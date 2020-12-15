Moderna’s vaccine candidate data is getting released to the public right now. The top line number looks good:

The FDA has released their analysis of Moderna’s data. It looks like a vaccine about to get authorized. Here’s the story from @noahweiland @nytDeniseGrady & me https://t.co/aq0PWVbBG5 pic.twitter.com/ybTPyADDN3 — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) December 15, 2020





The safety data is, relative to the risk of COVID, good, but not as good as Pfizer.

There is a hint that this vaccine provides protection against asymptomatic infection:

Moderna #covid19 vaccine FDA briefing documents are out. One key detail included not in FDA’s briefing book but in addendum from Moderna: some potential protection from *infection* (not just symptomatic disease) after one dose: pic.twitter.com/67WcXikD1J — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 15, 2020

This is new and valuable information that should partially inform who gets what vaccine.

Now that there is good news, I have a few questions:

When do I get vaccinated?

As soon as possible. Just that possible is going to be a while for me.

This weeks’ allocation is enough for a tiny sliver of front line medical personnel and congregate care facility residents. Right now, the December allocation of vaccines are enough for a tiny fraction of the population. I’m 40, in good health and I have the ability to safely minimize my risk of both infection and infecting others. I should be near the back of the priority line. Once there is a call for general vaccination of the general population, is it ethical for me to get in line in the first week? Or should I wait several more weeks/months?

What should I expect

The side effect profiles seem to indicate that feeling like shit for a day or two is quite possible. In an ideal world, I would get vaccinated on a Thursday afternoon with plans to take Friday off.

Cookies or Ice Cream?

After every vaccination that I receive, I treat myself to something small; cookies, ice cream, fancy coffee drinks. I am thinking that due to the high prevalence and value of this vaccination, a big reward is needed; double chocolate fudge brownie sundae is the leading candidate for my treat after the second dose.