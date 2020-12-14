Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog will pay for itself.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Han shot first.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Reality always wins in the end.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Too inconsequential to be sued

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Women: they get shit done

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Clintons Cast Electoral College Votes for Biden-Harris

The Clintons Cast Electoral College Votes for Biden-Harris

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,

This must’ve been a somewhat satisfying exercise of their civic duty as New York State electors:

The Electoral College giveth, and the Electoral College taketh away. Take that, Emperor Tang!

Open thread.

ETA:

So say we all.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • CindyH
  • danielx
  • dmsilev
  • germy
  • Jay C
  • Kent
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • Nettoyeur
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • Tenar Arha
  • VeniceRiley
  • Zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      👏👏👏👏

       

      Will go to my grave believing that Hillary was elected in 2016

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Earlier today, Biden won Georgia for I think the fifth time in six weeks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      danielx

      Sigh….waiting to get Zoey the Senior Cat scheduled for being put to sleep. Liver cancer sucks, along with every other kind of cancer. Already miss my napping buddy something awful.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Zzyzx

      I’m more amused than annoyed at the people who are showing up and declaring themselves to be alternative slates of electors like that has any standing. I want to get a few dozen people to do that in Texas.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      @rikyrah:  Many of us also feel that way, and it will be very interesting once Trump is gone to see what’s forthcoming about how he was installed in the Oval Office. It might have been Putin and the GRU, or it might have been the action by three Rust Belt GOP governors engaged in voter suppression, or maybe both of those things plus the nonstop demonization of the Clinton campaign by the New York Times. In six months the truth just might finally come out. That’s why Republicans are so damn desperate to steal the election and maintain the coverup.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      VeniceRiley

      @schrodingers_cat:  Love that show. Purchase worthy soundtrack for several seasons. Still among my favorites to this day. Now I watch everything Bear McCreary scores. He has a fine scoring blog as well.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kent

      @rikyrah: Will go to my grave believing that Hillary was elected in 2016.

      I tend to think the final vote count was accurate, but that the election was stolen through voter suppression, Russian meddling, and a racist electoral college system.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.