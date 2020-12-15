Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary?

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary?

by | 77 Comments

If I wasn’t so convinced that Joe Biden pays zero attention to Political Twitter, I’d have to wonder if this was a deliberate tweak. Because, boy howdy are some people big mad!!!

Seriously, though — I personally underestimated Buttigieg during the primaries, but he worked hard to get Biden elected and he’s shown real flair for communicating political concepts. Murphy the Trickster God knows we need to rebuild our infrastructure, desperately, so getting a high-profile name in there seems like a good start.

Turns out Joe Biden has been a pretty good politician, all along, the sneaky bastid!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      Mayor Pete wanted a foreign policy job.

      Is that true? I remember he was floated as ambassador to China, but I thought that was Biden.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      Ok, thanks.  Not that I ♥️ McKinsey, but obsessed people aren’t credible.

      zhena gogolia

      Yes, Nathan, he should have chosen that peasant who was working on the rails when Anna Karenina did her thing

      ETA: Forgive me, I’ve been reading papers on Anna Karenina all day.

      Barbara

      I was considering this. There are some cabinet positions that really do require significant expertise in the area. HHS is almost too big for one person, but that person has to know a lot about at least one of the major programs and also have background in managing a large agency. Becerra is a good candidate because he checks a lot of boxes. OTOH, Transportation seems like the kind of cabinet that needs someone who can navigate political and state by state dynamics. Agriculture is somewhere in between, and has more of an international trade component. Anyway, I don’t think there is any obvious choice of background or skill set for Secretary of Transportation. Traditionally it seems to have gone to people from the Midwest, which has not always been a positive because they are automobile centric, as a source of a lot of midwestern jobs.

      zhena gogolia

      Hey Nathan, as a public sector worker, I'd appreciate it if a rich brat whose parents fund his LARPing magazine career didn't speak for me.— Official Synanon (@OfficialSynanon) December 15, 2020

      sab

      Anne Laurie,

      I love you but you seriously underestimated this Buttigieg guy. I heard him on our local NPR station forever ago when he was first running for prez. Cleveland station. Morning late commute station (9 to 10). I had never heard of him. He was awesome.

      Everyone hates NPR. I hate the national channel as much as the next guy. But local NPR has these morning talk shows.

      Baud

      but the extent to which Biden just sort of skated by unnoticed in some circles despite leading in the polls for all of 2019 while candidates like Buttigieg and Warren and Klobuchar sparked so much vitriol was pretty remarkable.

      Biden’s base in the primary was black voters, who aren’t as susceptible to Twitter attacks.

      MisterForkbeard

      @debbie:  For large chunks of the online left, if you’ve EVER worked for a big corporation then you’re bought off and corrupt.

      It’s the same reason they’ve gone after other Biden appointees for being “corporatists”.

      JanieM

      A guy with a JD from Yale and a PhD from Harvard has a lot of cheek obsessing over McKinsey. But this is his schtick.

      zhena gogolia

      @Barbara:

      My impression (based on being a clerk-typist for the FAA many years ago) is that the Secretary of Transportation isn’t so hands-on — there are directors of agencies under him/her (like the FAA) who do the more knowledge-based stuff. He’ll be great.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: if I didn’t know better i would think it was someone Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and the DNC (of leftist imagination) had hired to play an internet leftist.

      Centrism Fan Acct @Wilson__Valdez
      Sorry buddy, Joe Biden is way more in touch with working Americans than some guy who dresses like this & runs a socialist fantasy magazine with his parents money & drives a VW Beetle. Guarantee he’s taken public transportation approximately 1000x more, too.

      FTR: I have no idea if Robinson’s parents can or do fund his magazine, or what kind of car he drives

      ETA: if memory serves, he speaks with a British accent even though he’s lived in the States since he was five.

      Emma from FL

      I come from a farm/transportation background on my mother’s side (my generation and the newer ones getting college degrees) and a teaching/small business background on my father’s. These people knew their stuff six ways from Sundays. It would never occur to me to put them forward as high-level government officials. They have neither the preparation, the infighting skills, nor the clout to deal with the massive bureaucracy that is the US government.

      Buckeye

      @Baud:

       

      He, along with Ryan Grim and Katie Halper, pushed the Tara Reade story without vetting her.

      He also hated Warren for being a Ivy League elitist, despite his own Ivy League degrees.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      We had some big brouhaha over him a while back. I can’t remember what it was, but everyone concluded he was an asshole. For some reason I think it was him being anti-Hillary, but I can’t remember. Maybe he was pushing the Tara Reade story. I truly can’t remember.

      germy

      also proof that Joe Biden’s “Amtrak Joe” image is totally fake. If he were Amtrak Joe he would have put a rail worker in charge of the Department of Transportation.

