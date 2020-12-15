Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Dec. 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Dec. 14-15

When it came to vaccines, people didn’t trust the Trump administration, but now…

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Local statistics reports tend to lag by a day or three so it’s tough to say if this is up to the minute.

      [N]ew cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 19,424.

      Here’s an island-by-island breakdown:

      Oahu

      16,423 total cases
      1,099 cases in the last 14 days
      1,202 required hospitalization
      211 deaths

      Hawaii County

      1,733 total cases
      135 cases in the last 14 days
      82 required hospitalization
      43 deaths

      Maui

      707 total cases
      166 cases in the last 14 days
      67 required hospitalization
      17 deaths

      Lanai

      106 total cases
      0 cases in the last 14 days
      5 required hospitalization
      0 deaths

      Molokai

      22 total cases
      5 cases in the last 14 days
      1 required hospitalization
      0 deaths

      Kauai

      134 total cases
      22 cases in the last 14 days
      7 required hospitalization
      1 deaths

      Out-of-state [residents]

      299 total cases
      3 required hospitalization
      2 deaths

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Because of assholes like the ones in the Huntingdon Beach bar, Orange County reported a new record high of new cases today (Monday, usually a low reporting day) of 3,250. ICU available capacity down to 2.7%. It’s a freaking disaster.

