today. pic.twitter.com/gcUOxwNh0M — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 16, 2020

SPECIAL REPORT: An astonishing pattern emerged in Florida’s #COVID19 death tally — one that suggests the state manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities, presenting more favorable death counts in the days leading up to the presidential election. https://t.co/dKcZoTO2gc — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) December 16, 2020

what if I think covid-19 is essentially the flu, the vaccine will give me a stroke and a microchip, and I think newsmax has “gone soft” https://t.co/H41dhOspOy — counterfactual (@counterfax) December 16, 2020