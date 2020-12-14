DEMOCRATS: Give people money so they don’t die REPUBLICANS: Kill as many people as we can and tank the economy to cripple a Biden presidency MEDIA: pic.twitter.com/9AxlUorS89 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 12, 2020





McConnell doesn’t give a rat’s arse how many of his constituents suffer, but he’s not good at keeping his caucus in line, and some members of that caucus are worried they don’t have his electoral immunity — or a multimillionaire wife to support them if they’re returned to the private sector:

U.S. lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan into two parts: source https://t.co/Zfk9djohmu pic.twitter.com/KSgFRBaME8 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 14, 2020

A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan set to be introduced in the U.S. Congress as early as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said… One will be a $748 billion measure, which contains money for small businesses, the jobless and COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The other will include some key sticking points: liability protections for business and $160 billion for state and local governments. The leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of the sponsors of the $908 billion plan, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, said earlier on Sunday it would be introduced formally on Monday… House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Sunday for 30 minutes with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “to discuss the latest developments on the omnibus and COVID talks,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter. “The speaker reiterated her view that a compromise on the liability issue should be found that does not jeopardize workers’ safety,” Hammill said. Also on Sunday, House No. 2 Democrat Steny Hoyer suggested his party might be willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal without the state and local aid that Democrats have been insisting should be part of it…

Shut up, Steny:

Here's the cold hard politics of this for Dems: A deal w/o state/local aid is available after 1/5 if Dems lose the GA runoffs. Conversely, a deal w/state & local aid is available if Dems win the runoffs. Therefore, don't negotiate against yourselves. Don't give Mitch anything. https://t.co/mx6IoRfP1u — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) December 13, 2020

Washington isn’t broken. It’s blocked at the slammed-shut door of the Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/isJv6ag4dn — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 12, 2020

The budgets of GOP-led states are being hit equally hard since the pandemic hit, despite congressional Republicans’ claim that including state aid in a coronavirus relief deal would amount to a bailout for states run by Democrats. By @geoffmulvihill. https://t.co/B736dXItng — The Associated Press (@AP) December 13, 2020