Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Wetsuit optional.

How has Obama failed you today?

I’m only here for the duck photos.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

This really is a full service blog.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Women: they get shit done

Good luck with your asparagus.

Verified, but limited!

Let there be snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is a big f—–g deal.

What fresh hell is this?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / And some more good news

And some more good news

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

Moderna’s vaccine candidate data is getting released to the public right now.  The top line number looks good:

 


 

The safety data is, relative to the risk of COVID, good, but not as good as Pfizer.

There is a hint that this vaccine provides protection against asymptomatic infection:

This is new and valuable information that should partially inform who gets what vaccine.

Now that there is good news, I have a few questions:

When do I get vaccinated?

As soon as possible. Just that possible is going to be a while for me.

This weeks’ allocation is enough for a tiny sliver of front line medical personnel and congregate care facility residents. Right now, the December allocation of vaccines are enough for a tiny fraction of the population. I’m 40, in good health and I have the ability to safely minimize my risk of both infection and infecting others. I should be near the back of the priority line. Once there is a call for general vaccination of the general population, is it ethical for me to get in line in the first week? Or should I wait several more weeks/months?

What should I expect

The side effect profiles seem to indicate that feeling like shit for a day or two is quite possible. In an ideal world, I would get vaccinated on a Thursday afternoon with plans to take Friday off.

Cookies or Ice Cream?

After every vaccination that I receive, I treat myself to something small; cookies, ice cream, fancy coffee drinks. I am thinking that due to the high prevalence and value of this vaccination, a big reward is needed; double chocolate fudge brownie sundae is the leading candidate for my treat after the second dose.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Sen. Chris Coons, according to my father, said on CNN today that athletes should be among the first in line to receive the vaccine. He said he heard it on the radio. I can’t find any reference to it online. Is this true?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.