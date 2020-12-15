Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Mission Accomplished!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Lighten up, Francis.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The math demands it!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

False Scribes! False Scribes!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Peloponnese, Greece

On The Road – way2blue – Peloponnese, Greece

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

In 2018 we returned to Greece. This time we stayed on the mainland, heading to the village of Gerolimenas on the Mani Peninsula of Peloponnese. We stayed in a stone warehouse built in the 1870s which had recently been converted into a small hotel. Still owned by the same family. (My Greek friend had stayed there with her sister.)

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 7
GEROLIMENAS, GREECE

We made this journey with friends from high school who hadn’t yet ventured beyond Canada, and asked if they could join us on one of our adventures. Fortunately they are hearty people, as simply finding our hotel in Athens the first night, then finding our way to Gerolimenas the next day were adventures in themselves. In part since none of us had decent mapping available on our mobile phones, with each phone gave different directions. Complicated by road signs written in Greek (duh). Which I would try to decode on the fly…

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 6
GEROLIMENAS, GREECE

We arrived in Gerolimenas just as Cyclone Xenophon was approaching. (The receptionist was amused that this storm was named for a male rather than female; an Athenian military commander from ~400 B.C.) We were buffeted by strong winds on our hike the first day. As the storm passed just to the south, staff emptied the swimming pool, set up a sandbag barricade, closed shutters, and also barricaded most of the dining room doors with stout poles. (I joked to our friends, ‘Can we show you a good time or what!’… ) We spent one rainy day at Diros Caves, a 1.6 km-long subterranean stream near the village of Gytheion. In a skiff that our guide poled through crystal clear water. Amazing. No photos alas.

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 5
GEROLIMENAS, GREECE

Same view after the storm had passed. While sequestered in our room with a view of the bay, we watched a small anchored boat become swamped and sink. Slow motion tragedy.

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 4
ANO MPOULARI, GREECE

Basketball hoop in a nearby village. Most of the villages seemed half abandoned. And we rarely saw children outside playing. When we asked why, the staff told us that many farmers moved to Athens during the economic crisis, leaving the olive groves untended…

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 3
GEROLIMENAS, GREECE

Old door in the village with the bay visible through the stone arches.

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 2
AGIOS NIKOLAOS, PORTO KAGIO, GREECE

Beautiful religious art work displayed in the chapel, Agios Nikolaos, at the point.

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece 1
ANO MPOULARI, GREECE

A couple cows watching my return from the village of Ano Mpoulari—sizing me up, and thinking ‘should I stay or should I bolt’…

On The Road - way2blue - Peloponnese, Greece
PORTO KAGIO, GREECE

Native cyclamen along trail to the chapel.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.