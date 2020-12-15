Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: JAXA Hayabusa2 Asteroid Explorer.

 I love this profile!

 

From the press release:

Confirmation of the asteroid Ryugu sample collection
by the asteroid explorer, Hayabusa2

 The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is pleased to confirm that samples from asteroid Ryugu have been collected within the sample container inside the re-entry capsule of the asteroid explorer, Hayabusa2.

 The Hayabusa2 re-entry capsule was recovered in Woomera, Australia on December 6, 2020 and delivered to the JAXA Sagamihara Campus on December 8. Work then began to open the sample container inside the re-entry capsule. On December 14, a sample of grains of black sand thought to be derived from asteroid Ryugu was confirmed to be inside the sample container. These are believed to be particles attached to the entrance of the sample catcher (the container in which the samples have been stored).

 Work will continue with opening the sample catcher that sits in the sample container. The curation and initial analysis team will remove the samples and proceed with the analysis.

Auto Draft 32
In other looking to the skies news – The Geminid meteor shower, which is typically active every year between Dec. 4 and Dec. 17 – best nights were last Sunday, but you might still catch a couple – it’s been too cloudy here this year to see anything.
Colorado photographer Lars Leber caught this shot in -11 degree weather, in between cloud cover (it’s been snowing on and off since Saturday).
Geminid Meteor at Eleven Mile Reservoir (Colorado)
I watched the Geminid Meteor Shower at Eleven Mile State Park last night. Clouds moved through frequently but I was able to see hundreds of meteors. One was so bright, it lit up the whole ground for a second. Of course it was out of the camera frame. This meteor here was the coolest one I captured. I really like the green glow. Was it worth spending a few hours in up to -11 degrees? I think so. 🙂
And then, of course, the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn coming up on December 21st.  My youngest brother keeps nagging me to go out and look at them now, because they are already stunning, but of course, we’ve had cloud cover for days now.

Similarly, the planet duo will be located in a position that will make it seem as if the two have actually merged. “With bare eyes, it will be nearly impossible to tell if there is one planet or there are two giants next to each other. With binoculars or telescopes, you can see them clearly,” said Dr Abhay Deshpande, a Senior Scientist working for the Government of India and the Honorary Secretary of an amateur astronomy group named Khagol Mandal.

During the conjunction, Saturn and Jupiter will appear just 0.1 degrees apart to an observer on Earth. In fact, they will be so close that both can be easily adjusted in the same telescopic field of view.

The last time the two planets were so close is said to be in 1623—just after famous Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei started observing the sky using a telescope. Such a close approach of Jupiter and Saturn happened earlier in 1623 and 1683, and will happen again in the years 2020, 2080, 2417 and 2477—essentially three pairs of years when the angular separation or distance is nearly 0.1 degree or so.

Also because of the angle of the sun and Saturn, it’s very easy to see Saturn’s rings with minimal equipment and news helicopters have been having fun with it.

Open thread

  • Hungry Joe
  • Major Major Major Major
  • PAM Dirac
  • TaMara (HFG)

    3. 3.

      PAM Dirac

      The Hayabusa team was aiming to get ~100mg of material and it looks like they got more than that. I really look forward to the analyses. I suspect there will be some very interesting organics found. In a little less than 3 years we should get even more material as the Osiris-Rex asteroid mission is scheduled to get their sample container back to earth. They were aiming for ~75 grams and they think they have over a kilogram! Some really wonderful missions. I need to keep up my health for the coolest one: Dragonfly is an octocopter that will fly around Titan about 2034.

    4. 4.

      Hungry Joe

      Vaccines are here, and more are coming. So … what do y’all think will be the anti-vaxxer response, and the upshot? I can see a number of possibilities, and combinations thereof. 1) “Yeah, that’s all very interesting, but I’m getting MY shots.” 2) “We didn’t say ALL vaccines are dangerous. And, hey — no cutting in line!” 3) “Don’t get the vaccine! Every dose contains a micro-Gates!” 4) ???

      This could really set them back. So something positive might come out of all … this.

