Schadenfreude Open Thread: Mitch McConnell Bends His Neck Knee

Schadenfreude Open Thread: Mitch McConnell Bends His Neck Knee

by | 32 Comments

Dude really sounds like he’s about to burst into tears. As though he won’t take great glee in four more years of obstructing every Democratic attempt to make peoples’ lives better!

Shameless nutpicking: I hope #MoscowMitch enjoys being the target of the Leopards Eating Peoples Faces Party, until the next shiny object catches their mayfly attention…

    32Comments

    4. 4.

      Ian

      Is the image on twitter of a cat superimposed with a Christmas hat and Donald Trump’s eyes?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ridnik Chrome

      “If you think it’s just McConnell you’re wrong.”

      The problem is Fox News. As long as they’re allowed to systematically disinform millions of people every day with no consequences, things are not going to get better.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I will say, Ali is right that it’s not just McConnell. Romney may be more willing to speak up than any other R of national standing, he’s still not willing to put a dent in McConnell, much less derail him.
      I just saw a clip of Lindsey Graham on Fox tonight saying that there should be a special counsel to investigate the Bidens because of every thing the trump family has been put through. In 2016, besides predicting that trump would destroy the Republican party, LG was very critical of McConnell’s obstruction of Garland, saying it would come back on them

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      This poor baby has been fighting brain cancer her whole life, please send all good vibes:

      Unfortunately, our sweet daughter Francesca is still very very critically ill in the ICU and could use all your thoughts and prayers over the next few days. We are all pulling for her, but she is sadly in a very tough fight. #TeamBeans— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) December 15, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      He’s well aware he’ll be sitting with a slim 50-48 Senate margin until both races from Georgia are decided and confirmed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      Breitbart is going after McConnell now?

      They are eating their own…Heh.

      Looking forward to much more of that over the next 4 years.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tentin Quarantino @agraybee 7m
      I don’t know what being Transportation Secretary entails, but I do know the job has been held by not one but two wives of the senate majority leader, so I don’t think its a job where experience is a big deal.

      I have a fairly good memory but I had to click on the replies to be reminded who the other SML spouse who was Sec of Transportation. I had completely forgotten about Liddy Dole.

      @dmsilev: who knows if he even wants to live at MaL full time– there’s no golf course there, right? just a pool and food? The family has a long history in Palm Beach, I think trump might already own another house there

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Punchy

      @Ridnik Chrome: I think it goes the other way around.  Fox is just giving their viewers what they demand; the few times they attempt to actually go truthy, the clowns jump to OOAN.  Cant blame a network for making mint by giving viewer lies and bullshit when its clear their viewers want absolutely nothing but lies and bullshit, all day every day.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      oldgold

      We need term limits for Congress – 2 terms for Senators and 4 terms for House Members.

      It would improve, if not cure, a lot of what is wrong with our politics – an addiction to power and money.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      oclib

      @NotMax:

      He’s well aware he’ll be sitting with a slim 50-48 Senate margin until both races from Georgia are decided and confirmed.

      It’s my understanding that both Perdue and Loeffler are still sitting senators until at least Jan 3….am I wrong?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      We need term limits for Congress – 2 terms for Senators and 4 terms for House Members.

      @oldgold:  Fuck term limits.  I have a right to the representation I choose for as long as I choose to have it.  I have good Congresspeople.  I want them to stay there as long as possible.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mo Salad

      @oldgold: Nope. Why would you insist on booting people right at the point where they are starting to get good at their jobs? Michigan has had Draconian term limits for years. ALEC ends up writing most of the stuff the Republicans propose because nobody knows how to actually write laws or craft policy when they are limited to only six years in the house and eight in the senate.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      CaseyL

      @oldgold: We already have term limits:  it’s called primaries. If people don’t want superannuated Representatives/Senators, they can vote for someone newer and fresher in the primary.

      That would mean people need to pay attention to politics more often than once every four years, and learn more than the information in paid political ads.  The fact that so many eligible voters don’t is on the voters, not the politicians.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @oldgold: Quite to the contrary: it would result in inexperienced legislators who would be forced to rely even moreso on lobbyists than they do already.  Wanna fix the problem?  Get money out of campaigns.  Reverse Citizens United, provide mandatory public funding for all federal races, and fund the staffs of legislators and committees the way they used to be, before Newt blew that up.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Punchy: The Post had an amusing story yesterday about how the more-extreme-than-Fox stations are coping with Biden’s Electoral College win:

      ‘This is the reality’: Newsmax and One America grapple uneasily with Biden’s electoral college victory

      John Bachman, who anchors an afternoon show on Newsmax, the larger of the two channels, referred to Biden as the president-elect and noted that Trump’s legal challenges of the election results have failed at almost every step.

      “What I’m trying to do is manage everyone’s expectations,” Bachman told viewers. “These judges don’t seem to be taking up these cases. This is the reality. This is the motion set in place.”

      Yet OAN, the smaller of the two channels, virtually ignored the unfolding developments as electors cast their votes, instead devoting about four hours of daytime programming to a live feed of a hearing by the Arizona Senate to address voting procedures. Its 4 p.m. news roundup failed to mention the electoral college vote at all.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Kent:

      Yeah, but this time around we have multiple transportation industries under tremendous economic distress — trucking, railroads, airlines, shipping — that will need careful managing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      gwangung

      @oldgold: No, it wouldn’t. In fact, it would make it worse…it would place power even more firmly in the hands of lobbyists…who’d be guiding the babe in the woods…for their own good, naturally…

      Reply