      “We wanted Thomas the Tank Engine but Biden nominated Sir. Topham Hatt instead.”

      feebog

      All of Biden’s picks so far have been intelligent, grounded people.  Some have a lot of experience, some don’t, but I have to believe Biden and his team have given each pick serious thought.  Also announced today was former Governor Granholm for Energy.  AFAIK she has scant experience, but something tells me she will be rock solid.  Buttigieg will be a terrific pick.

      Adam Lang

      Nate’s comment is hilarious. “Oh gee the old white conservative Democrat just skated by while the people who don’t check all those boxes sparked so much vitriol that’s just an amazing thing” is such a Nate thing to say.

      geg6

      Did I just hear Granholm for Energy? I love her. Good communication skills, too. She’s big on auto fuel efficiency, if I remember correctly.

      Cacti

      A nice, profile raising move for the Mayor, despite his lack of qualifications.

      But I’m fine with nurturing the up and coming political talent we have.

      Baud

      Thoughts?

      Biden to Name Gina McCarthy, Former E.P.A. Chief, as White House Climate Coordinator

      NYT > Top Stories / by Lisa Friedman / now

      Ms. McCarthy will serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., coordinating climate change policy throughout the government.

      Lige

      He was my mayor and while South Bend isn’t gigantic it’s the center of a several 100k metro area which is not a small town by any means.  He had to deal with a lot of transportation as mayor and while the projects were undoubtably smaller than in say Chicago they aren’t all that different in kind.  He also did good work helping keep the amazing (and amazing ly inexpensive)  South Shore train line to Chicago running smoothly.  I have no doubt he’ll do a good job and I think it’s great to have a go getter with a need to achieve involved in what is often a throwaway cabinet position.

      satby

      @West of the Rockies: He’s been thinking about it for quite a while, this is from an announcement of Pete’s infrastructure plan when he was running for president:

      Pete Buttigieg has become the latest presidential candidate to release a comprehensive infrastructure plan.

      The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., announced his $1 trillion “Building for the 21st Century” plan Jan. 10. In addition to repairing outdated infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, the plan aims to combat climate change and accommodate for the country’s anticipated growth.

      Buttigieg plans to “inject” $165 billion into the teetering Highway Trust Fund, which assists states with maintenance and construction projects, to ensure the account remains solvent through 2029. The federal fuel tax, which supports the fund, has stagnated at 24.4 cents a gallon for diesel and 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline since 1993.

      patrick II

      We need high government officials without any governmental management experience because that has worked out so well with our “businessman” president.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Wow, that is in one of the most secondary or tertiary or quadrupleiary parts of the novel, spoken by a character who appears exactly once in 740 pages. I’m always amazed by what ends up as a bromide on google.

      Bill Arnold

      @JanieM:

      He specializes in rabble-rousing.

      You are too kind. He specializes in helping to elect Republicans by suppressing the Democratic Party vote.
      He was all-in on the Tara Reade anti-Biden(/pro-Trump) ratfucking operation. (A google search for the two names will find one the relevant links.)
      (He at least writes coherently.)

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: That said, it’s a good bromide for reading my papers! But I actually did get a couple that were quite perfect. My students are молодцы.

      Yutsano

      @geg6: I remember more than a few folks being hyped for her possibly being the first female President…until they find out she was born in Canada. I always did have hope for her in a Senate capacity maybe. Possibly soon if Stabenow chooses to retire. Not likely but maybe.

      burnspbesq

      @Baud:

      I think I like it. She has the right background, and judging from the difficulty Obama had getting her confirmed as EPA Administrator she pisses off the right people.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @feebog:

      She’s a longtime champion of alternative fuels and renewable energy initiatives. Just having some one in the job who’s not wedded to the fossil fuel industry will be a huge step forward.

      Jeffro

      So. Much. Inside. Baseball.

      also

      Who. Gives. A. F… … …you get the idea.

      Pete was a very effective campaigner/spokesperson for Biden/Harris, and has half a brain (and then some, or so I hear) and this is one less thing that will need much if any oversight while the country recovers from four years of trumpov, including nearly a year now of having no coronavirus plan whatsoever.  So, go Pete and sorry that you still have to endure all those shivs from Amy K (LOL especially at that last one on Twitter) but that’s just the price of success, I guess!  ;)

      patrick II

      @Baud:

      No, that wasn’t their problem.  Being soulless Republicans intent on tearing down the government’s ability to restrict them in any way from making money was their problem.  But, having some experience above “worker” would be a plus.

