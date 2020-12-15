Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This is a big f—–g deal.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We have all the best words.

No one could have predicted…

This blog goes to 11…

This is how realignments happen…

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Too inconsequential to be sued

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Verified, but limited!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Overdone (Open Thread)

Overdone (Open Thread)

by | 99 Comments

This post is in: ,

When an elite media figure’s gross behavior results in a rare moment of personal accountability, his fellow aristocrats are irresistibly compelled to convert the tawdry tale into a Greek tragedy. The Times published a representative sample of the genre today: “The Undoing of Jeffrey Toobin: How a leading man of legal journalism lost his sweet gig.” Honest to Christ, that’s their actual title.

Here’s an answer to the question posed in that ridiculous title that doubles as an explainer for anyone who’s blissfully unaware of the Toobin saga: Toobin masturbated on camera during a Zoom meeting with colleagues and got fired. Now, I assume choking the chicken in front of coworkers is a firing offense at most reputable companies, but the Toobin incident requires a 10K-word rehab tour in the “paper of record” because reasons:

Now that name [Toobin] was a punchline, a headline, a hashtag (#MeToobin) — and a point of debate. For as many people were excoriating Mr. Toobin for lewd and inappropriate behavior in a virtual workplace, others were thinking, or even saying, “there but for the grace of God go I,” acutely conscious of all the private or potentially embarrassing moments they’d stolen in this odd new zone where we now meet our colleagues.

The false equivalence in that sentence is absurd, mind-boggling and daft. It’s also insulting to the hundreds of millions of professionals who’ve managed to keep working during the pandemic without “accidentally” jerking off in front of their colleagues.

I’ll believe our elite media is learning when they can resist the urge to convert literal wankers into tragic heroes. Meanwhile, here’s a clip that better represents the dislocation of our Zoom-haunted world:

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Bex
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Cameron
  • Captain C
  • catclub
  • clay
  • Dan B
  • Darkrose
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elie
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • gratuitous
  • Ian
  • Jeffro
  • Josie
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Leto
  • mad citizen
  • Major Major Major Major
  • MaryRC
  • Mathguy
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • scav
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion
  • Tom Levenson
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • waspuppet
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    99Comments

    1. 1.

      Major Major Major Major

      Screw him and his enablers. Metaphorically.

      Feels like I spend all day standing up and eating with my webcam off. Fortunately, I’ve been in a satellite office for two years, and am very used to remote work. There’s also only three of us on the team out here, and we are all used to working from home.

      Not once, ever, have I felt compelled to whip it out. I feel bad enough when I haven’t showered. This isn’t a difficult concept.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Thank you, Betty. That video was beautiful.

      My brother Grigori asked me what I want for Christmas. We agreed we want Rush Limbaugh to live to see the inauguration, and before he can go on the air, die by spontaneous combustion.

      Hey, a pair of insane, alcoholic Staretses can dream.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      The media can distract and project just as well as Trump can.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Major Major Major Major

      We’re moving next month! Down two floors and to the right. North-facing, street view, sixth floor, not a heavily trafficked street. Bigger unit, in better shape. Should be an easy move. Samwise will be happy about the view.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gratuitous

      One response to the Breea Willingham tweet: “Maybe back in April, nowadays I just don’t even pretend.”

      As for Toobin, what is there to say? I have a copy of his book about the 2000 election debacle “Too Close to Call,” but I’ve never been able to finish it because when you know how it ends, it’s just too depressing. Now I’m never going to read it through. I have no idea why the Times decided his career needed a post mortem, but it makes me wonder if this isn’t the first faltering step on the road to rehabilitation for Toobin? If so, it needs to be stopped, and that right quick.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      So, hang on, is the writer of that FTFNYT piece genuinely trying to suggest that the mass of people aware that Toobin had been fired for sexually gratifying himself on a group Zoom call was evenly split between people saying they disapproved and other people who sympathised because they themselves were always furtively masturbating in front of their co-workers?

      That’s revealing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      @gratuitous:

      but it makes me wonder if this isn’t the first faltering step on the road to rehabilitation for Toobin?

      Because if it can happen to him, it can happen to any one of them!!! *hysterical screaming*

      They really will look out for one another and do their best to facilitate rehabilitation so they can be eagerly welcome back to the grift fold/ “polite” society. Mos Eisley is a veritable Shangri-La compared to that cesspit.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nicole

      Ugh. There are a lot, a LOT of creepy men out in positions of power. And I just don’t know what happens in their brains to make them think, “This is okay.” And then people who like what those men do for their day jobs try to defend them.

