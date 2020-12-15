Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Bill Barr Shows Himself Out

Late Night Open Thread: Bill Barr Shows Himself Out

Late Night Open Thread: Bill Barr Shows Himself Out

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)
.

From what I can tell, the last few weeks have been an elaborate dance between Barr’s desire not to have his reputation (further) besmirched by being around when the Oval Office Occupant is finally packed off, and Trump’s natural instincts to ‘punish’ anyone he perceives as insufficiently loyal… or anyone who happens to be around when Trump needs an object on which to vent his rage. Neither party could risk giving the other an excuse to — shall we say — release the kraken.

From Politico:

The cordial tone of Trump’s tweet on Monday afternoon announcing Barr’s exit was in marked contrast to the president’s public scolding of the attorney general in recent weeks. In Trump’s telling, Barr had failed to make public a financial crimes investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter that was ongoing before the election and failed to muster the Justice Department in support of Trump’s legal campaign to upend the election results.

Rather than echo those complaints, and earlier ones about Barr’s refusal to indict the president’s political adversaries, Trump’s announcement praised the attorney general’s record and suggested nothing was amiss.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”

In a two-page letter that Trump also tweeted out, the attorney general didn’t explicitly say he was resigning, but said he would “spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on Dec. 23.”

Trump had grown so frustrated with Barr that he was considering firing him, but had not decided by Friday whether to do so, a friend of the president’s said. Trump remained angry about the attorney general’s remarks that the Justice Department had found no evidence of major election fraud, the associate added…

If ‘Ever Lower’ Barr was hoping for a burst of holiday comity from his soon-to-be-former coworkers, he’s a disappointed man tonight…

I retain hope that neither Trump nor Barr has the temperament required not to blow up each others’ flimsy rationales on their way out. Note the dates on the following tweets:

  • Amir Khalid
  • CaseyL
  • different-church-lady
  • Ian
  • Kent
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Raven Onthill
  • TS (the original)
  • West of the Rockies
  • Winston

    2.

      Ian

      Methinks Kilgore Trout gives the Barr too much credit.  If this dude was half as good as KT thinks, shouldn’t he have had some decent legal victories to show for it?

      Reply
    6.

      Winston

      I always get a funny feeling about dominionists like Barr and Evangelical extremists and the Dominion vote tabulator machines and the rebels insisting they can be programmed to fix elections. Projection, ya know. But they didn’t fix them enough. Hahahahaha. Congrats to Biden, Harris and the millions of dems that came out to support them.

      Reply
    7.

      Kent

      @Amir Khalid: So we can impeach Trump again?

      Honestly I think putting him in prison for tax evasion is more fitting.  Like Al Capone.  We don’t need Mueller for that.  We have Trump’s tax returns.

      Reply
    8.

      West of the Rockies

      @mrmoshpotato:

      He certainly won’t literally hang, but his career in federal government is over.  Maybe he can get a radio gig (he has the face for it), but he is so toxic (how toxic is he?), he is so toxic that his mouth is a superfund site.

      Reply
    9.

      different-church-lady

      @Ian: Like nearly every other shameless toady who volunteers to be a satellite of Gas Giant Trump, Barr will go down licking the spittle to the very end. Michael Cohen’s the only one so far to break out of the cult.

      Reply
    10.

      Winston

      @Kent: If we could impeach him now and drag it out till 1/20/21, it would prevent him from making any pardons, because under the constitution; No pardons during impeachment.

      Reply
    11.

      Raven Onthill

      Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg White House Reporter:

      Biden says that 7 Senate Republicans, “mostly senior,” have called him tonight. He spoke to “one of the most senior members” who expressed a willingness to work on China and infrastructure. It’s going to take 6-8 months but GOP will work w him, “you’re going to be surprised.” – Tweet

      If anyone can do this, Biden can – he has a truly amazing ability to get people on his side – but I think the chance is long past. The Senate Republicans strung out Obama for eight years, and supported Trump without qualms for another four. I have trouble believing any return is possible.

      So…is Biden or Harris going to end up like Lincoln? Backed into fighting?

      Reply
    13.

      CaseyL

      @Winston: I’m not sure that would stop him handing out pardons like Halloween candy – laws are only as good as their enforcement, and who does the enforcing?

      I do like the idea of impeaching the Squalid One again, just as a parting gift. But maybe start after Jan 5, so avoid making a second impeachment part of the Georgia Senate runoff.

      Reply
    15.

      different-church-lady

      @Raven Onthill: When you think about it, what strategic benefit does Biden get at this point by going negative on the other side of the aisle? Beating on them won’t make them obstruct him any less, that’s for sure. So make high-road noises and let them prove him wrong, as long as he doesn’t compromise anything along the way.

      Reply

