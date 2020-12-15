First Covid vaccine administered in NYC, broadcast on live tv, to a Black woman healthcare worker by a Black woman healthcare worker. pic.twitter.com/LdT7W2XDtl — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 14, 2020





World War II Veteran Margaret Klessens, aged 96, is the first VA patient nationwide to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at VA Bedford Healthcare System, Dec. 14, 2020, 12:07 p.m. #makinghistory #COVIDVaccine pic.twitter.com/6XW7VAbbPH — VA Bedford Healthcare System ?? (@VABedfordHCS) December 14, 2020

Angela Mattingly, a hospital housekeeper in Iowa, was one of the first people in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Mattingly has been cleaning the rooms of people with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. https://t.co/7AR6kWJ6XO pic.twitter.com/CTe915Aklk — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 14, 2020

In just 1 month, the number of hospitalized patients increased from 60,000 to over 110,000 for the first time today @COVID19Tracking

That is w/ much quicker turnaround than in the earlier surges and turning many patients away who would have been admitted.

Past the break point. pic.twitter.com/xtD6Im27mu — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 15, 2020

The US had +198,647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 16.9 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly, but still stands at over 218,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/Fs8luzJHxS — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 15, 2020

After President Trump said he was delaying a plan for senior staff in the West Wing to receive the vaccine soon, Kayleigh McEnany says on Fox News that key officials like "Situation Room staff" and some members of Congress will still get early access to it. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 14, 2020

When it came to vaccines, people didn’t trust the Trump administration, but now…

BREAKING: More than eight in 10 Americans say they would receive the coronavirus vaccine, with 40% saying they would take it as soon as it’s available to them and 44% saying they would wait a bit before getting it, according to new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/8suNRYdfcl — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 14, 2020

======

With Americans, Britons and Canadians rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. https://t.co/JYXvqRauKi — The Associated Press (@AP) December 15, 2020

Russia confirmed 26,689 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 2,707,945 https://t.co/CwICI1fqbu — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) December 15, 2020

Tighter COVID restrictions imposed in London as infections surge https://t.co/Nv8bVMIkeJ pic.twitter.com/jDfja4qTFm — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

Italy needs new restrictions to avoid third, devastating COVID-19 wave -PM to paper https://t.co/6HiWGHUJ3m pic.twitter.com/9lCSVzjh23 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020

Facing Christmas lockdown, Germany says no singing in church, no mulled wine and no New Year’s fireworks https://t.co/Rs85eGuwPp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 15, 2020

India reports 22,065 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily rise since July 4 https://t.co/NWh43xwqDf pic.twitter.com/FbZk1ywg1O — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020

South Korea warns of tougher coronavirus restrictions if rules ignored https://t.co/tTA9K6IQxf pic.twitter.com/sPn8Pu2voy — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020

Singapore to open business travel bubble for all countries from January https://t.co/9m7pc4LeIy pic.twitter.com/uL6eTbbhkk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020

Half of Singapore's migrant workers in dormitories have had COVID-19 https://t.co/qrPEQkbRoc pic.twitter.com/wiiGWZtPHB — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020

Brazil says China 'not transparent' on COVID-19 vaccine emergency use https://t.co/QSfGpQACGV pic.twitter.com/Rz3NxpdtRW — Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2020

======

There are so many questions about who can and can't be safely vaccinated with the Pfizer #CovidVaccine, we thought we'd pull the information together for you. Based on @CDCgov's clinical guidance. https://t.co/Dz1sNaUq3W — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) December 14, 2020

How the vaccine will get from the lab to you https://t.co/2g2tmTlhkx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 14, 2020

New on the COVID-19 Front Lines: Children May Be Driving the Pandemic After All https://t.co/YgWnJQaed5 via @derspiegel — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 11, 2020

U.S. finds first case of #coronavirus in wild animal, a Utah mink https://t.co/ILdk1R6qVN via @YahooNews — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) December 14, 2020

Scientists pinpoint genes common among people with severe #coronavirus infections https://t.co/k2FiPLblTM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 14, 2020

======

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

HHS Secretary Azar predicted yesterday that all nursing home residents could be vaccinated by Christmas, but Iowa nursing homes are being told vaccinations of their residents won't even start until Dec. 28. https://t.co/uPaamYZyJS via @DMRegister — Tony Leys (@tonyleys) December 14, 2020

Laura Ingraham says COVID vaccinations may not be necessary in North and South Dakota thanks to “herd immunity”https://t.co/xxaPpQr63E — Media Matters (@mmfa) December 15, 2020

SPOTTED getting a tour of the West Wing before attending a White House Christmas party: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem She and her companions were not wearing masks — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 15, 2020

Reality test: 1) 300,000 Americans have lost their lives from COVID19, 400,000 by January, 2) Absolutely no Americans are being forced to take a vaccine, 3) No real frontline doctor objects to this vaccine, only the antivax “health freedom” movement linked to right wing extremism https://t.co/Y9DiJahJRl — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 15, 2020

California again shatters single-day coronavirus case record: more than 42,000 cases https://t.co/h98GXryalp — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) December 15, 2020

Poster says this is “My Place Sports Bar & Grill” in Huntington Beach, CA today, altho there is a statewide order prohibiting indoor dining at bars and restaurants. — Margot Roosevelt (@margotroosevelt) December 14, 2020

NEWS: Crede Bailey was most severely ill among dozens of cases known to be connected to WH. “Crede beat COVID-19 but it came at a significant cost: his big toe on his left foot as well as his right foot and lower leg had to be amputated,” friend says.https://t.co/MRz2XpsPKu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 14, 2020