Repub Venality Open Thread: #MoscowMitch Is A Mean One

Repub Venality Open Thread: #MoscowMitch Is A Mean One

Repub Venality Open Thread: #MoscowMitch Is Exceeding His Mandate

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
McConnell doesn’t give a rat’s arse how many of his constituents suffer, but he’s not good at keeping his caucus in line, and some members of that caucus are worried they don’t have his electoral immunity — or a multimillionaire wife to support them if they’re returned to the private sector:

A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan set to be introduced in the U.S. Congress as early as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said…

One will be a $748 billion measure, which contains money for small businesses, the jobless and COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The other will include some key sticking points: liability protections for business and $160 billion for state and local governments.

The leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of the sponsors of the $908 billion plan, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, said earlier on Sunday it would be introduced formally on Monday…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Sunday for 30 minutes with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “to discuss the latest developments on the omnibus and COVID talks,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

“The speaker reiterated her view that a compromise on the liability issue should be found that does not jeopardize workers’ safety,” Hammill said.

Also on Sunday, House No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer suggested his party might be willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal without the state and local aid that Democrats have been insisting should be part of it…

Shut up, Steny:

      Frankensteinbeck

      McConnell doesn’t give a rat’s arse how many of his constituents suffer

      When McConnell debated McGrath, and she brought up how people were suffering, McConnell laughed.  He loves the misery, poverty, and death that the pandemic is spreading.  He cares about how many of his constituents suffer.  He’s willing to risk his majority leader status to cause as much suffering as possible, because he likes it.

      SFAW

      If all a GOP Senate can offer is the promise of a check on a fantasy Biden socialist takeover, and no solutions to our crisis, let’s hope voters get that

      Sargent is SO cute that way.