      Don’t whip anything out at work! Don’t pinch women’s bottoms when you’re posing for pictures with them! It’s not that difficult! And the rest of us, don’t brush it off as, “Well, it’s not Harvey Weinstein-level bad.” That’s not the point. Less awful =/= okay.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      Normal in the Zoom era: Having a coworker’s cat make a cameo appearance or hearing their kid doing band practice in the background. Not normal: pulling a Toobin.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion

      I’m sorry.  I’m still trying to wrap my head around the “there but for the grace of God” line.  Is this a common thing?  I’ve taught middle-school special education and college classes, tutored, counseled and attended innumerable mind-numbing meetings via google meet and zoom, and never once has it crossed my mind to masturbate during the proceedings.  Who gets aroused in that setting?  Why?  Is this like, a flasher thing?  I just . . . why?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      scav

      The horror! The Horror! There are consequences even for journalists! Haul out the sackcloth, ululate, and declaim digitally about the endtimes on every opinion page!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sdhays

      @Tony Jay: That was my reaction too. It’s not that what he did was embarrassing. Suppose he went to the bathroom or was changing his clothes and accidentally showed little Toobin on camera. That would be embarrassing and disgusting, but not necessarily a firing offense.

      The firing offense was that he was jacking off during a professional call. If you’re sympathizing with that, then…you really need to reevaluate how you handle your professional calls.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      🚨NEW On a Senate R call just now, @senatemajldr, @RoyBlunt & @SenJohnThune all pleaded with Senate Rs to NOT object to the election results Jan. 6. MCCONNEL: it’s a “terrible vote” for the GOP. They’d have to vote it down, which makes it seem like they are anti Trump, he said— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 15, 2020

      What are the odds that a Ron Johnson or a Rand Paul forces the vote regardless?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Tony Jay

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin):

      The writer doesn’t really give us that option. We’ve all got to think good and hard about how unfair it was that Toobin got yanked from his comfortable perch just because a lot of hypocritical wankers used their combined pull to finish off a good man.

      I’ll get my coat.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Elie

       

      I don’t understand the whole Jeffrey Toobin incident… How did he not know, even if he thought he was on another site at the same time?  Where is his head?  Obviously not on work.  Makes you wonder how often he did this…  Crazee world, no?  I always thought of him as kind of pompous,smug and light on real content beyond believing in his own specialness.  Yep the goddess Nemesis (she carries out punishment for hubris according to Greek mythology), strikes at her own timing…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mad citizen

      @Major Major Major Major: Of course!  Because he’s from Indiana, the Crossroads of America don’t you know.  From South Bend, which is in the north part of my beloved Hoosier state.

      I told my wife about the Toobin thing and she had no idea of the incident.    Disgust, and after 5 minutes tells me she wishes I had not told her about the story.  I said I thought it was common knowledge.  Normies!  Guess we are in the know here.

       

      And yes, not that hard–opps, wrong word–not that difficult to behave.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Related, I read that pillows are being arranged for assuring Mrs. Turtle has a soft landing following her Transportation stint.

      U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao could still have a post in Washington, once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

      President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intent to nominate Chao, the wife of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, to be a member of the Board of Trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

      Chao also served as labor secretary from 2001-2009 under former President George W. Bush. Other posts in Washington include deputy transportation secretary and director of the Peace Corps, all for President George H. W. Bush, as well as being appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Federal Maritime Commission, which she later chaired. She also spent four years as president of the United Way of America.

      She would be one of 36 trustees who are appointed by the president and was one of five people nominated on Tuesday.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mad citizen

      @Yutsano: It would have been nice if he had ran for Senate, but my state is about #5 to 10 in the line of idiocracy states, so it would have been a difficult road for him.  There are about 6  blue counties and 86 red counties.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Cameron

      Jeffrey, Jeffrey, Jeffrey – you’re supposed to know something about the law.  When a Zoom-bro asks “What’s in your briefs,” he’s asking what’s in your legal papers.  He’s not asking you to whip it out and whip it good.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Leto

      @Nicole: this dovetails in with the dumbshit English professor who insisted Dr Jill Biden go by “Toots”:

      Professors Sexually Harassed Me for 10 Years, You’re Goddamn Right I Go By ‘Doctor’

      – The same professor who presented me with two of my married male colleagues at a party a few weeks later and asked which one of them I would let “eat my pussy in hell.” Both of those colleagues laughed it off and had book deals by graduation.

      – The same professor who told a story to my classmates at a party in his home about a woman touching him inappropriately. To illustrate the inappropriate touching, he massaged my shoulders. When I told him I do not like to be touched, he threw a fit and made a show of doing the same thing to a male classmate in order to prove the touching was not sexist.

      It’s a power imbalance problem and it requires constant work to break because it’s been a part of our society/culture for forever. Also going to serve up Kimberly Guilfoyle and Clarence Thomas to this shitshow because it’s pervasive everywhere.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      catclub

      @dmsilev: What are the odds that a Ron Johnson or a Rand Paul forces the vote regardless?

