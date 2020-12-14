This must’ve been a somewhat satisfying exercise of their civic duty as New York State electors:

The Electoral College giveth, and the Electoral College taketh away. Take that, Emperor Tang!

Open thread.

ETA:

I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office. But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

So say we all.