On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

way2blue

After our visit to the Outer Hebrides, we took the ferry from Stornaway to Ullapool, and drove to Ballater in the Scottish Highlands, to meet up with a friend who lives in Aberdeen. We spent the next day hiking a loop in eastern Cairngorms National Park, Aberdeenshire. Fairly decent weather, just a spot of drizzle. The start of our hike was such a gradual uphill that I was astonished to see how high we were as we circled back. Long, long downhill to Loch Muick, where Queen Victoria’s hunting lodge (Glas-allt Shiel) is located, within the boundary of the royal Balmoral Estate. My maternal grandmother was born in Aberdeenshire, so a wee bit of connecting with the landscapes where she grew up before she immigrated to British Columbia as a young adult.