Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, elevating the former mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government. Our story: https://t.co/SmGVI8Esku — Dan Merica (@merica) December 15, 2020

If I wasn’t so convinced that Joe Biden pays zero attention to Political Twitter, I’d have to wonder if this was a deliberate tweak. Because, boy howdy are some people big mad!!!



also proof that Joe Biden's "Amtrak Joe" image is totally fake. If he were Amtrak Joe he would have put a rail worker in charge of the Department of Transportation. His sympathies are clearly far more with McKinsey than Amtrak. — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) December 15, 2020

Seriously, though — I personally underestimated Buttigieg during the primaries, but he worked hard to get Biden elected and he’s shown real flair for communicating political concepts. Murphy the Trickster God knows we need to rebuild our infrastructure, desperately, so getting a high-profile name in there seems like a good start.

The neoliberal in me is going to savor the Twitter outrage. https://t.co/XO6QueBolQ — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 15, 2020

Also, like McDonough at VA, I think he'll have the clout and political skills to keep the department from being a budgetary/policy afterthought. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 15, 2020

Mayor Pete wanted a foreign policy job. He should turn DOT into one — take those foreign language skills, figure out how they build highways and subways so much cheaper in Italy and Spain, and bring best practices to the US so we can build back better. https://t.co/UJwHJkxl8E — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 15, 2020

All the other stuff Twitter will argue about aside: He'd be the first Senate-confirmed LGBT cabinet secretary. (Ric Grenell was briefly acting DNI, which is cabinet-level, but he was only confirmed by Senate to be an ambassador.) https://t.co/hgmEYwFTMO — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 15, 2020

Turns out Joe Biden has been a pretty good politician, all along, the sneaky bastid!