Open Thread: Wind of Change?

I have an idea for next week’s Medium Cool, and I want to run it past you guys to see if there’s interest.

Open Thread: Wind of Change?

I have been listening to the podcast Wind of Change, and I think it would be fun to talk about it on Medium Cool either next week or the week after that.

Is anyone interested?  I bet MomSense will be, because I know she really liked Wind of Change, too.

Podcast Review: Hair Metal, the CIA, and a Cold War Plot: Wind of Change Is a Thrilling Ride

The elevator pitch is exquisite: What if I told you that “Wind of Change,” the sorta corny but kinda great 1990 power ballad from Scorpions, the German rock band best known for “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” might have actually been written by the CIA? And furthermore, that the song, which upon its release became a kind of anthem for peaceful revolution across Europe, was possibly a successful entry in a broader underground campaign by the West to expand its soft power against the Soviet Union during the Cold War?

That’s the mystery driving the new eight-part podcast series Wind of Change.

The podcast has an engaging premise.  It’s filled with interesting people, captivating stories, musical interludes, intrigue, and history that I never knew.

Anyone interested in listening to the podcast and talking about it next week?  Please let me know in the comments.

Besides that, open thread.

 

 

      Barbara

      I will be driving 8 hours this coming Saturday or Sunday to ferry my daughter home from NYC for the holidays, so I am looking for a good podcast to keep me company at least for the part where she isn’t in the car with me.  So count me in, assuming I can find the podcast.

      Dan B

      Sounds great for filling time until we free ourselves from the web of Covid.  We’ve escaped the Orange Haired spider and his fake Golden web.  We have only the Turtle to evade.

      WaterGirl

      I’m thinking maybe Sunday 12/27 would be better than this Sunday 12/20.  That gives people 10 days to listen if they are interested.  There are two bonus episodes after the 8 episodes that tell this story, but I haven’t listened to those yet.

      gwangung

      Huh.

      Soft power is something Republicans disdain (possibly because they are not good at using it well). Certainly this past administration went out of their to destroy whatever soft power we had….

      geg6

      I would be interested in this. I saw the Scorpions with a boyfriend back in the early 80s. He was big on the more mainstream metal bands. And I liked the song back when it came out. Sounds like a fun story.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I’m in. I need a distraction from all my rage over current events.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I’d be down for it. It’s interesting in retrospect that during the late 60s, 70s, and even into the 80s a lot of people thought the USSR was stronger than it really was in reality. So much so, that in the 70s many believed that the aggressive posture that the US/NATO had assumed towards the USSR/WP was not sustainable; that the USSR and the US had to accept one another and either work together more closely on world governance as the two superpowers, or at the very least agree to not dick around in each other’s spheres of influence anymore. Essentially, either choice would have meant the “permanent” division between East and West. Other factors, such as American urban decay as well as the energy crises in this same time period, also represented to some an irrevocable decline in American power. This was most prominently used in Jerry Pournelle’s CoDominium series

      Of course, none of this came to pass. The Soviet Union was sicker than was commonly known and of course dissolved in 199

      I’d also be interested in discussing George Orwell’s 1984. It’s always still relevant. Truth be told, I think it’s three superstates could serve as stand-ins for potential 3 powerblocs that will exist in the coming decades. China will certainly be the leader of one of them.

