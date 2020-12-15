On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
way2blue
After our visit to the Outer Hebrides, we took the ferry from Stornaway to Ullapool, and drove to Ballater in the Scottish Highlands, to meet up with a friend who lives in Aberdeen. We spent the next day hiking a loop in eastern Cairngorms National Park, Aberdeenshire. Fairly decent weather, just a spot of drizzle. The start of our hike was such a gradual uphill that I was astonished to see how high we were as we circled back. Long, long downhill to Loch Muick, where Queen Victoria’s hunting lodge (Glas-allt Shiel) is located, within the boundary of the royal Balmoral Estate. My maternal grandmother was born in Aberdeenshire, so a wee bit of connecting with the landscapes where she grew up before she immigrated to British Columbia as a young adult.
Vista from up on the plateau north of Loch Muick, with a low sky.
Another vista from the plateau to the north of Loch Muick.
One son is a botanist, so I took a few photos of colorful moss? Lichen?… Ack.
Tiny conifers? (I’m hoping someone here knows what these are.)
The trail as we begin to loop back toward the loch follows a stream.
And is ‘cobbled’ in places.
Glimpse of Loch Muick as we begin our descent.
Trail along the stream above Loch Muick.