      JMG

      So what’s the problem? That some lefties don’t like Pete? Who cares about them? This is a bog standard cabinet appointment of the kind made by all Presidents before Trump. Promising young party leader gets job where he can strut his stuff to some extent, but which is really limited and unlikely to ever cause the President any significant political blowback. Also is first non-cis cabinet appointment, which is kind of a big deal for those folks, a nontrivial part of the Democratic coalition.

      danielx

      He should turn DOT into one — take those foreign language skills, figure out how they build highways and subways so much cheaper in Italy and Spain, and bring best practices to the US so we can build back better.

      IIRC, one European roadbuilding quality control practice is to specify that if a road surface starts breaking up before a specified period has passed, the general contractor has to fix it at no cost. Which is a pretty strong incentive to 1) build to higher specifications than is US practice and 2) do it right the first time. I could well be wrong about this, but it seems a decent idea. Mind you, I can hear the screams of outrage from the roadbuilding lobby(s) already, but anything that makes for-profit lobbyists scream is almost always enjoyable.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I don’t know what that is,

      It’s a mangling of The Guardian (the paper has long been known for howler typos and, shall we say lax, proofreading).

      but I trust you.

      Uh-oh.

      Brachiator

      also proof that Joe Biden’s “Amtrak Joe” image is totally fake. If he were Amtrak Joe he would have put a rail worker in charge of the Department of Transportation. His sympathies are clearly far more with McKinsey than Amtrak.

      I am very happy that Biden is including Mayor Pete in his cabinet.

      I guess that Amtrak is still useful in some East Coast corridors. Otherwise, I am not sure that it should continue to exist.

      different-church-lady

      DO YOU KNOW HOW GODDAMNED HAPPY I AM THAT WE’RE SQUABBLING OVER CABINET PICKS AGAIN BECAUSE IT MEANS WE’RE CLOSE TO BEING BACK TO NORMAL DYSFUNCTION??

      chopper

      why the fuck would you put a rail worker in charge of the DOT? do these idiots realize that to run a bureau like that the biggest skill you need is running a large organization?

      i mean, whether pete b is good for the job or not, what a fucking stupid take.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: You’re better off not knowing.

      ETA: If you really can’t resisting knowing, he’s a semi-professional internet thought-haver of very very very limited shtick. Dime a god-damend dozen.

      ETETA: Chopper at 65:

      what a fucking stupid take.

      Right: Robinson is a semi-professional internet stupid-take-haver. Even cheaper.

      normal liberal

      I work in transportation in central Illinois, in a place with some similarities to South Bend.  I was a little nonplussed at the announcement, but I’ve suddenly decided its brilliant.  From his small-scale experience, he has at least some background in the infrastructure, the bureaucracy and its fetishes, and in the politics, all from being on the receiving end.  There’s nothing like being on the lower end of that ladder to motivate learning how to climb, and in dealing with a big federal department or agency, it’s a matter of survival.

      DC is awash in suitable deputy secretary candidates (also in some of the states, but not mine) who can wrangle the hordes on a day to day basis, and keep Buttigieg aware of any trouble brewing.  Buttigieg can work up front, push a new agenda for serious transportation infrastructure, and use his obvious communications skills to convince the Fox viewers in my neck of the cornfields that yes, regional high-speed rail makes sense, as does fixing our large collection of failing bridges.

      Damn.  I’m enthused.  And it’s well-rounded preparation for the Senate or the presidency, after Kamala is done with it.

      Splitting Image

      @satby:

      The thing about Transportation is that if you want a forward-looking government ready to deal with climate change, this is where you want to put the guy who wants to take charge of it.

      There are other important concerns in transportation, but fighting climate change has always had the stumbling block that comes from people being interested in electric cars (for example) but not having the infrastructure to make the switch. If there aren’t enough charging stations around to allow people can’t plan a daily trip to work, they will stick with their gas guzzlers, thank you very much.

      He’s gonna have an uphill climb to convince people in Trumpland that investing in better transportation alongside repairing existing infrastructure is worth it, but this strikes me as a good use of his talents.

      BR

      Stunning. Today’s classified briefing on Russia’s cyberattack left me deeply alarmed, in fact downright scared. Americans deserve to know what's going on. Declassify what’s known & unknown.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 15, 2020

      Anyone know what might be going on here, beyond the news reports about the hacks?

      normal liberal

      @satby:

      I know.  He did good work, and there are other smaller cities in Indiana that have managed to get some really creative projects past the bureaucrats.  I’m a bit envious.

