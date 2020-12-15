Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

way2blue

After our visit to the Outer Hebrides, we took the ferry from Stornaway to Ullapool, and drove to Ballater in the Scottish Highlands, to meet up with a friend who lives in Aberdeen. We spent the next day hiking a loop in eastern Cairngorms National Park, Aberdeenshire. Fairly decent weather, just a spot of drizzle. The start of our hike was such a gradual uphill that I was astonished to see how high we were as we circled back. Long, long downhill to Loch Muick, where Queen Victoria’s hunting lodge (Glas-allt Shiel) is located, within the boundary of the royal Balmoral Estate. My maternal grandmother was born in Aberdeenshire, so a wee bit of connecting with the landscapes where she grew up before she immigrated to British Columbia as a young adult.

CAIRNGORMS

Vista from up on the plateau north of Loch Muick, with a low sky.

CAIRNGORMS

Another vista from the plateau to the north of Loch Muick.

CAIRNGORMS

One son is a botanist, so I took a few photos of colorful moss? Lichen?… Ack.

CAIRNGORMS

Tiny conifers? (I’m hoping someone here knows what these are.)

CAIRNGORMS

The trail as we begin to loop back toward the loch follows a stream.

CAIRNGORMS

And is ‘cobbled’ in places.

CAIRNGORMS

Glimpse of Loch Muick as we begin our descent.

CAIRNGORMS

Trail along the stream above Loch Muick.

  • JanieM
      JanieM

      Interesting pictures — beautiful vistas in a way, but also kind of a grim-looking countryside. I spent five days in Edinburgh in 2008 but never got outside the city. On the other hand, I’ve spent lots of time in Ireland, where the relative treelessness in the hills (at least as compared to where I live) was offset by the incredible green of the pastures. Is this Scottish landscape always so brown, or was it because of the time of year?

      Benw

      @Wag: Weed expect nothing less! They are indeed lovely pictures. I saw Guardians of the Galaxy 2 so I know that lichen is going to try and kill us all!

