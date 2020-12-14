This must’ve been a somewhat satisfying exercise of their civic duty as New York State electors:
The Electoral College giveth, and the Electoral College taketh away. Take that, Emperor Tang!
Open thread.
ETA:
I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office.
But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020
So say we all.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings