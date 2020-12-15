I have an idea for next week’s Medium Cool, and I want to run it past you guys to see if there’s interest.

I have been listening to the podcast Wind of Change, and I think it would be fun to talk about it on Medium Cool either next week or the week after that.

Is anyone interested? I bet MomSense will be, because I know she really liked Wind of Change, too.

Podcast Review: Hair Metal, the CIA, and a Cold War Plot: Wind of Change Is a Thrilling Ride

The elevator pitch is exquisite: What if I told you that “Wind of Change,” the sorta corny but kinda great 1990 power ballad from Scorpions, the German rock band best known for “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” might have actually been written by the CIA? And furthermore, that the song, which upon its release became a kind of anthem for peaceful revolution across Europe, was possibly a successful entry in a broader underground campaign by the West to expand its soft power against the Soviet Union during the Cold War? That’s the mystery driving the new eight-part podcast series Wind of Change.

The podcast has an engaging premise. It’s filled with interesting people, captivating stories, musical interludes, intrigue, and history that I never knew.

Anyone interested in listening to the podcast and talking about it next week? Please let me know in the comments.

Besides that, open thread.