       

      low.  those guys a have pretty well tuned sense of self preservation.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Tony Jay

      @sdhays:

      @waspuppet:

      Reminds me of that fantastic bit Patrick Stewart did in Extras, playing a version of himself who was an out and out sexual deviant and voyeur.

      It was too late, because I’d seen everything.

      As far as complicated social mores go this one is easy. Don’t crack one off on camera, even if you’ve been asked to. Simple, easily achieved and cuts down on all kinds of problems. And laundry.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      Hey how about that Amanda Chase (GOP candidate for VA governor) calling for ‘martial law’ in response to trumpov’s er um not winning?

      don’t every change, VA GOP (and I mean that sincerely!)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      There’s forgetting you’re on camera and picking a booger, and then there is jacking off on a Zoom call, and there is a universe in between.

      Howev: Buttigieg for SecTrans! IT’S INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK, MOTHERFUCKERS!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Yutsano

      @catclub: Rand is a no. He can be an ass, but he really doesn’t care enough about Drumpf.

      Johnson however…he might think he’ll need Dolt45 voters to survive either his Senate election or his governor run, should he choose to go for that. And he’s just dumb enough to think he can walk that tightrope in golf spikes.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Elie

      This is a little interregnum until Joe is sworn in.  Rest up. Things look shitty right now in terms of what he is inheriting, but you really have NO IDEA how bad it is in some of our federal agencies.  Shit hasn’t been enforced and staffing not completed in numerous areas of the federal government for over four years!

      I have a friend who works with enforcing the regulations that monitor labs that do testing of all sorts.  One of these involve monitoring the labs that read pap smears for women to detect cancer, hopefully early.  Before CLIA (the reg that enforced quality control), a bunch of these path labs were cutting all kinds of corners to make money, resulting in misread slides and more importantly, undiagnosed cervical and other cancers. CLIA made them do righteous training and testing and monitored that the right protocols were carried out.  The delay in inspection would mean some number of poor outcomes from a cancer that no woman or very few women should die of any more.  Instead, there have been very few inspections of these path labs during the last four years.

      You also oughta see what they’ve done with mental illness

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Leto

      @trollhattan: If you’re appointed by the president does that 1) make it a political appointment that 2) can be reversed by future presidents? They spent the past four years burning everything to the ground, fuck them for trying to not be held accountable for it.

      @Major Major Major Major@Yutsano: I think this would be great experience for him at the federal level (combined with local/state level leadership experience) that could position him for a future Senate run, or other higher office aspirations. And it’s a cabinet level position, nothing to sneeze at there.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      germy

      Gladwell’s response was amazing.  Gladwell pretends that Toobin was punished for just self pleasure, rather than self pleasure in front of a non-consenting audience.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Captain C

      I have by now have had dozens of Zoom and Zoom-style meetings since the start of the pandemic, and not once have I felt the need to Toobin myself (go Toobin’?).  There have perhaps been a few where I wished I had some recreational substances to relieve the tedium.

       

      Edited to add bad pun

      Reply
    66. 66.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Major Major Major Major:

      When we lived in NYC (14th and 5th) we moved from an 8th floor one-bedroom to a 14th floor two bedroom. I promise you, the move was very nearly as challenging and exhausting as moving to ten states away.

      Good luck! Glad Samwise will have a nice view.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Dan B

      @Yutsano: Pete would have better luck running for Mayor in Spokane Valley.  Indiana had the largest Klan in the country at one time.  Pence is a centrist in Indiana – a “nice” Christianist and idiot, but centrist given the context.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Geminid

      @Yutsano: Indiana is a tough state for Democrats, but Joe Donnelly was Senator from 2012 to 2018. He lost reelection by about 6 points I think. The guy who beat him, Mike Braun, is up in 2024. Braun is dumber than a post. Maybe Buttigieg will give that seat a shot in 2024. He’ll have a good sense about whether it’s winnable.                                       In the meantime Buttegieg should be good at his new job. Infrastructure investment is an area where Biden may be able to get Republican buy in. We’ll sure need that kind of counter-cyclical spending. I heard that as mayor Buttegieg had good working relations with Republican state officials, including Mike Pence.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Elie

      @Elie:

      My point is, who cares about Jeffrey Toobin and his bullshit?  We have a load of shit ahead.  This is fluff entertainment.  I could give a shit about his wankering ass.  He deserves what he got — it was all his own actions that brought him this outcome.  Unlike all the innocents who will suffer from the effects of this horrible administration…

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Tom Levenson

      So. I have lots of thoughts about the Times article, but I’ll leave just one here: What’s with using photograph’s Toobin’s wife and his mistress? They’re being deployed as props of uncertain meaning, and are, in essence, being publicly outed/shamed by association for no more than shits and giggles.

