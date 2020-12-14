After the wonderful Georgia fundraising concert for Fair Fight, Warnock and Ossoff last night, which you can still watch this morning – Stacey Abrams has a very specific request this morning. She is asking for donations for Raphael Warnock. That tells me that the Republican efforts to hit Warnock hard is probably working.

I trust Stacey Abrams, and if Stacey Abrams says Warnock in particular needs donations, that’s good enough for me.

Let’s make Mitch McConnell irrelevant.

Raphael Warnock

Stacey Abrams, in her own words:

In a moment, I’m going to ask you to make a donation to Reverend Raphael Warnock’s campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia. But first, let me explain why I am proud to endorse him and why your support is so critical.

In 2018, we built a diverse coalition of hardworking folks from all over Georgia, especially Georgians from marginalized communities who felt unseen and unheard. Our fight was rooted in the belief that poverty is immoral, that Georgians deserve access to affordable health care and that the economy ought to work for everyone.

The fact is, people in the White House and the U.S. Senate are failing Georgians of every political party, every race and every region.

The Republican Party’s divisive agenda – and systematic voter suppression – goes against everything we stand for as Americans. But here’s what gives me hope: All around the country, good people – including many folks who have never been involved with politics before – are stepping up to fight back and defend American values. We have the grassroots energy we need to restore this nation’s democracy – and if we all do our part to elect leaders who share these values, I know we can make our vision for the country a reality.

That’s why I am so excited Reverend Raphael Warnock, a champion for Georgians in the fight for justice, is running for U.S. Senate. Reverend Warnock is a strong leader, a pastor and an advocate – and he would be the first Black senator our state has ever elected.

Reverend Warnock knows the incredible movement we built in Georgia in 2018, and he’s determined to build the energy we need all the way to the ballot box in January. He’s ready to fight voter suppression, ensure that health care is protected and expanded and break barriers to opportunity so that future generations know that the sky is the limit.

For the past 15 years, I have watched Reverend Warnock lead on issues of social justice, economic access and voting rights. We stood shoulder to shoulder on the toughest fights, against opponents who used their power to belittle and erase their fellow Georgians. He’s dedicated his life to public service, and I know without a doubt that he will be a strong advocate for folks in every corner of our state.

But if we are going to build momentum and flip Georgia blue, we need to show Reverend Warnock – and a Republican Party that thinks they can steal this seat by spending millions of dollars and suppressing the vote – that we have a grassroots movement strong enough to win. That is why I need supporters like YOU to help us get this campaign off the ground.