      Note: neither image was taken for this article, and hence is used here with the foreknowledge and consent of either woman.  Seems invasive, best–and is once again a subversion of the women in a man’s life as derivatives of him, and not actual people in themselves.

      Fuckit.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Major Major Major Major

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I promise you, the move was very nearly as challenging and exhausting as moving to ten states away.

      Having done so two years ago, I’m pretty sure this isn’t true? Next month will look more like “moving some books on a dolly, putting some clothes in garbage bags” and less like “boxing up everything I own in a way that will survive months in storage, getting two street permits for moving trucks, and having my shit stolen”

      ETA our furniture consists of a bed, a desk, three chairs, three bookshelves, and a lamp

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Leto

      @Elie: Michael Lewis covered part of this in his book, “The Fifth Risk”. It was a good book detailing what you’re talking about through various different agencies.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Feels like I spend all day standing up and eating with my webcam off. 

      I had my camera and mic off for most of the Thanksgiving late Zoom meetup, because I doubt all of you wanted to see me eating pizza.

      It’s really just courteous.

      Oh, and kids, don’t jerk it on Zoom.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dmsilev:

      What are the odds that a Ron Johnson or a Rand Paul forces the vote regardless?

      I was thinking Ted Cruz, but these guys are equally plausible.

      (Speaking of Rand Paul, I have a vague memory that his father was hospitalised with Covid-19 a few weeks ago. I guess he got better? Haven’t heard anything since, and someone would have mentioned it if he had died, I suppose.)

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mad citizen

      @Geminid: I also think Braun is dumb as a post–at least that’s what he has displayed as he kneeled down before trump these last few years.  Yet I read about him one night–would you believe he has a Harvard degree?  I enjoy tweeting at my two senators.  The other one went to the Naval Academy.  Neither show much intelligence.  Braun was saying just last week that the Supremes should hear the Texas case.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      scav

      @Elie: Probably the only people that really care are those journalists now opining. It’s a bit of a closed, self-referential terrarium they’ve got going.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Darkrose

      I’ve been actively using Zoom for three years now, including doing Zoom training sessions daily for three semesters pre-pandemic. I have never once felt the need to wank while in a meeting because I’m supposed to be at work. I feel guilty when I show up in my pajamas, even though my pj top is basically a t-shirt. Fuck Jeffrey Toobin and his entitled bullshit, and FTFNYT for trying to normalize it.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Leto

      @zhena gogolia: You mean you had two functioning brain cells, and a basic understanding of how cameras/mic’s work? I feel like the bar for basic human decency is subterranean at this point…

      Reply
    88. 88.

      germy

      I like the way Toobin’s defenders in the article try to portray him as [orchestral music cue] an indispensible man.

      Rather than what he is, a glib commenter and writer about legal matters.

      He criticized OJ Simpson’s lawyers for playing the race card.

      I think it would have been malpractice for Simpson’s lawyers not to at least mention, even in passing, the LAPD’s  history in framing Black men.

      But Toobin is portrayed as some kind of vital voice our culture needs.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Leto

      @mad citizen: people have a tendency to shit on community/public colleges, but I feel like we have an overwhelming amount of evidence that “elite” colleges have produced some of the worst people. I know the two don’t go hand in hand, but I feel like every Barack Obama we get like 10 of these douchebags. Maybe one day someone will analyze that data set.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Tony Jay: years ago on a snowy, icy Sunday, the wife and I watched “Napoleon Dynamite”, then binge-watched “Extras”, and closed out the evening with “Borat”.

      That was WAY too much cringing in one day. But “Extras” was our favorite of them all. So many great cameos.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Mike in NC

      @trollhattan:

      This circles back to the vile Trump shit that’s been passed off as “locker room banter.”

      I’d bet those locker rooms at Bedminster and Mar-A-Lago often featured unlimited hookers and blow. After all, the initiation fees are six figures!

      Reply
    97. 97.

      different-church-lady

      The odd thing is he never seemed nuts. When Farwell fell, for example, it seemed like it was just the inevitable inevitablating. But Toobin? Dude, I can’t imagine going that far off my rocker no matter how much rum I drank before the meeting.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Kent

      @Major Major Major Major

      I can support Mayor Pete for Transportation. I had him pegged for Commerce, which is a more techie-agency. But DOT is OK. The main issues with DOT are going to be bending the funding formulas away from highways and towards transit, increased fuel efficiency for vehicles, and all the transportation-related climate issues.

      In the past I think Transportation, VA, and DOD were the agencies most likely to get a token Republican. I can get behind Pete about 1000x more than Ray LaHood who was Obama’s token GOP cabinet appointee.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      different-church-lady

      @Darkrose: My rule: I wear the same thing for the Zoom meeting as I would for a physically-present meeting. Than includes the area below the desk. (Okay, maybe I’m barefoot, but that’s it at the most.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.